UK Regulator Saw 'Poor' Engagement From Some Overseas Crypto Firms on Upcoming Ad Rules

Bitcoin
$28,081.61+3.49%
Ethereum
$1,691.77+0.54%
Binance Coin
$216.81+0.50%
XRP
$0.51869679+0.19%
Solana
$24.06+5.15%
Cardano
$0.26501793+2.04%
Dogecoin
$0.06271092+0.32%
Tron
$0.08825467-0.71%
Toncoin
$2.04-1.69%
Polkadot
$4.18-0.22%
Polygon
$0.55568785-0.21%
Litecoin
$66.93+0.28%
Bitcoin Cash
$250.96+6.68%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,231.42+3.55%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000742-0.01%
Chainlink
$7.71-3.36%
TrueUSD
$0.99690125-0.12%
Uniswap
$4.54-0.37%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.680.00%
Avalanche
$9.53-0.45%
Stellar
$0.11306489+0.37%
Monero
$147.58+0.63%
OKB
$43.09-0.61%
Ethereum Classic
$16.51+0.82%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.16%
Cosmos
$7.29+0.31%
Hedera
$0.05051822+0.27%
Filecoin
$3.38+0.15%
Lido DAO
$1.61-2.97%
Internet Computer
$3.18-1.97%
Cronos
$0.05104291-0.31%
Maker
$1,462.24-5.37%
Aptos
$5.52-0.37%
Quant
$89.40-0.80%
VeChain
$0.01722687-0.52%
Arbitrum
$0.95048779+0.40%
Optimism
$1.42+2.56%
NEAR Protocol
$1.13-1.37%
Kaspa
$0.05049635-0.94%
Aave
$69.33+0.38%
The Graph
$0.09003970-1.28%
Algorand
$0.10260294-0.92%
Bitcoin SV
$39.41+23.61%
Stacks
$0.52336652+4.08%
USDD
$0.99599834-0.21%
XDC Network
$0.05044202+0.15%
Immutable X
$0.59176329-2.07%
Synthetix
$2.11-1.39%
EOS
$0.59216455+0.08%
MultiverseX
$25.31-1.23%
Tezos
$0.68770000-1.05%
The Sandbox
$0.31287614-1.18%
Theta
$0.64533822-2.45%
Injective Protocol
$7.68-2.22%
Render Token
$1.73+7.04%
THORChain
$2.04+5.44%
Axie Infinity
$4.61-1.88%
Radix
$0.05751815-0.97%
Decentraland
$0.31560195-0.22%
Fantom
$0.20265468-1.09%
eCash
$0.00002742+9.49%
NEO
$7.43-1.10%
Kava.io
$0.64438499+0.92%
GateToken
$3.78+0.96%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.32%
Flow
$0.46153681+0.29%
PAX Gold
$1,843.99-1.75%
KuCoin Token
$4.68+0.74%
Curve DAO Token
$0.50975343-2.14%
ApeCoin
$1.21-2.69%
Rocket Pool
$22.42+0.14%
Chiliz
$0.06201701-2.53%
IOTA
$0.15374214-0.64%
Frax Share
$5.60-3.09%
Sui
$0.47894555-1.03%
Gala
$0.01495953+1.01%
Huobi Token
$2.40+0.39%
Mina
$0.38531824-1.19%
Klaytn
$0.11676278-0.85%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039+0.13%
Casper
$0.03235456+0.53%
Luna Classic
$0.00006277-1.60%
GMX
$39.76-5.50%
dYdX
$2.05+3.02%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.79657014+0.83%
Wemix
$1.04-1.64%
Compound
$47.30+0.53%
Dash
$27.85+0.79%
Nexo
$0.56181161-0.05%
Woo Network
$0.17860924-0.74%
Zilliqa
$0.01749370-1.51%
Arweave
$4.35+0.26%
Conflux
$0.13475804+2.01%
1inch Network
$0.27111122-0.25%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17948171-1.25%
Gnosis
$102.72+0.37%
Flare
$0.01093175-0.54%
PancakeSwap
$1.21+3.13%
Astar
$0.04891141-0.74%
Gemini Dollar
$0.99623521-0.30%
Qtum
$2.36-0.19%
Convex Finance
$3.05-2.18%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.05+8.52%
SafePal
$0.58369591-0.76%
NEM
$0.02701044+1.58%
Illuvium
$40.95+0.24%
Fetch.ai
$0.22822291-0.64%
SingularityNET
$0.19042044-0.08%
Loopring
$0.18649513+0.53%
Celo
$0.45026652-1.42%
Mask Network
$2.78+2.91%
Enjin
$0.22732649-0.59%
Worldcoin
$1.69-1.52%
SEI
$0.12097424-1.29%
