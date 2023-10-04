Sam Bankman-Fried Now Has a Jury

Bitcoin
$27,536.28+0.46%
Ethereum
$1,638.48-0.93%
Binance Coin
$212.95-0.39%
XRP
$0.53244415+4.20%
Solana
$22.95-5.35%
Cardano
$0.25693818-1.82%
Dogecoin
$0.06119624-0.93%
Tron
$0.08915092+1.57%
Toncoin
$1.95-3.71%
Polygon
$0.56507056-1.57%
Polkadot
$4.04-1.31%
Litecoin
$64.21-2.58%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,596.11-0.29%
Bitcoin Cash
$229.28-2.25%
Chainlink
$7.74+3.80%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000724-0.43%
Avalanche
$9.97+7.21%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.77+1.91%
TrueUSD
$0.99948951+0.01%
Uniswap
$4.31-2.09%
Stellar
$0.11197458+1.02%
Monero
$149.69+1.68%
OKB
$43.05-0.46%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.23%
Ethereum Classic
$15.56-2.81%
Cosmos
$6.87-3.69%
Hedera
$0.04899563-2.07%
Filecoin
$3.31-0.52%
Internet Computer
$3.17+1.94%
Lido DAO
$1.58+1.69%
Cronos
$0.05008748-0.24%
Maker
$1,424.64-3.22%
Aptos
$5.31-1.43%
Quant
$86.16-2.50%
VeChain
$0.01669015-1.93%
Optimism
$1.31-2.25%
Arbitrum
$0.88211827-3.59%
NEAR Protocol
$1.10-0.56%
Kaspa
$0.04982863-0.83%
Aave
$65.05-0.98%
The Graph
$0.08703211-2.33%
Algorand
$0.09903384-2.27%
Bitcoin SV
$37.98-0.23%
USDD
$0.99951297+0.37%
XDC Network
$0.05018385-0.36%
Stacks
$0.48952068-2.23%
Immutable X
$0.57350884-0.13%
Synthetix
$2.05-1.38%
EOS
$0.57498788-5.05%
MultiverseX
$24.58-0.69%
Tezos
$0.67132200-0.42%
Injective Protocol
$7.55-1.29%
Render Token
$1.68-2.99%
Theta
$0.62319402-2.06%
The Sandbox
$0.29664931-2.84%
Axie Infinity
$4.46-2.09%
THORChain
$1.95-3.25%
Fantom
$0.20127283+0.70%
Radix
$0.05338260-6.46%
Decentraland
$0.29551866-3.54%
GateToken
$3.76+0.03%
NEO
$7.09-2.63%
Kava.io
$0.61012240-2.40%
eCash
$0.00002499-3.16%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99812700+0.23%
PAX Gold
$1,833.69+0.27%
Flow
$0.43353081-3.16%
KuCoin Token
$4.52-0.85%
Chiliz
$0.06096338+0.57%
Curve DAO Token
$0.48111482-1.01%
ApeCoin
$1.14-2.16%
Rocket Pool
$21.06-2.17%
IOTA
$0.15257109+0.41%
Gala
$0.01556021-3.14%
Frax Share
$5.55+1.08%
Mina
$0.39319466+4.13%
Sui
$0.44182650-3.17%
Huobi Token
$2.36-1.78%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039+0.06%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.88107167+12.28%
Klaytn
$0.11413802+0.20%
Casper
$0.03127460-1.83%
GMX
$38.17-2.31%
dYdX
$1.94-6.28%
Luna Classic
$0.00005889-2.75%
Wemix
$1.03-0.49%
Woo Network
$0.17847551+2.76%
Nexo
$0.55626372+0.40%
Dash
$26.92-2.18%
Compound
$43.89-2.05%
Zilliqa
$0.01676352-2.13%
Conflux
$0.13347257-3.35%
Flare
$0.01092358+2.14%
Arweave
$4.08-3.98%
1inch Network
$0.25579182-3.15%
PancakeSwap
$1.19-0.56%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17349571-2.74%
Gnosis
$98.50-1.21%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.11%
SafePal
$0.58860804-1.01%
Astar
$0.04546364-3.51%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.55-1.40%
Convex Finance
$2.92+1.24%
Qtum
$2.23-2.05%
Fetch.ai
$0.22018053+0.48%
Illuvium
$38.99-2.54%
NEM
$0.02535449-3.31%
SingularityNET
$0.18119869-1.17%
Celo
$0.43241983-2.32%
Enjin
$0.22094304+3.97%
Loopring
$0.17591463-3.06%
Mask Network
$2.65-3.39%
tomiNet
$2.87-4.67%
Zcash
$26.91-1.17%
SEI
$0.11502780-2.30%
Oasis Network
$0.04112564-0.88%
Decred
$13.19-1.33%
Helium
$1.41-1.96%
Worldcoin
$1.53-4.43%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.81-0.40%
Aragon
$4.97+1.15%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.79067976+0.07%
Akash Network
$0.88985403+1.80%
Ankr
$0.01900053-3.99%
Osmosis
$0.30444335-1.46%
Holo
$0.00101934-0.93%
Golem
$0.18038515-0.33%
Stepn
$0.15045547-5.30%
Ravencoin
$0.01478247-2.63%
FLOKI
$0.00001766-2.34%
Livepeer
$5.98-1.56%
Yearn Finance
$5,246.18+0.08%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.43844755-5.32%
Beldex
$0.03075900+0.13%
BLUR
$0.17338479-1.02%
Kusama
$18.62-2.04%
ICON
$0.16940962-2.39%
IoTeX
$0.01728287+2.94%
Audius
$0.14570738-1.28%
JasmyCoin
$0.00330993-0.78%
SXP
$0.27345240-2.97%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.08%
Merit Circle
$0.33452675-6.18%
Biconomy
$0.23240175-2.32%
Siacoin
$0.00299726-0.47%
Moonbeam
$0.20417711-3.80%
Waves
$1.51-2.25%
Band Protocol
$1.12-1.14%
EthereumPoW
$1.34-0.40%
Axelar
$0.34007135-0.08%
Balancer
$3.28+0.06%
Wax
$0.04205114-0.78%
Ocean Protocol
$0.30312053-1.69%
MAGIC
$0.54368722-0.43%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16049741-0.47%
TerraUSD
$0.01207154-2.47%
Kadena
$0.47171874-0.37%
Kyber Network
$0.64787573-2.86%
Harmony
$0.00937515-2.02%
Horizen
$7.93+0.02%
Sushiswap
$0.57924501-2.43%
Gains Network
$3.24+0.79%
Lisk
$0.73834798-2.52%
Skale
$0.02133660-1.19%
Polymath Network
$0.11810000-1.91%
DigiByte
$0.00625808-0.88%
Liquity
$1.10+2.64%
UMA Protocol
$1.36-1.63%
API3
