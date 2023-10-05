FTX Employees Knew About the Backdoor to Alameda Months Before Collapse: WSJ
The employees flagged their discovery to one of FTX's director of engineering Nishad Singh but the problem never got fixed.
- The team was examining whether the code for FTX's main exchange could be used in the U.S when they made the discovery.
- LedgerX's chief risk officer Julie Schoening raised the concerns to her boss Zach Dexter, who then discussed it with Nishad Singh.
- Schoening was fired in August 2022, amid suggestions she had irritated her bosses over highlighting the problems.
Some of FTX's employees in the U.S. knew about the backdoor in the exchange that allowed Alameda Research to withdraw billions in customer funds, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday.
The employees flagged their discovery to FTX's director of engineering Nishad Singh but the problem never got fixed, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The team, who worked for LedgerX, the crypto derivatives exchange that FTX acquired in 2021, was examining whether the code for FTX's main exchange could be used in the U.S when they made the discovery.
LedgerX's chief risk officer Julie Schoening raised the concerns to her boss Zach Dexter, who then discussed it with Nishad Singh, one of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's closest deputies.
Schoening was fired in August 2022, amid suggestions she had irritated her bosses over highlighting the problems.
“Following a thorough internal investigation, LedgerX has found no evidence that any of its employees were aware of any reported code enabling Alameda to take FTX customer assets, and firmly denies any contrary allegation," Miami International Holdings, LedgerX's new owners, said in a statement to the WSJ.
The news emerges at the start of Bankman-Fried's trial in New York where he faces charges of wire fraud. He has pled not guilty to all charges. Singh, who pleaded guilty, is expected to testify against his former boss.
Neither FTX nor LedgerX immediately responded to CoinDesk's request for comment.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.