Zcash
$27.45+0.32%
Helium
$1.49+0.17%
tomiNet
$2.87-10.09%
Oasis Network
$0.04258244-1.31%
Decred
$13.77-0.02%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.99-2.96%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.81228518+0.60%
Ankr
$0.02014820-0.75%
Aragon
$5.03-1.62%
FLOKI
$0.00001976+6.81%
Osmosis
$0.31538553-0.13%
Akash Network
$0.88185676+6.47%
Stepn
$0.16036807-0.47%
Livepeer
$6.55-4.03%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.48477155-0.39%
Holo
$0.00104654-0.65%
Ravencoin
$0.01554447-0.31%
Golem
$0.18244209-1.20%
BLUR
$0.18829222+3.45%
Yearn Finance
$5,437.23+0.08%
Kusama
$19.61+1.28%
Beldex
$0.03069713-2.19%
ICON
$0.17677772-1.23%
Moonbeam
$0.22513242-2.84%
Audius
$0.15076414-0.43%
IoTeX
$0.01780775+11.67%
JasmyCoin
$0.00346495-1.87%
SXP
$0.28926034-1.00%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.06%
Merit Circle
$0.34721424+4.79%
Biconomy
$0.24118265-0.14%
Siacoin
$0.00306572-1.66%
Waves
$1.58-1.13%
Band Protocol
$1.16-1.30%
Balancer
$3.39+1.27%
EthereumPoW
$1.36-2.20%
Wax
$0.04329446-1.80%
Axelar
$0.33741494+0.30%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32389149-1.25%
MAGIC
$0.56704021+1.99%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16098878+0.62%
TerraUSD
$0.01277133-1.90%
Kyber Network
$0.67871479-1.84%
Harmony
$0.00997266-0.11%
Kadena
$0.48230745-0.50%
Horizen
$8.20+0.86%
Sushiswap
$0.60219316-1.11%
Polymath Network
$0.12820000+5.51%
Gains Network
$3.44-3.09%
Skale
$0.02261930-1.00%
Lisk
$0.75637966-0.80%
API3
$1.14-0.35%
Liquity
$1.15+11.20%
DigiByte
$0.00645420+0.47%
UMA Protocol
$1.41-0.85%
Cartesi
$0.13435694+0.60%
Stargate Finance
$0.47720416-1.52%
Status
$0.02374564-1.40%
OriginTrail
$0.24242988+1.96%
Amp
$0.00164346-0.65%
Nervos Network
$0.00276347-1.89%
Coin98
$0.15327963+0.75%
PlayDapp
$0.15461435-0.47%
Joe
$0.25622617-4.08%
Radiant Capital
$0.25480564+1.04%
Nano
$0.62726660-0.71%
Numeraire
$13.08-3.37%
Steem
$0.17545940-1.62%
Sweat Economy
$0.01006953+9.56%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01535762-1.92%
iExec RLC
$1.05+0.81%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+1.18%
Stormx
$0.00668164-3.04%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.06-1.61%
Origin Protocol
$0.14526131+2.81%
Celer Network
$0.01259868+0.16%
Celsius
$0.16758741+7.78%
OMG Network
$0.50123917-1.57%
Storj
$0.48453410+0.60%
Marlin
$0.00855821-0.73%
Covalent
$0.11229516-4.24%
Radworks
$1.37-0.18%
Powerledger
$0.15493452-1.80%
Core
$0.41015831-0.05%
Stella
$0.07926099-2.94%
Bluzelle
$0.14953980-4.52%
Syscoin
$0.08742615-1.29%
Civic
$0.07709613-1.82%
Synapse
$0.32513537-1.88%
Spell Token
$0.00049742-0.45%
Bitgert
$0.00000016+1.11%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00146560-0.18%
WINkLink
$0.00006306-0.62%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.74826240-0.34%
Gitcoin
$0.99261936-3.25%
Dent
$0.00062924-0.84%
SPACE ID
$0.20977641+1.04%
Chromia
$0.10297479-2.27%
Verge
$0.00362808-4.55%
MetisDAO
$13.74+0.69%
Hashflow
$0.33748590-2.22%
Bancor
$0.40755754-1.46%
Galxe
$1.26-2.50%
Verasity
$0.00567899+12.45%
NKN
$0.08854451-2.48%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01537700-3.56%
Sun Token
$0.00561942-0.24%