$1.05-0.34%
Cartesi
$0.12804278-2.27%
Status
$0.02327038+0.04%
Stargate Finance
$0.44754586-2.34%
Amp
$0.00162287-0.23%
Nervos Network
$0.00266424-0.91%
OriginTrail
$0.22752362-7.38%
Coin98
$0.14627767+0.62%
PlayDapp
$0.15189883-1.90%
Joe
$0.25105563+0.92%
Nano
$0.64263802+1.98%
Radiant Capital
$0.24121086+3.79%
Numeraire
$12.66-0.67%
Steem
$0.17303073-1.82%
Sweat Economy
$0.00979228+2.12%
iExec RLC
$1.02-2.76%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.99-0.35%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01448438-1.60%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-0.64%
Celer Network
$0.01241681-3.08%
Stormx
$0.00633280-2.19%
Covalent
$0.11253588+8.95%
Verasity
$0.00655806+8.86%
Marlin
$0.00827928-0.28%
Core
$0.40894797+1.51%
Radworks
$1.32-1.09%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00156313+8.44%
OMG Network
$0.46125457-4.12%
Powerledger
$0.15007916-2.50%
Celsius
$0.15049250-3.61%
Stella
$0.07526139-1.79%
Origin Protocol
$0.12280710-4.09%
Civic
$0.07692291-2.08%
WINkLink
$0.00006324+1.17%
Bitgert
$0.00000015-0.29%
Syscoin
$0.08438860-1.31%
Storj
$0.42055782-7.58%
Spell Token
$0.00047686-0.96%
Synapse
$0.30650434-0.84%
Dent
$0.00060675-1.24%
Hashflow
$0.32999091-0.19%
Bluzelle
$0.13417064-10.49%
Bancor
$0.39529731-1.06%
Verge
$0.00344721-1.40%
Chromia
$0.09705517-4.93%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.69176911-4.97%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01552184-1.99%
NKN
$0.08563037-1.10%
Galxe
$1.19-0.13%
MetisDAO
$12.70-3.43%
Gitcoin
$0.90611228-4.32%
Secret
$0.26071725+6.62%
SPACE ID
$0.19132130-3.46%
Sun Token
$0.00555542+0.18%
Bifrost
$0.03811474+1.10%
MOBOX
$0.24359559-0.71%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.77-2.37%
COTI
$0.03971103-3.67%
Request
$0.06334088-0.04%
Keep Network
$0.08765298-0.81%
Raydium
$0.20123844-3.73%
Adventure Gold
$0.60135037+3.14%
Aergo
$0.10185974-0.77%
Yield Guild Games
$0.24392117+4.05%
Ren
$0.04454019-3.72%
Maple
$5.60-1.09%
Acala Token
$0.05240698-1.85%
WazirX
$0.09420315-1.54%
ARPA
$0.04330553-1.07%
Badger DAO
$2.13-1.50%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.56832078-7.00%
XYO Network
$0.00294445+0.77%
Aavegotchi
$0.78854392-0.81%
TrueFi
$0.03724351-8.42%
Saitama
$0.00086992+4.80%
Gods Unchained
$0.15391514-2.46%
Orchid
$0.06508000-5.73%
Boba Network
$0.11010805-3.13%
SuperRare
$0.05973023-1.60%
Alien Worlds
$0.00998337-1.18%
Index Chain
$0.04636760-2.68%
Voyager Token
$0.11941380-1.95%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00975615-2.10%
Litentry
$0.70673905-2.61%
GAS
$2.32-1.88%
Moonriver
$3.89-1.00%
LooksRare
$0.05837429+3.23%
Rally
$0.00621085+1.19%
CEEK VR
$0.03684352+0.05%
Reef
$0.00133884-1.63%
RACA
$0.00009080-2.06%
LCX
$0.03849874-1.53%
Ethernity
$1.51-1.58%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04626807-6.22%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12099424-4.26%
DIA
$0.24949817-1.50%
Polkastarter
$0.27390165+1.44%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.76-1.10%
MOON
$0.24208376-9.48%
Alchemix
$12.38+0.43%
Travala.com
$0.46156414-0.42%
CLV
$0.03154709-1.27%
Enzyme
$15.43-0.73%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19349053-9.17%
BENQI
$0.00543075+2.76%
Keep3rV1
$44.43-1.91%
Virtua
$0.02032555-3.61%
Star Atlas
$0.00147819-0.23%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13184517-3.52%
BarnBridge
$2.10-6.92%
Onyxcoin
$0.00074768-1.97%
MXC
$0.00748906-2.56%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.52%
Aurora
$0.05089878-1.82%
Velas
$0.00719274-4.87%
0x
$0.18220539-2.74%
district0x
$0.02233016+0.05%
StaFi
$0.27889947+0.59%
Harvest Finance
$22.50-0.40%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.78-0.40%
Serum
$0.03845075-6.81%
Decentral Games
$0.01871710+1.20%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00302164-3.02%
Rarible
$0.88442592-0.72%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000036-3.78%
Tamadoge
$0.00850613+0.13%
Bonk
$0.00000020+2.36%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00916291-2.98%
Quantstamp
$0.00979403-0.19%
Tokemak
$0.34278197+1.09%
Augur
$0.59209992-2.25%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01361359-3.18%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04509641+3.36%
FTX Token
$1.20-3.90%
Braintrust
$0.32590486+3.20%
Pepe
$0.00000072-1.99%
BitDAO
$0.41343147-0.86%
Threshold
$0.01778054-2.56%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08929269-6.93%
Human
$0.04366091-2.78%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-1.25%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.12-0.59%
Hamster
$0.00000000+3.82%
PayPal USD
$1.01+0.34%
Highstreet
$1.22-3.05%
Tether
$1.00+0.06%
USDC
$1.00+0.20%
Dai
$1.00+0.13%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Sam Bankman-Fried Now Has a Jury

