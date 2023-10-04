Sam Bankman-Fried Now Has a Jury
A federal judge picked a dozen New Yorkers to try the FTX founder on fraud and conspiracy charges.
A physician’s assistant, a librarian, a nurse and nine others will decide if Sam Bankman-Fried committed fraud.
Judge Lewis Kaplan on Wednesday announced a 12-person jury that will determine the former FTX CEO’s fate in a criminal case in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Jury selection wrapped up early in the trial’s second day.
Read all of CoinDesk's SBF trial coverage here.
During voir dire, just under 50 people told the courtroom their ages, occupations, educational backgrounds, and other details. The potential jurors included a former prosecutor, a retired corrections officer, a flight attendant and multiple employees of the Metro-North commuter rail line.
To some, the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried has become by proxy a trial of the whole crypto industry following the excesses that led to last year’s crash. To insiders, the centralized and opaque FTX exchange embodied everything crypto was supposed to stand against, and Bankman-Fried is merely the most famous and wiliest of a long line of tourists who enter the market during bull runs and ruin it for everyone.
Opening statements are expected to begin momentarily.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.