COTI
$0.04240208+0.12%
Secret
$0.25202547+2.38%
Bifrost
$0.03780187+0.96%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.08+2.34%
MOBOX
$0.24158336+0.21%
Request
$0.06562507-0.31%
Keep Network
$0.09143675+0.71%
Ren
$0.04761105-2.65%
Adventure Gold
$0.60452031-0.70%
Yield Guild Games
$0.24927491+2.13%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.63308224-2.23%
Aergo
$0.10319347-2.23%
Maple
$5.66-0.75%
Badger DAO
$2.24-2.37%
WazirX
$0.09704688-2.11%
ARPA
$0.04461125-0.98%
TrueFi
$0.04092060+0.07%
Acala Token
$0.05098197+4.44%
Orchid
$0.07064876+3.21%
Raydium
$0.17869732+0.86%
XYO Network
$0.00294795+1.82%
Aavegotchi
$0.80097864-0.11%
Gods Unchained
$0.15964560-2.97%
Boba Network
$0.11412290+1.89%
Index Chain
$0.05056328-0.70%
SuperRare
$0.06193858-0.60%
Alien Worlds
$0.01034541-1.18%
Saitama
$0.00083766-1.36%
Voyager Token
$0.12029317-1.55%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00999394-0.07%
Moonriver
$4.09+0.05%
GAS
$2.41-0.18%
Litentry
$0.71635726-3.28%
LCX
$0.04191680+4.83%
Reef
$0.00142107-0.31%
Rally
$0.00644259+3.06%
RACA
$0.00009402+0.53%
LooksRare
$0.05793178+11.75%
CEEK VR
$0.03783564+0.88%
Ethernity
$1.56-2.57%
MOON
$0.27353233-1.76%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04705134-3.89%
DIA
$0.25700739+0.14%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12369986-0.88%
Polkastarter
$0.27899778+0.74%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.87-1.35%
Travala.com
$0.47739084-1.98%
CLV
$0.03340050-0.78%
Alchemix
$12.58-0.58%
Keep3rV1
$47.06-0.53%
Enzyme
$15.51-0.54%
Virtua
$0.02040879-2.45%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19007624-1.22%
BENQI
$0.00537686-2.37%
BarnBridge
$2.29-0.39%
Star Atlas
$0.00150351+1.96%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13585111-1.35%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+4.85%
Onyxcoin
$0.00076219-0.23%
Velas
$0.00776700+2.73%
MXC
$0.00790472-1.33%
Aurora
$0.05150133-0.62%
0x
$0.19085376-2.53%
district0x
$0.02260355-1.72%
StaFi
$0.28866208-0.14%
Harvest Finance
$23.27-0.32%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.85+0.02%
Decentral Games
$0.01858747+0.47%
Serum
$0.03578829-1.63%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00318021+3.71%
Rarible
$0.92074388+2.70%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000040-0.32%
Bonk
$0.00000021+0.52%
Tamadoge
$0.00861110+5.39%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00931453+4.79%
Quantstamp
$0.01002324+0.46%
Tokemak
$0.35858151+1.93%
Augur
$0.61556988-1.90%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01393413-2.20%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04367022+2.48%
FTX Token
$1.15-0.76%
Braintrust
$0.31912257+0.85%
Pepe
$0.00000079-0.49%
BitDAO
$0.43900973+6.99%
Threshold
$0.01920044+2.65%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09453950-0.13%
Human
$0.04574151-4.11%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+3.47%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.11+5.48%
Hamster
$0.00000000+1.47%
PayPal USD
$0.99994794-0.04%
Highstreet
$1.32-0.77%
Tether
$1.00-0.02%
USDC
$1.00-0.17%
Dai
$0.99976823-0.10%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

