JOE Sinks as Retailer Trader Joe’s Sues Namesake DEX

The complaint filed last week with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California alleges the DEX "committed fraud" to muddle its origin story to win legal proceedings over the domain name. After Trader Joe failed to respond to private requests to stop misusing the trademark, the retailer filed a complaint with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in May 2022 to strip the crypto firm of its domain name traderjoexyz.com.