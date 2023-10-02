FTX's Former Auditor Prager Metis Sued by SEC

Prager Metis audited FTX's international arm and reported $1 billion in revenues in 2021, CoinDesk reported in November, on the same day that FTX filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. – with a $7 billion shortfall on its balance sheet. The company also had plans to open a location in the Metaverse. The SEC's complaint, however, isn't centered on the auditor's ties to FTX but on agreements the firm made with its numerous clients.