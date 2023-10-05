Bitcoin
Policy

Sam Bankman-Fried’s Two Multimillion-Dollar Jets May Be Forfeit, DOJ Says

The assets, whose ownership is in dispute, could potentially be used to pay back creditors of FTX.

By Shaurya Malwa, Jack Schickler
AccessTimeIconOct 5, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. UTC
NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 21: FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried is escorted out of the Magistrate's Court on December 21, 2022 in Nassau, Bahamas. The former crypto billionaire is preparing to be extradited to the US from the Bahamas to face charges over FTX’s multi-billion-dollar collapse. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried is escorted out of the Magistrate's Court on December 21, 2022 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Two luxury jets apparently owned by Sam Bankman-Fried, but never used by him, could possibly be forfeited as U.S. prosecutors try to claw back assets.

In a late Wednesday filing, a forfeiture bill issued by the Department of Justice listed two aircraft, a Bombardier Global and Embraer Legacy, as part of assets belonging to Bankman-Fried that could potentially be seized from him.

Bankman-Fried is currently undergoing criminal trial in New York on fraud and conspiracy charges linked to the collapse of his crypto exchange FTX in November 2022. He has pleaded not guilty.

Data from airplane trackers shows both jets listed as having “private” owners. The two aircraft are the subject of an ownership dispute between the DOJ and FTX, according to a Sept. 21 court filing made as part of bankruptcy proceedings for Bankman-Fried’s former company, which is seeking to recoup funds for the benefit of creditors.

“The Government has taken the position that both aircraft are subject to forfeiture as property purchased with the proceeds of fraud,” while FTX claims ownership on the basis that alleged loans used to purchase the planes were not documented, said the filing by Island Air Capital (IAC).

IAC wants to know who will foot the bill for ongoing repairs and inspections while that dispute is settled, and said that in practice nobody associated with FTX ever flew on either plane as they were still being upgraded when the company filed for bankruptcy.

The Embraer was originally bought by IAC for $12.5 million and the Bombardier for $15.9 million using “financing provided from FTX,” the filing said, detailing an unsecured, no-interest loan agreed to in a "handshake deal" between Bankman-Fried and IAC's owner, Paul Aranha.

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Jack Schickler
Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

