Hong Kong Stock Exchange Launches Blockchain-Based Settlement Platform

HKEX says the system, used by traders in Hong Kong to buy stocks in China, will speed up settlement and provide greater transparency.

By Sam Reynolds
AccessTimeIconOct 4, 2023 at 8:17 p.m. UTC
Hong Kong harbor skyline view into Kowloon

Hong Kong (Ruslan Bardash/Unsplash)

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Stock Connect system, which links Hong Kong’s stock markets with those in mainland China, is getting an upgrade thanks to blockchain technology.

According to a press release, the upgraded Stock Connect, dubbed Synapse, will incorporate smart contracts to help execute post-trade workflows and reduce settlement risk.

Synapse is able to simultaneously create settlement instructions for all parties along the settlement chain, facilitating concurrent processing, while also providing near-instantaneous status updates to all parties involved in the trade, a technical pamphlet explains, which is important when connecting traders in two different markets.

The average daily turnover of the Stock Connect totaled $15.302 billion (109.3 billion RMB) in the first half of 2023, up 5 percent from a year earlier, and a 50 percent increase from 2020 levels.

In Australia, the ASX has been advised to adopt blockchain technology to replace its settlement system called CHESS, the Australian Financial Review reported last year.

Synapse is scheduled to launch in Hong Kong on October 9.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