A federal judge picked a dozen New Yorkers to try the FTX founder on fraud and conspiracy charges.

By Nikhilesh De
AccessTimeIconOct 4, 2023 at 3:34 p.m. UTC
Updated Oct 4, 2023 at 4:19 p.m. UTC

A physician’s assistant, a librarian, a nurse and nine others will decide if Sam Bankman-Fried committed fraud.

Judge Lewis Kaplan on Wednesday announced a 12-person jury that will determine the former FTX CEO’s fate in a criminal case in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Jury selection wrapped up early in the trial’s second day.

Read all of CoinDesk's SBF trial coverage here.

During voir dire, just under 50 people told the courtroom their ages, occupations, educational backgrounds, and other details. The potential jurors included a former prosecutor, a retired corrections officer, a flight attendant and multiple employees of the Metro-North commuter rail line.

To some, the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried has become by proxy a trial of the whole crypto industry following the excesses that led to last year’s crash. To insiders, the centralized and opaque FTX exchange embodied everything crypto was supposed to stand against, and Bankman-Fried is merely the most famous and wiliest of a long line of tourists who enter the market during bull runs and ruin it for everyone.

Opening statements are expected to begin momentarily.

Edited by Marc Hochstein.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Nikhilesh De
Nikhilesh De

Nikhilesh De is CoinDesk's managing editor for global policy and regulation. He owns marginal amounts of bitcoin and ether.

Follow @nikhileshde on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.