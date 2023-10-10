JOE Sinks as Retailer Trader Joe’s Sues Namesake DEX

Bitcoin
$27,456.990.00%
Ethereum
$1,578.11-0.76%
Binance Coin
$207.07-0.02%
XRP
$0.49600539-1.10%
Solana
$22.15-0.25%
Cardano
$0.24967527-0.78%
Dogecoin
$0.05874824-0.36%
Tron
$0.08648057-0.08%
Toncoin
$2.00+0.97%
Polkadot
$3.81-1.12%
Polygon
$0.52316986-2.48%
Litecoin
$62.81-0.48%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,391.86-0.23%
Bitcoin Cash
$214.33-1.52%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000688-0.68%
Chainlink
$7.27-1.14%
Avalanche
$9.72+0.96%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.70-1.71%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.16%
Uniswap
$4.12-1.91%
Stellar
$0.10478451-1.14%
Monero
$152.64-0.99%
OKB
$43.22+1.56%
Binance USD
$0.99990514+0.09%
Ethereum Classic
$14.97-0.25%
Cosmos
$6.86+3.13%
Hedera
$0.04707852+0.70%
Filecoin
$3.22-1.22%
Lido DAO
$1.53-0.07%
Internet Computer
$2.94-0.21%
Cronos
$0.04904164-1.02%
Quant
$86.15-1.61%
Maker
$1,355.36+0.26%
VeChain
$0.01669888+1.07%
Aptos
$4.93-0.68%
Optimism
$1.23+0.46%
Arbitrum
$0.82100895+1.32%
NEAR Protocol
$1.04-0.08%
Kaspa
$0.04450852-4.51%
Aave
$63.73-0.26%
Algorand
$0.09532803-1.56%
The Graph
$0.08126996-0.64%
USDD
$0.99889286+0.27%
Stacks
$0.49638684+1.54%
XDC Network
$0.04970200+1.74%
Render Token
$1.76-0.86%
Tezos
$0.68649156+5.42%
Bitcoin SV
$33.66+2.40%
Immutable X
$0.53005094-1.72%
Synthetix
$1.95+1.16%
Injective Protocol
$7.42-1.06%
EOS
$0.54003338-0.84%
MultiverseX
$22.76-2.68%
Theta
$0.59107021-1.10%
The Sandbox
$0.28253254-1.43%
Axie Infinity
$4.27-0.70%
Decentraland
$0.27803591-1.74%
Fantom
$0.18233467-0.66%
THORChain
$1.67+2.66%
GateToken
$3.63-0.18%
Kava.io
$0.58879523-0.49%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.10%
NEO
$6.80-1.55%
PAX Gold
$1,860.96+0.32%
eCash
$0.00002347-0.51%
Radix
$0.04279321-10.25%
Flow
$0.42174832+0.52%
KuCoin Token
$4.40+0.13%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.96707099+0.39%
IOTA
$0.14707852-2.29%
Chiliz
$0.05631182-0.76%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44177667-2.06%
Frax Share
$5.24-2.00%
Rocket Pool
$19.63-1.54%
Klaytn
$0.11939591+2.73%
ApeCoin
$1.03-0.55%
Huobi Token
$2.32+0.71%
Gala
$0.01340413-0.72%
Sui
$0.41333021-0.39%
Mina
$0.36197908-1.62%
BitTorrent
$0.00000037-0.27%
Casper
$0.03089437-0.47%
dYdX
$1.95-2.54%
Luna Classic
$0.00005661+0.73%
GMX
$36.01+0.17%
Wemix
$0.96596295-0.28%
Nexo
$0.53882098+0.60%
Woo Network
$0.17099841-1.40%
Dash
$26.04-0.53%
Compound
$41.25-0.80%
Zilliqa
$0.01599350-0.85%
Arweave
$3.93+1.48%
SafePal
$0.61006814-0.43%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17008000-1.04%
PancakeSwap
$1.15-0.16%
1inch Network
$0.23967186-4.32%
Conflux
$0.11700260-0.36%
Gnosis
$93.12-1.51%
Flare
$0.00962147-1.13%
Astar
$0.04349907-1.31%
Illuvium
$38.45+0.47%
NEM
$0.02505769+0.15%
Qtum
$2.14+0.09%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.65-1.55%
Convex Finance
$2.69-1.79%
Gemini Dollar
$0.99908274-0.42%
Celo
$0.41988797+0.03%
Fetch.ai
$0.20713138-0.62%
Enjin
$0.21530546-4.29%
Mask Network
$2.60-0.24%
Loopring
$0.16927523-1.02%
SingularityNET
$0.16804469-2.52%
Helium
$1.44-1.05%
Worldcoin
$1.53+0.71%
Oasis Network
$0.04006690-0.58%
Zcash
$25.53-0.61%
Decred
$12.68-1.99%
Akash Network
$0.89187977+0.98%
SEI
$0.10681605-1.86%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.76077113-0.49%
Ankr
$0.01890999-1.17%
Aragon
$4.69+0.88%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.19-1.07%
Stepn
$0.14204572-3.16%
Golem
$0.17969010-0.14%
Holo
$0.00099794+0.97%
Yearn Finance
$5,227.48-0.97%
Beldex
$0.03049473-1.55%
FLOKI
$0.00001720+0.70%
Livepeer
$5.82+0.59%
Osmosis
$0.27295084-0.33%
Ravencoin
$0.01409241-0.95%
tomiNet
$2.24-8.68%
IoTeX
$0.01743918-0.53%
BLUR
$0.16252356-1.32%
ICON
$0.16554896-2.32%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40080947-1.09%
SXP
$0.27173535-0.92%
Kusama
$17.24-0.44%
JasmyCoin
$0.00319181-0.79%
Audius
$0.13720462-2.01%
Wax
$0.04549893+3.47%
Siacoin
$0.00290656-0.33%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.77%
Waves
$1.45-1.71%
Axelar
$0.33586485-0.64%
Merit Circle
$0.30695361-3.82%
Band Protocol
$1.04-1.96%
Moonbeam
$0.18619731-2.11%
Biconomy
$0.20943908-2.24%
Liquity
$1.48+3.18%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17011446-1.67%
Balancer
$3.10-0.27%
EthereumPoW
$1.23-1.29%
Ocean Protocol
$0.28261894-0.30%
MAGIC
$0.50593212-2.72%
Lisk
$0.77349849+4.34%
Kyber Network
$0.65496715-2.76%
Polymath Network
$0.12280000-0.89%
Harmony
$0.00896230-1.57%
Horizen
$7.72+0.52%
TerraUSD
$0.01119186-1.52%
Kadena
$0.43430875+0.98%
Skale
$0.02097238-1.12%
Sushiswap
$0.53975329-2.18%
Gains Network
$3.06-3.53%
DigiByte
$0.00613871-0.49%
API3
$1.01-8.44%
UMA Protocol
$1.28-2.52%
Cartesi
