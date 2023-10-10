Bitcoin
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Hamas-Linked Crypto Accounts Frozen by Israeli Police, With Binance's Help: Report

Israeli authorities had previously seized around 190 Binance accounts with alleged ties to terrorist groups.

By Camomile Shumba, Sandali Handagama
AccessTimeIconOct 10, 2023 at 10:10 a.m. UTC
Rally following attack on Israel (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Rally following attack on Israel (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Israeli police have frozen cryptocurrency accounts linked to Palestinian militant group Hamas, local media outlet Calcalist reported Tuesday, citing an official press statement.

A multi-pronged attack on Israel by Hamas over the weekend has broken into all-out war, with the former’s defense minister ordering a complete siege of the Palestinian enclave Gaza.

The cyber arm of Israel Police's Lahav 433 unit worked with the country’s defense ministry, intelligence agencies and crypto exchange Binance to target the accounts in question, according to the report. It added that any funds seized are destined for the Israeli national treasury.

A lawsuit filed against Binance’s CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao by the U.S. Commodities Futures and Trading Commission (CFTC) in March alleged the firm’s officers knew of "HAMAS transactions" on the platform. Israeli authorities had previously seized around 190 Binance accounts with alleged links to terrorist groups since 2021.

CoinDesk has reached out to Binance for comment.

Read more: Israel Has Seized 190 Binance Accounts With Alleged Terrorist Ties Since 2021: Reuters

Edited by Sandali Handagama and Parikshit Mishra.

Camomile Shumba
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter
Sandali Handagama
Sandali Handagama

Sandali Handagama is CoinDesk's deputy managing editor for policy and regulations, EMEA. She does not own any crypto.

Follow @iamsandali on Twitter

