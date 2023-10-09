DOJ Wants to Block Sam Bankman-Fried From Bringing Up Anthropic AI Raise in Court

Bitcoin
$27,947.48-0.52%
Ethereum
$1,634.80-0.30%
Binance Coin
$212.04-0.32%
XRP
$0.51917867-0.69%
Solana
$23.28-1.17%
Cardano
$0.25745942-0.61%
Dogecoin
$0.06101352-1.11%
Tron
$0.08820658-0.02%
Toncoin
$2.06-0.24%
Polygon
$0.55828634-1.21%
Polkadot
$4.03-1.10%
Litecoin
$65.09-1.29%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,919.98-0.53%
Bitcoin Cash
$228.74-1.58%
Chainlink
$7.66+0.82%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000721-1.15%
Avalanche
$9.97-5.37%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.76-2.44%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.05%
Uniswap
$4.36-0.35%
Stellar
$0.11101014-0.19%
Monero
$155.87+0.58%
OKB
$42.91-0.10%
Ethereum Classic
$15.50-1.19%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.05%
Cosmos
$6.74-0.03%
Hedera
$0.04810336-0.39%
Filecoin
$3.41-0.38%
Lido DAO
$1.61+2.55%
Internet Computer
$3.11-0.32%
Cronos
$0.05027426-0.26%
Quant
$88.79+0.17%
Maker
$1,420.64+1.11%
Aptos
$5.21-1.50%
VeChain
$0.01703765-0.88%
Optimism
$1.28-1.06%
Arbitrum
$0.85339918-2.05%
NEAR Protocol
$1.10-0.15%
Kaspa
$0.04809980-3.69%
Aave
$65.93-1.84%
Algorand
$0.10121366+0.93%
The Graph
$0.08486361-1.28%
USDD
$0.99832305-0.59%
Stacks
$0.51005617-2.55%
XDC Network
$0.04918036-0.68%
Render Token
$1.82-0.38%
Immutable X
$0.55507417-0.61%
Bitcoin SV
$34.40-2.86%
Synthetix
$2.02+0.10%
Injective Protocol
$7.74-1.03%
Tezos
$0.67633333-0.25%
MultiverseX
$24.54+0.84%
EOS
$0.56739350-0.60%
The Sandbox
$0.29969270-0.48%
Theta
$0.61031488-1.59%
Axie Infinity
$4.48-0.62%
Decentraland
$0.29822533-0.28%
Fantom
$0.19343640-0.20%
THORChain
$1.73+0.25%
Kava.io
$0.62031417-0.55%
GateToken
$3.69-0.52%
NEO
$7.17-0.84%
Radix
$0.04796071+0.86%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.08%
eCash
$0.00002469-0.69%
PAX Gold
$1,866.94+0.57%
Flow
$0.44152854-0.73%
KuCoin Token
$4.48-0.96%
IOTA
$0.15668718+0.63%
Chiliz
$0.06008386+0.04%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.00-2.46%
Curve DAO Token
$0.47216073-0.58%
Frax Share
$5.46-0.51%
ApeCoin
$1.09-0.65%
Rocket Pool
$20.28+0.38%
Gala
$0.01441891-1.35%
Klaytn
$0.12105988+1.04%
Sui
$0.43830444-1.30%
Mina
$0.38371151-1.85%
Huobi Token
$2.33-1.32%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038-0.42%
dYdX
$2.03-2.95%
Casper
$0.03151839-2.62%
GMX
$37.91-2.13%
Luna Classic
$0.00005823-1.21%
Wemix
$1.00-1.65%
Woo Network
$0.17856394-2.26%
Nexo
$0.55163720+0.27%
Dash
$26.66-1.12%
Compound
$43.51-0.32%
Zilliqa
$0.01695791-0.22%
PancakeSwap
$1.19-0.31%
1inch Network
$0.25994232+1.39%
Arweave
$4.08+1.68%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17883090+3.10%
Conflux
$0.12588196-1.28%
SafePal
$0.62729073+0.31%
Gnosis
$96.83-0.15%
Flare
$0.01013872-4.88%
Astar
$0.04627057-0.68%
Qtum
$2.26-0.47%
Enjin
$0.23429474+5.17%
NEM
$0.02576741+1.62%
Illuvium
$39.17-1.02%
Fetch.ai
$0.22072712-0.14%
Convex Finance
$2.84-0.36%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.10+0.19%
Mask Network
$2.74-3.75%
Celo
$0.43575729-1.45%
SingularityNET
$0.17903392-0.65%
Loopring
$0.17744398+1.39%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.01%
Worldcoin
$1.60-1.59%
Oasis Network
$0.04160160+0.45%
Helium
$1.45-0.55%
SEI
$0.11573463-1.17%
Zcash
$26.17-3.52%
Ankr
$0.02030480+1.92%
Decred
$13.00-1.04%
Akash Network
$0.90176053-1.02%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.67+0.91%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.78791482-0.67%
Stepn
$0.15355093-0.03%
Aragon
$4.81+0.93%
Golem
$0.18993170+1.95%
Holo
$0.00102309+0.63%
tomiNet
$2.43-5.06%
Yearn Finance
$5,375.52-1.23%
Ravencoin
$0.01489794+0.81%
FLOKI
$0.00001783-1.99%
Livepeer
$6.03+0.72%
Osmosis
$0.28454200-3.82%
Beldex
$0.03159841-0.22%
IoTeX
$0.01815047+7.70%
BLUR
$0.17324351-0.36%
ICON
$0.17488630+1.13%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.42735069-2.65%
Kusama
$18.33+0.43%
SXP
$0.28325419-1.14%
Audius
$0.14656688+0.46%
Wax
$0.04828699+12.89%
JasmyCoin
$0.00335734+0.14%
Siacoin
$0.00311184+1.49%
Waves
$1.54-0.11%
Moonbeam
$0.20325184-0.42%
Biconomy
$0.22750851-1.97%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.34%
Merit Circle
$0.32140149-2.68%
Band Protocol
$1.10+1.52%
Axelar
$0.33965101+0.36%
Balancer
$3.23-0.15%
EthereumPoW
$1.30-1.24%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17304246+0.84%
MAGIC
$0.56610362-0.37%
Ocean Protocol
$0.30222379+0.14%
Kyber Network
$0.70848464+2.01%
Liquity
$1.28+5.30%
Polymath Network
$0.13060000+6.53%
Harmony
$0.00949985+0.29%
TerraUSD
$0.01187713-0.87%
Horizen
$8.07+0.30%
Kadena
$0.44884841-1.37%
Gains Network
$3.33+0.54%
Sushiswap
$0.57608388-0.23%
Lisk
$0.76043004-1.09%
Skale
$0.02203167+1.88%
DigiByte
