Gary Wang, Caroline Ellison: Looking at Day 5 of Sam Bankman-Fried's Trial

FTX’s insurance fund was calculated by taking the total volume of trades over the past 24 hours, multiplying that by “a random number that’s around 7,500” and dividing that figure by 1 billion (the prosecutor asked if the “number had anything to do with the actual number in the insurance fund?” to which the answer, obviously, was “no”).

FTX customer balances were “approximately equal” to what was in the company’s hot wallets – except there was an Alameda subaccount with a balance around minus $8 billion that was excluded from the list of customer balances.