$0.12848631+1.56%
Status
$0.02328332-0.28%
Nervos Network
$0.00266195+0.72%
Stargate Finance
$0.42495350-0.75%
Amp
$0.00152672+1.02%
OriginTrail
$0.22252619+1.45%
PlayDapp
$0.14837728-1.87%
Nano
$0.63054647+0.49%
Coin98
$0.13792028-1.00%
Joe
$0.23773425-2.27%
Steem
$0.17313598+0.58%
Numeraire
$12.17-0.11%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+2.60%
Covalent
$0.11811243-3.97%
Radiant Capital
$0.22047296-1.07%
Bancor
$0.50076088-5.41%
iExec RLC
$0.96730361-1.10%
Sweat Economy
$0.00897801-7.46%
Stormx
$0.00629061-2.26%
Storj
$0.47042640-8.75%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.82-1.05%
Core
$0.41130816+1.65%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01356719-0.73%
Celer Network
$0.01180393-1.04%
Powerledger
$0.15315393+0.06%
Marlin
$0.00787539-0.91%
Radworks
$1.27-1.99%
OMG Network
$0.44391382-1.28%
Origin Protocol
$0.11764668+2.53%
Civic
$0.07359616+0.58%
Syscoin
$0.08208006-0.79%
Stella
$0.07027854-0.10%
Spell Token
$0.00046013-1.51%
WINkLink
$0.00005919-1.63%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00136632-2.09%
Bluzelle
$0.13262257+1.52%
Dent
$0.00058513-0.95%
Celsius
$0.12983965-4.34%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.68005036-1.84%
Bitgert
$0.00000014-5.67%
NKN
$0.08231127-0.05%
Galxe
$1.15-1.84%
Gitcoin
$0.87696646-1.99%
Secret
$0.25275797+3.03%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01482604-7.68%
Synapse
$0.27946907-1.34%
Verge
$0.00321220-2.86%
Hashflow
$0.30081761-5.56%
Sun Token
$0.00540494-0.87%
Chromia
$0.08835508-2.41%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.84+0.79%
SPACE ID
$0.17780656-2.14%
Bifrost
$0.03637709-1.50%
MetisDAO
$11.49-2.16%
Maple
$6.20+7.14%
Verasity
$0.00478846-8.44%
COTI
$0.03836391-6.38%
Request
$0.06227382+0.11%
Keep Network
$0.08695253-4.38%
MOBOX
$0.21672994-0.44%
Aergo
$0.10045309-0.36%
Ren
$0.04398883-5.69%
Adventure Gold
$0.56543076-0.11%
XYO Network
$0.00308012-2.23%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23097621-7.58%
WazirX
$0.09082844+0.29%
Badger DAO
$2.01-1.66%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.54361310-1.01%
ARPA
$0.04009754-1.14%
Aavegotchi
$0.75279307-1.47%
Raydium
$0.16253290-1.16%
Acala Token
$0.04571810-1.55%
Boba Network
$0.10810576-1.52%
LCX
$0.04784906+22.41%
Saitama
$0.00082598-3.63%
TrueFi
$0.03458145-2.47%
Orchid
$0.06148908-2.99%
SuperRare
$0.05742973-2.13%
Alien Worlds
$0.00942633-0.92%
Index Chain
$0.04461103-3.08%
Gods Unchained
$0.13484675-4.02%
GAS
$2.31+1.02%
Voyager Token
$0.10832627-0.52%
Moonriver
$3.80-0.90%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00902775-3.35%
LooksRare
$0.05664233-6.58%
Litentry
$0.65548319-0.92%
RACA
$0.00008825-1.66%
Rally
$0.00589099+0.14%
CEEK VR
$0.03473371-1.43%
Reef
$0.00124011-1.68%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11987169+1.21%
Ethernity
$1.41-0.66%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.72+3.29%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04265302-1.91%
Polkastarter
$0.25707592-2.32%
DIA
$0.22755239-0.98%
Virtua
$0.01925000-1.58%
Travala.com
$0.43371699+0.71%
Alchemix
$11.34-1.83%
MOON
$0.20737009-3.18%
CLV
$0.02962363-1.40%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14577934-10.03%
Keep3rV1
$42.73-0.52%
BENQI
$0.00508730-0.33%
Star Atlas
$0.00143087+1.00%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17635286-0.76%
Enzyme
$13.86-3.96%
Onyxcoin
$0.00071635-2.68%
Aurora
$0.04967208+1.27%
MXC
$0.00727208-0.27%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.70%
0x
$0.18800871-4.79%
BarnBridge
$1.77-1.41%
district0x
$0.02172873-4.28%
Velas
$0.00626585-6.57%
Harvest Finance
$22.46-1.02%
StaFi
$0.25339346-2.10%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.68+0.08%
Serum
$0.03443343-7.67%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00294123+0.66%
Rarible
$0.88349057-0.69%
Decentral Games
$0.01322811-0.63%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000035+16.99%
Tamadoge
$0.00831071-0.12%
Bonk
$0.00000019-4.38%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00880110-2.36%
Tokemak
$0.39002835+20.57%
Quantstamp
$0.00979100-3.26%
Augur
$0.54369798+0.64%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01363449+2.45%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04085137-2.61%
FTX Token
$1.05-5.54%
Braintrust
$0.39380753-1.95%
Pepe
$0.00000066-1.59%
BitDAO
$0.39161689+2.78%
Threshold
$0.01832118-1.44%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08072126-1.72%
Human
$0.04421590+0.42%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-0.45%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.07-0.39%
Hamster
$0.00000000-3.53%
PayPal USD
$0.99751296-0.24%
Highstreet
$1.13-0.62%
Tether
$0.99984603+0.02%
USDC
$0.99934009+0.02%
Dai
$0.99900531-0.02%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

