BlockFi Bankruptcy Judge Says He Wants 3AC’s $284M Claim Resolved in Mediation

Tensions were apparent between the sides in court, as a lawyer for BlockFi said 3AC has a “runaway” legal counsel who is dragging things out and piling up more than $16 million in legal bills. A lawyer for the hedge fund, Adam Goldberg from the firm Latham & Watkins, said those comments were “completely inappropriate and reckless.” He reminded the court that at 3AC “the founders fled and completely ignored any attempt to engage with them,” and those taking down the firm had to rebuild its records, find its assets and secure them for creditors.