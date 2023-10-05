Dutch Crypto Companies Score Legal Win in Fight Against $2.3M Supervision Bill

Bitcoin
$27,687.87+0.30%
Ethereum
$1,638.97-0.64%
Binance Coin
$212.34-0.18%
XRP
$0.52413518-1.80%
Solana
$23.10-2.27%
Cardano
$0.25822801+0.16%
Dogecoin
$0.06113576-0.30%
Tron
$0.08924119+0.10%
Toncoin
$2.05+1.28%
Polygon
$0.55993945-4.65%
Polkadot
$4.06+0.26%
Litecoin
$64.73+0.27%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,757.18+0.50%
Bitcoin Cash
$230.93-0.57%
Chainlink
$7.70+1.70%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000723-0.41%
Avalanche
$10.22+4.76%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.78+1.70%
TrueUSD
$0.99980384-0.20%
Uniswap
$4.32-0.70%
Stellar
$0.11163984-1.62%
Monero
$151.04+1.79%
OKB
$42.95-0.48%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.18%
Ethereum Classic
$15.60-0.19%
Cosmos
$6.84-2.49%
Hedera
$0.04895418-0.06%
Filecoin
$3.33-0.33%
Lido DAO
$1.57-2.47%
Internet Computer
$3.13-1.19%
Cronos
$0.05032764+0.43%
Maker
$1,454.59+2.26%
Aptos
$5.34+0.57%
Quant
$86.78-1.56%
VeChain
$0.01669047+0.30%
Optimism
$1.33+0.90%
Arbitrum
$0.88207601-1.26%
NEAR Protocol
$1.10+0.71%
Aave
$69.76+6.88%
Kaspa
$0.04845955-3.35%
The Graph
$0.08644021-1.52%
Algorand
$0.09933890-0.20%
USDD
$1.00+0.26%
Bitcoin SV
$36.77-3.74%
Stacks
$0.49235369+0.67%
XDC Network
$0.04937826-1.08%
Immutable X
$0.56766383-0.63%
Synthetix
$2.04+0.21%
Render Token
$1.74+2.86%
EOS
$0.57448779-0.89%
Injective Protocol
$7.70+2.21%
Tezos
$0.67900000+0.89%
MultiverseX
$24.59+0.11%
THORChain
$2.07+3.40%
Theta
$0.62063627-0.43%
The Sandbox
$0.29768597-0.12%
Axie Infinity
$4.50+0.77%
Fantom
$0.19849504-0.75%
Decentraland
$0.29790876-0.08%
Radix
$0.05265485-4.60%
GateToken
$3.74-0.49%
Kava.io
$0.61813907+0.51%
NEO
$7.14+0.35%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99993844-0.50%
eCash
$0.00002480-0.93%
PAX Gold
$1,837.77+0.40%
Flow
$0.43516264-0.27%
KuCoin Token
$4.54-0.54%
Chiliz
$0.06121862+1.15%
Curve DAO Token
$0.48047235-1.27%
ApeCoin
$1.13-1.07%
Frax Share
$5.62+1.03%
IOTA
$0.15312509+1.38%
Rocket Pool
$20.82-2.95%
Gala
$0.01496195-5.89%
Sui
$0.44322888-0.48%
Huobi Token
$2.39-0.36%
Mina
$0.38366952+2.45%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.89494507+9.34%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039-0.56%
Klaytn
$0.11503106+1.00%
Casper
$0.03112093-0.17%
GMX
$38.58-1.54%
dYdX
$1.98-0.40%
Luna Classic
$0.00005914-0.34%
Wemix
$1.02-0.39%
Woo Network
$0.18191871+2.50%
Dash
$27.55+2.07%
Nexo
$0.55464585-0.55%
Compound
$44.17+0.36%
Zilliqa
$0.01680148-0.35%
Conflux
$0.13326839-0.74%
Arweave
$4.05-2.17%
Flare
$0.01075095-1.35%
1inch Network
$0.25377498-0.94%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17426000+0.03%
PancakeSwap
$1.19+0.19%
Gnosis
$98.67-0.66%
SafePal
$0.58611464+0.36%
Astar
$0.04552780-2.24%
Qtum
$2.26+1.61%
Convex Finance
$2.87-2.09%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.28-1.92%
Illuvium
$39.27+0.24%
Fetch.ai
$0.21892210-0.42%
NEM
$0.02533331-0.02%
Celo
$0.43406980-0.39%
Gemini Dollar
$0.99887452-0.21%
SingularityNET
$0.17957078-1.12%
Mask Network
$2.68+1.29%
Loopring
$0.17554517-1.14%
Enjin
$0.21531838-0.64%
Zcash
$27.22+1.47%
tomiNet
$2.81-2.11%
SEI
$0.11642399+0.80%
Worldcoin
$1.57+4.52%
Oasis Network
$0.04114818+0.05%
Decred
$13.19+0.13%
Helium
$1.42-0.53%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.87+0.39%
Akash Network
$0.90630068+2.27%
Aragon
$4.96+1.10%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.79163515-1.11%
Ankr
$0.01919917+0.51%
Osmosis
$0.29993251-1.48%
Golem
$0.18232050+0.95%
Holo
$0.00102628+0.72%
Stepn
$0.15102016-0.86%
FLOKI
$0.00001808+1.78%
Ravencoin
$0.01491488-0.44%
Yearn Finance
$5,324.04+1.76%
Beldex
$0.03159233+0.91%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.44155684-0.24%
Livepeer
$5.88-1.34%
BLUR
$0.17494755+0.63%
Kusama
$18.77-0.83%
IoTeX
$0.01773573+4.05%
Audius
$0.14745853+1.21%
ICON
$0.16933239-0.71%
JasmyCoin
$0.00333649+1.20%
SXP
$0.27661847+0.61%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.30%
Biconomy
$0.23369710+1.17%
Merit Circle
$0.33271876-1.63%
Siacoin
$0.00298354-0.90%
Waves
$1.53+0.44%
Band Protocol
$1.13+0.39%
Moonbeam
$0.20034224-0.01%
Axelar
$0.34011580-0.18%
EthereumPoW
$1.33-1.00%
Balancer
$3.29+0.37%
Wax
$0.04184280+0.98%
MAGIC
$0.56570938+5.86%
Ocean Protocol
$0.30350238-0.42%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16030932+0.19%
Kyber Network
$0.67707906+3.95%
TerraUSD
$0.01214683+0.39%
Horizen
$8.23+3.33%
Harmony
$0.00947336+0.25%
Kadena
$0.46256813-0.11%
Sushiswap
$0.57583233-1.59%
Gains Network
$3.31+0.88%
Liquity
$1.16+4.79%
Polymath Network
$0.12090000+1.85%
Lisk
$0.73920588-1.11%
Skale
$0.02130541-0.62%
DigiByte
$0.00625884+0.70%
UMA Protocol
$1.37+0.02%
API3
$1.05+0.42%
Cartesi
$0.12787393-1.13%
