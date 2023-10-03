Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Kicks Off; Jury Should Be Seated by Wednesday

The FTX founder’s trial kicked off Tuesday morning, with a jury pool exceeding 50 people and around 40 reporters present in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in lower Manhattan. No jurors have been selected as of press time; the morning was spent weeding out potential jurors who face hardships if they had to sit for a six-week trial, checking if any potential jurors had medical issues or if they had other conflicts.