JOE Sinks as Retailer Trader Joe’s Sues Namesake DEX

Grocery chain Trader Joe’s alleged the Trader Joe exchange chose a similar name to benefit from the former’s popularity.

By Shaurya Malwa, Sandali Handagama
AccessTimeIconOct 10, 2023 at 12:21 p.m. UTC
Updated Oct 10, 2023 at 12:58 p.m. UTC
Trader Joe is making changes to its tokenomics. (Trader Joe)

Trader Joe is making changes to its tokenomics. (Trader Joe)

U.S. supermarket chain Trader Joe’s is suing decentralized exchange (DEX) Trader Joe, alleging federal trademark infringement.

“Defendants operate a cryptocurrency platform called 'Trader Joe' and use the domain name traderjoexyz.com,” a court filing read. “Defendants named the platform 'after the supermarket' — none other than Trader Joe’s — and developed a narrative around a fictionalized 'Trader Joe' who sells his crops in the local marketplace, further evoking Trader Joe’s business and brand."

Trader Joe is one of the most popular decentralized exchanges, starting on the Avalanche network before expanding to BNB Chain, Arbitrum and Ethereum. It holds over $77 million in various tokens across chains and processed over $25 million in trades in September, data shows.

The complaint filed last week with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California alleges the DEX "committed fraud" to muddle its origin story to win legal proceedings over the domain name. After Trader Joe failed to respond to private requests to stop misusing the trademark, the retailer filed a complaint with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in May 2022 to strip the crypto firm of its domain name traderjoexyz.com.

"To salvage their case, Defendants concocted a false story. In the WIPO proceeding, Defendants obscured the true beginnings of the 'Trader Joe' name and falsely claimed that the platform had been named for the co-founder’s brother," the filing says.

The grocery chain is seeking damages and demanding a trial by jury.

The price of JOE, the native token of Trader Joe, was down 4.5% in the past week, and traders may continue to react to legal proceedings.

UPDATE (Oct. 10, 12:58 UTC): Adds detail from legal complaint throughout.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter
Sandali Handagama
Sandali Handagama

Sandali Handagama is CoinDesk's deputy managing editor for policy and regulations, EMEA. She does not own any crypto.

Follow @iamsandali on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
DeFiLegalDEX