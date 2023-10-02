Fed Report: Silvergate Bank Got Fatally Ensnared in Crypto While Examiners Shrugged

Arising from obscurity, Silvergate was a go-to bank for the digital assets sector that was treated with suspicion by larger, more traditional institutions. For a decade, the bank largely operated as a single-industry lender, and the OIG concluded that this change in course should have required a different type of registration that its government supervisors failed to demand. And there were several problems that Fed examiners were too slow to deal with as the bank headed toward its voluntary wind-down in March after last year’s crypto mayhem shattered its customers.