$0.00636245+0.48%
UMA Protocol
$1.36+0.15%
API3
$1.05+0.62%
Cartesi
$0.13068039+0.57%
Status
$0.02404956-0.65%
PlayDapp
$0.15989030+3.87%
Stargate Finance
$0.44464138+0.37%
Nervos Network
$0.00271661-1.79%
Joe
$0.26084432-0.94%
Amp
$0.00158614-1.05%
Coin98
$0.14496307-2.89%
OriginTrail
$0.22765787-36.37%
Nano
$0.64262764-2.20%
Bancor
$0.58684388+39.63%
Covalent
$0.13391814+2.03%
Steem
$0.17953995+0.06%
Sweat Economy
$0.01030212+3.17%
Numeraire
$12.77+1.86%
Radiant Capital
$0.23565690-2.85%
Storj
$0.52126125+7.61%
iExec RLC
$1.02-0.16%
Stormx
$0.00667566-1.45%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-3.36%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.99+0.64%
Celer Network
$0.01260163-0.40%
Powerledger
$0.16550700+6.73%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01436501-0.14%
Radworks
$1.35-0.04%
Marlin
$0.00816748-0.89%
OMG Network
$0.46975334-0.24%
Core
$0.39948259-1.45%
Origin Protocol
$0.12341698+0.67%
Syscoin
$0.08569822+0.42%
Civic
$0.07605375-1.21%
Celsius
$0.14361750-3.13%
Stella
$0.07394933-0.75%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00146576-1.64%
Spell Token
$0.00048041-0.42%
WINkLink
$0.00006187-1.06%
Bitgert
$0.00000015-0.76%
Dent
$0.00061184+0.47%
Bluzelle
$0.13554396-0.31%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.71273467+1.81%
Hashflow
$0.32779771+1.70%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01578138+0.44%
Verge
$0.00341024+1.04%
Verasity
$0.00547685-0.85%
Synapse
$0.29490152-1.27%
Galxe
$1.20+0.52%
Secret
$0.26129644+5.08%
Chromia
$0.09470281-1.10%
NKN
$0.08468952-0.04%
SPACE ID
$0.19060738-1.10%
Gitcoin
$0.89206893-1.58%
Sun Token
$0.00557991-0.53%
COTI
$0.04287225+8.54%
MetisDAO
$12.25-0.63%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.04+4.18%
Keep Network
$0.09507050+0.93%
Bifrost
$0.03705312-3.08%
Request
$0.06463887+1.18%
MOBOX
$0.22642436-2.41%
Aergo
$0.10523422+1.56%
Yield Guild Games
$0.25250123+1.61%
Ren
$0.04669449-0.84%
Maple
$5.76+1.58%
Adventure Gold
$0.58971162-0.59%
XYO Network
$0.00319845-0.25%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.59496524+3.70%
WazirX
$0.09396737-0.76%
Badger DAO
$2.13-1.73%
ARPA
$0.04267005-1.27%
TrueFi
$0.03858243+1.29%
Raydium
$0.17319292-2.25%
Acala Token
$0.04879075-3.05%
Saitama
$0.00089407-0.49%
Aavegotchi
$0.78146339+0.63%
Orchid
$0.06677577+6.03%
Boba Network
$0.11141064-0.60%
Gods Unchained
$0.15056459+0.47%
Index Chain
$0.04812349+2.13%
SuperRare
$0.05917553-0.64%
Alien Worlds
$0.00998116-0.02%
LCX
$0.04408492+6.47%
Voyager Token
$0.11555063-2.31%
LooksRare
$0.06215518+2.94%
GAS
$2.38+0.23%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00953314-1.63%
Moonriver
$3.97-3.76%
Litentry
$0.69756302-2.31%
Rally
$0.00618279+2.04%
RACA
$0.00009190-0.12%
Reef
$0.00133390-0.81%
CEEK VR
$0.03613148-0.69%
Ethernity
$1.47+0.01%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12397861+3.00%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04465773+0.68%
Polkastarter
$0.27042681-0.88%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.76-3.41%
DIA
$0.23695940-0.70%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16822607-2.48%
Alchemix
$12.02-1.92%
MOON
$0.22014399+0.57%
CLV
$0.03148670+0.09%
Travala.com
$0.45244323+0.08%
Virtua
$0.02057375+0.50%
Keep3rV1
$44.58-2.32%
Enzyme
$14.85-2.30%
BENQI
$0.00532763-0.67%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18443229-1.97%
Star Atlas
$0.00144751-0.62%
Onyxcoin
$0.00074912-1.03%
0x
$0.20573430+9.36%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.44%
BarnBridge
$1.96+0.79%
MXC
$0.00748668-1.96%
Aurora
$0.04955547+1.23%
Velas
$0.00696777+3.72%
district0x
$0.02300000+2.67%
Harvest Finance
$23.07-3.63%
StaFi
$0.27100252-1.12%
Serum
$0.03958108-17.93%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.77-0.46%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00296816+0.90%
Rarible
$0.91722641-2.26%
Decentral Games
$0.01413884+0.76%
Tamadoge
$0.00908403+5.46%
Bonk
$0.00000020-4.66%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000032+0.87%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00910170-1.36%
Quantstamp
$0.01009233+4.91%
Tokemak
$0.33180134-1.29%
Augur
$0.56244282-1.17%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01456269+1.67%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04402395-2.54%
FTX Token
$1.15-3.87%
Braintrust
$0.40653490-8.56%
Pepe
$0.00000071+0.13%
BitDAO
$0.38805394-4.69%
Threshold
$0.01953270-2.56%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08591000-1.05%
Human
$0.04379671-3.08%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-2.09%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.09-2.51%
Hamster
$0.00000000+1.20%
PayPal USD
$1.00+0.55%
Highstreet
$1.21+1.29%
Tether
$1.00-0.02%
USDC
$1.00-0.02%
Dai
$1.00-0.03%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