Stargate Finance
$0.44818485+0.20%
Status
$0.02308827-1.00%
Amp
$0.00162239-0.64%
Nervos Network
$0.00272919+2.91%
OriginTrail
$0.22813564-1.21%
Coin98
$0.14743465+2.03%
Joe
$0.25546417+2.25%
PlayDapp
$0.15244781-0.74%
Nano
$0.64737821-7.26%
Numeraire
$12.77+0.77%
Radiant Capital
$0.24058460+1.17%
Steem
$0.17349576-0.95%
iExec RLC
$1.03+1.28%
Sweat Economy
$0.00965882-1.04%
Stormx
$0.00660675+7.11%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+0.45%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.01-0.22%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01446999-1.56%
Celer Network
$0.01240380-1.62%
Covalent
$0.11015478+5.08%
Marlin
$0.00825846+0.35%
Core
$0.41051642-0.40%
Radworks
$1.32-0.05%
OMG Network
$0.46489202-0.10%
Powerledger
$0.15036524-0.44%
Celsius
$0.15170667+1.01%
Verasity
$0.00625898-4.75%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00151309-4.70%
Civic
$0.07774068+0.22%
Stella
$0.07505762-0.85%
Storj
$0.42682670-1.11%
WINkLink
$0.00006334+0.25%
Syscoin
$0.08418112-0.87%
Bitgert
$0.00000015-0.27%
Origin Protocol
$0.11878126-7.89%
Spell Token
$0.00048047+0.18%
Dent
$0.00061389+0.75%
Synapse
$0.30435994-1.87%
Hashflow
$0.32819064+0.09%
Bancor
$0.39662083-0.25%
Bluzelle
$0.13443456+0.54%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.70793057+0.45%
Verge
$0.00342968-0.13%
Chromia
$0.09656652-0.69%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01564785-0.33%
NKN
$0.08573237-0.01%
Galxe
$1.19-0.32%
SPACE ID
$0.19312649-0.06%
Gitcoin
$0.90435562-1.29%
MetisDAO
$12.60-2.37%
Sun Token
$0.00560940+0.28%
Secret
$0.25121626-4.80%
Bifrost
$0.03749488+0.46%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.94+2.91%
MOBOX
$0.23963925-4.17%
COTI
$0.03951057-0.82%
Request
$0.06327955-0.25%
Keep Network
$0.08681093+0.74%
Adventure Gold
$0.58744479-0.37%
Aergo
$0.10189794-0.39%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23667739+0.87%
Ren
$0.04375253-2.80%
Maple
$5.52-3.80%
WazirX
$0.09450289+0.51%
Acala Token
$0.05172959-0.37%
Raydium
$0.18373697-10.67%
TrueFi
$0.04011757-8.15%
ARPA
$0.04329689+0.39%
Badger DAO
$2.13-1.86%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.56696383-2.04%
XYO Network
$0.00293070-1.08%
Aavegotchi
$0.78079465-1.91%
Saitama
$0.00088566+5.25%
Boba Network
$0.11418326+2.61%
Gods Unchained
$0.15331996+0.17%
SuperRare
$0.06075468+1.97%
Orchid
$0.06415040-0.74%
Alien Worlds
$0.00997562-0.51%
Index Chain
$0.04656670+0.28%
Voyager Token
$0.11907779-0.55%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00969869-1.37%
Litentry
$0.71069627-1.62%
Moonriver
$3.96-0.21%
GAS
$2.31-0.30%
LooksRare
$0.05687187-3.39%
Reef
$0.00134457-0.05%
CEEK VR
$0.03679722+0.61%
Rally
$0.00608889-2.92%
RACA
$0.00009048-0.26%
LCX
$0.03854878+1.44%
Ethernity
$1.50-1.98%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04645877-1.08%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12066282-1.89%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.84+3.05%
DIA
$0.24528824-2.36%
Polkastarter
$0.27264298+0.70%
MOON
$0.24384527-0.79%
Alchemix
$12.52+2.01%
CLV
$0.03187525+0.04%
Travala.com
$0.45057769-1.31%
Virtua
$0.02144966+6.11%
Keep3rV1
$46.04+3.40%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19506183-3.00%
BENQI
$0.00542811+0.99%
Enzyme
$14.91-3.46%
Star Atlas
$0.00146921+1.14%
Onyxcoin
$0.00076843+1.38%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13164911-1.05%
BarnBridge
$2.08-0.64%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+1.50%
MXC
$0.00764268+0.75%
Aurora
$0.05020994-0.75%
Velas
$0.00711428-2.17%
district0x
$0.02360000+5.51%
0x
$0.18241912+0.33%
StaFi
$0.27667246-0.89%
Harvest Finance
$22.78+1.40%
Serum
$0.04006545+4.03%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.77+0.26%
Decentral Games
$0.01876506-0.26%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00299002-2.23%
Rarible
$0.89541236+1.65%
Bonk
$0.00000021+5.06%
Tamadoge
$0.00868455+1.62%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000035-1.25%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00863111-5.73%
Quantstamp
$0.00989926+0.37%
Tokemak
$0.34041969-1.64%
Augur
$0.56633966-3.32%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01340263-1.89%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04422501-0.19%
FTX Token
$1.22+1.02%
Braintrust
$0.33962346+4.34%
Pepe
$0.00000072-0.37%
BitDAO
$0.40816479-4.03%
Threshold
$0.01771580-0.56%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08917076-0.25%
Human
$0.04637728+5.48%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+0.65%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.13+1.21%
Hamster
$0.00000000+1.71%
PayPal USD
$1.00-0.66%
Highstreet
$1.22-0.39%
Tether
$0.99990709+0.08%
USDC
$1.00+0.16%
Dai
$1.00+0.08%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Dutch Crypto Companies Score Legal Win in Fight Against $2.3M Supervision Bill

