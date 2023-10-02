Sam Bankman-Fried Goes on Trial Tomorrow

It is officially trial week, everyone – or as Bloomberg’s Joe Weisenthal would likely put it, “this is why we get up in the morning.” It’s been exactly nine months and 20 days since Sam Bankman-Fried got arrested at his then-home in the Bahamas. Today marks the last day before he is set to start the trial in which he will win back his freedom – or be locked up for what a federal judge says could be a “very long” time.