DOJ Wants to Block Sam Bankman-Fried From Bringing Up Anthropic AI Raise in Court

FTX owns a stake in Anthropic which was worth $500 million last year.

By Nikhilesh De
AccessTimeIconOct 9, 2023 at 3:30 a.m. UTC
Sam Bankman-Fried exiting a New York courthouse earlier this year. (Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

Sam Bankman-Fried exiting a New York courthouse earlier this year. (Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried should be barred from bringing up artificial intelligence company Anthropic's recent fundraising efforts in his defense against U.S. Department of Justice charges, prosecutors said Sunday.

The DOJ has been discussing issues that may be raised during witness testimony in Bankman-Fried's trial, and the parties "have reached agreement on many of these issues," said a filing. One area they remain apart on is whether the defense team can raise any issues around the Anthropic fundraise. The DOJ alleges that the $500 million investment in Anthropic in 2022 came from customer funds.

"Evidence regarding the current value of the defendant’s investments could only be used to support the argument that FTX customers and/or other victims will ultimately be made whole, which the Court has recognized is an impermissible purpose," the filing said.

Recap: Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison to Testify Tuesday in Sam Bankman-Fried Trial

The DOJ has previously tried to bar Bankman-Fried's defense team from arguing that FTX creditors will receive most or all of their funds back.

"The Indictment alleges that the defendant committed wire fraud by misappropriating FTX customer deposits to make investments and other expenditures. It is immaterial whether some of those investments might ultimately have been profitable," the DOJ filing said. "... Nor would it be a defense to the charges in this case if the defendant invested stolen FTX money believing that the investments would ultimately be so lucrative that he could pay back the stolen money."

Anthropic has an agreement with Amazon worth potentially up to $4 billion and is in talks to raise another $2 billion, Bloomberg reported last week.

FTX took a stake in Anthropic that was worth $500 million when it filed for bankruptcy nearly a year ago. The company's bankruptcy trustee has yet to sell the stake.

Thomas Braziel, the founder and CEO of advisory firm 117 Partners, told CoinDesk that the news about the fundraise was a "fantastic turn of events for FTX creditors."

Read all of CoinDesk's coverage here.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Nikhilesh De
Nikhilesh De

Nikhilesh De is CoinDesk's managing editor for global policy and regulation. He owns marginal amounts of bitcoin and ether.

Follow @nikhileshde on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.