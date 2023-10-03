The Collapse of FTX, in Sam’s Own Words

“I believe that withdrawals could be opened up today, and everyone could be made whole from that and none of these problems plague the U.S. platform,” SBF told Andrew Ross Sorkin in the New York Times’ headline-grabbing first interview with the felled CEO. Despite SBF’s insistence, U.S. customers still haven’t gotten their money back. Look out for prosecutors to explain why – this argument is the source of at least one ongoing procedural dispute between the defense and DOJ.