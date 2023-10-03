Bitcoin
Sam Bankman-Fried Sues His Insurer as Legal Bills Mount

The FTX founder is protesting insurance firm CNA’s policy as his legal woes cost him serious money.

By Jack Schickler
AccessTimeIconOct 3, 2023 at 4:19 p.m. UTC
Sam Bankman-Fried exiting a New York courthouse earlier this year. (Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

Sam Bankman-Fried exiting a New York courthouse earlier this year. (Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

Drive the Crypto Policy Conversation Forward
Crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried has sued his insurance provider, CNA, for allegedly failing to pay legal costs linked to his defense against fraud allegations.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges levied by U.S. prosecutors in a trial that starts Tuesday. The legal complaint filed against CNA said he is also involved in a dozen civil and regulatory actions relating to his collapsed crypto exchange FTX.

CNA, also known as the Continental Casualty Company, has “unjustifiably failed to make timely payment on Mr. Bankman-Fried’s claims as required by the Policy,” said the filing, adding that those alleged breaches “have caused, and threaten to cause, substantial and irreparable harm to Mr. Bankman-Fried for which there is no adequate remedy at law.”

His CNA policy has a limit of liability of $5 million, kicking in when an underlying $10 million policy is exhausted, the document said. The filing makes clear the mounting financial cost of litigation for Bankman-Fried since FTX declared bankruptcy in November 2022.

After being arrested in December, he was originally released on bail on a $250 million bond, that was eventually revealed to have been co-signed by his parents and two family friends linked to Stanford University.

In a January Substack post, Bankman-Fried suggested he would be willing to surrender some $500 million worth of Robinhood shares in return for access to FTX’s directors and officers (D&O) insurance policy for executives, though those assets have now been confiscated by the Department of Justice.

Bankman-Fried’s fraud trial began Tuesday in a Manhattan courthouse, starting with a process known as voir dire, used to select members of a jury.

CNA did not immediately respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment.

Edited by Sandali Handagama.


