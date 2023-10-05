Bitcoin
Singapore Police Responding to Su Zhu's Arrest Says It Has Detained 36-Year Old Man: Reuters

Police, however, did not reveal the name or provide further comment to Reuters.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconOct 5, 2023 at 6:41 a.m. UTC
Updated Oct 5, 2023 at 6:42 a.m. UTC
3AC co-founder Su Zhu speaks at Crypto Bahamas. (Tracy Wang/CoinDesk)

3AC co-founder Su Zhu speaks at Crypto Bahamas. (Tracy Wang/CoinDesk)

Singapore Police said a "36-year-old" man was arrested Sept. 29 at the Changi airport, responding to a Reuters query on the arrest of Su Zhu, one of the founders of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC).

Police did not reveal the name or provide further comment to Reuters. 3AC liquidator Teneo said last week that Zhu had been arrested, but city officials haven't fully confirmed the move yet.

3AC's other co-founder, Kyle Davies, remains at large and his location remains unknown. Both founders are the subject of a committal order sentencing him to four months' imprisonment due to failure to comply with a court order.

Once one of the crypto industry's premier funds, 3AC lost billions of dollars after a series of bad trades and investments across 2021 and 2022, leading to the fund shuttering and sending a ripple effect across the broader market. The fund now owes creditors some $2.8 billion - and both Davies and Zhu have seemingly been on the run from relevant authorities since last year.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.



Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

