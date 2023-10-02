Sam Bankman-Fried's Defense Asks for Clarity on Charity, Bankruptcy Arguments

The defense wants clarity about whether it can argue that FTX, a big crypto exchange that collapsed last year, was not regulated in the U.S., though FTX.US did follow applicable rules, according to a Monday filing. Other questions include whether Bankman-Fried would be able to discuss the possibility that FTX creditors could secure massive recoveries in the exchange's ongoing bankruptcy case, and whether the one-time FTX executive can mention his charitable giving and philanthropy.