Unpacking the First Day of Sam Bankman-Fried's Actual Trial

Bankman-Fried and his companies were “building the plane in flight,” Mark Cohen, who anchors the defense, said in his opening statement. He told the jury his client, a “math nerd,” did nothing illegal but perhaps unwise, like never hiring a chief risk officer to watch the health of his “innovative” crypto exchange. And he began casting blame at former Alameda Research CEO Caorline Ellison, Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend and a key witness, saying that the defendant told her to hedge the trading firm’s risk on multiple occasions but she didn’t.