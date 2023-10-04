Bitcoin
Central Bank Group Unveils Data Project Mapping Crypto Transfers

The new data source, which also maps off-chain flows, could underpin future crypto regulations, according to the German-Dutch central bank project.

By Jack Schickler
Oct 4, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. UTC
The BIS study looked at international transactions on the Bitcoin network (Pixabay)

The BIS study looked at international transactions on the Bitcoin network (Pixabay)

  • Crypto exchange flows are “significant and substantial economically,” said a new study from the Bank for International Settlements examining on- and off-chain data.
  • Though just a proof of concept, Project Atlas could underpin future crypto regulations, the central banking group said.

A new decentralized finance data platform could underpin future regulation of crypto market actors, according to a study released by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Wednesday.

Project Atlas has initially been used to map out significant off-chain international flows between crypto exchanges, said a proof-of-concept report issued jointly with the Dutch and German central banks.

“We are developing a new and important public good for central banks globally,” Cecilia Skingsley, head of the BIS Innovation Hub, said in a statement. “Data on cross-border flows are relevant for areas like payments and macroeconomic analysis.”

“Though relatively small compared with total on-chain network traffic, identified flows between crypto exchanges are significant and substantial economically,” said the study, which initially looked at transactions on the Bitcoin network. “The output of Project Atlas could serve as a starting point for preliminary assessments and inform the drafting of data reporting requirements and regulation of crypto market actors.”

Central bankers are looking to gain better knowledge of risks in markets that are often hard to get to grips with. Though BIS first floated the idea of a “cryptocurrency market intelligence platform” in June 2022, more recent crises such as the collapse of the FTX exchange have highlighted the dangers of unregulated actors operating in opaque markets.

The report from BIS, which groups central banks from across the world, warns that crypto data can be “manipulated or distorted.” It cites figures that suggest as much as 70% of activity on some exchanges is wash trading, an outlawed activity in which the same traders buy and sell the same asset in order to mislead and manipulate markets.

Major centralized exchanges such as Binance have sought to assuage investor concerns by publishing details of the wallets they control, a form of assurance known as proof of reserves that BIS says “could be used for novel approaches to data-driven supervision” in the future.

Edited by Sandali Handagama.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jack Schickler
Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Follow @jackschickler on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.