UK Regulator Saw 'Poor' Engagement From Some Overseas Crypto Firms on Upcoming Ad Rules

With the rules set to take effect Oct. 8, officials at the Financial Conduct Authority have a plan to tackle non-compliant firms, CoinDesk was told.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconOct 2, 2023 at 3:20 p.m. UTC
Updated Oct 2, 2023 at 3:52 p.m. UTC
UK FCA entrance (FCA)

UK FCA entrance (FCA)

Drive the Crypto Policy Conversation Forward
October 24, 2023 • Convene • Washington D.C.Where the industry establishes the digital economy’s legal, regulatory and compliance best practices for the future.Register Now
  • U.K.'s FCA is concerned about the poor quality of responses it has received from unregulated overseas crypto firms about the upcoming promotions regime for the sector, officials at the regulator told CoinDesk.
  • The regulator declined to comment on individual firms like ByBit, Luno and PayPal halting certain services to comply with the new rules – but said it welcomed all efforts to comply.

Some foreign crypto firms have responded poorly to the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority's attempts to engage them about its upcoming promotions rules for the sector, officials at the regulator said during a Monday interview with CoinDesk.

The promotion rules requiring crypto firms to have appropriate warnings on websites and implement a 24-hour waiting period for new investors to confirm they want to enter into a contract with companies will take effect on Oct. 8. The regulator has also given firms the option of applying for a three-month extension to comply with the rules.

While the FCA has tried to engage crypto firms serving U.K. clients about the promotions regime, it's "concerned about a lack of engagement from some unregulated overseas firms,” said Lucy Castledine, director of consumer investments at the regulator.

"There are some [overseas firms] that have not engaged to the standard that we would expect and the provision of information back to us has been poor,” she added.

Conversely, crypto firms like ByBit, Luno and payments platform PayPal, who recently announced they were halting certain services to the U.K. market in order to comply with the rules, received a nod of approval from the watchdog.

“You will appreciate we can't comment on specific firms but what we can say is that, of course, where firms are making decisions to actually get to the standards we want to see, that's really positive,” said Matthew Long, director of payments and digital assets at the FCA.

Meanwhile, the regulator is prepared to monitor firms' compliance and has the ability to scan 100,000 websites on a daily basis, said Castledine.

When firms don't comply, “we will issue warnings against those particular firms. We also have the ability to issue takedown requests ... and we've been working with the other big online tech platforms to make sure that illegal promotions don't actually appear in the first place,” Castledine said, adding that companies like Google are working to ensure paid financial promotions comply with FCA rules.

Unauthorized ads or promotions could mean jail time, the FCA warned in February.

The regulator will also have powers against overseas companies serving U.K. clients without registering with the FCA, but how they will handle them will vary case by case Castledine added. The regulator submits information on non-compliant firms to global watchdogs like the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) to be added to alert lists, she said.

“That international response is quite key and quite critical for us and we're working very hard on those relationships,” Castledine said.

Read more: UK Crypto Incentives Ban Could Drive Firms Out of Country, Lobbyists Say

Edited by Sandali Handagama.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Camomile Shumba
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
RegulationsFCAUKAds