The Dutch central bank shouldn’t have made Binance successor Coinmerce and others pay for their money laundering registration, a Rotterdam court said

By Jack Schickler
AccessTimeIconOct 5, 2023 at 8:43 a.m. UTC
The Dutch central bank is responsible for registering crypto companies (Flickr)

The Dutch central bank is responsible for registering crypto companies (Flickr)

Drive the Crypto Policy Conversation Forward
October 24, 2023 • Convene • Washington D.C.Where the industry establishes the digital economy’s legal, regulatory and compliance best practices for the future.Register Now

Dutch crypto companies including Bitvavo and Binance successor Coinmerce have scored a partial legal win in their fight against $2.3 million in fees imposed by Dutch regulators.

The Dutch central bank (DNB) went beyond legal powers in charging companies to register for money-laundering purposes, a Rotterdam court said in two judgments issued on Wednesday.

“The way in which DNB assesses registration requests is contrary to the scope of the registration obligation for crypto service providers” set out in European Union anti-money laundering laws, the court said, adding that under current crypto regulations “it is not possible to lawfully charge supervisory costs for the year 2021 to crypto service providers.”

The legislation is still consistent with general norms of good governance, and the companies should still be regarded as under supervision, the judges said. The ruling has no bearing on costs for 2020, judges said, and a separate legal case is still ongoing for 2022 fees.

The Netherlands, which will shortly have to apply the EU’s tough Markets in Crypto Assets licensing regime, has taken a tough line on crypto firms, imposing millions of euros of fines on Coinbase and Binance for failing to register. Crypto exchange Gemini recently announced it’s quitting the country due to DNB strictures, and Binance transferred its Dutch customers to Coinmerce as it did likewise.

Patrick van der Meijde, president of the United Bitcoin Companies of the Netherlands (VBNL), the industry grouping which coordinated the complaint, said his organization was “pleased that the court has found that the registration obligation as resulting from [EU anti-money laundering legislation] has been violated in the Netherlands."

“The great costs of this should not have been passed on, because they fall outside DNB's mandate,” van der Meijde added.

Financial regulators in Europe are generally not taxpayer-funded, and charge operational costs to supervised entities in proportion to their size. Total crypto supervisory fees in 2022 were 2.2 million euros ($2.3 million), a number which increases each year, van der Meijde said.

The DNB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jack Schickler
Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Follow @jackschickler on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
RegulationsNetherlands