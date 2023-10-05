SBF Trial Witness: Glitch at FTX Overstated Alameda's Debts by $8B

A key piece of the relationship was banking. In the early days of FTX, its customers deposited fiat by wiring money to Alameda rather than FTX directly, former FTX developer Adam Yedidia told the court. This unusual relationship complicated how the companies tracked debts owed to customers. Yedidia said there was a bug in the accounting software that by June 2022 showed Alameda owed far more money than it actually did.