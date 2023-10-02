Bitcoin
Coinbase Obtains Payment License in Singapore

The Coinbase International Exchange received regulatory approval from Bermuda's financial regulator, and Coinbase registered with Spains central bank last week.

By Camomile Shumba
Oct 2, 2023 at 8:07 a.m. UTC
Updated Oct 2, 2023 at 8:15 a.m. UTC
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong (Coinbase)

Crypto exchange Coinbase has obtained a payment institution license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

This license will enable the exchange to expand its "provision of digital payment token services to both individuals and institutions in Singapore," the company said in a blog on Monday. Coinbase received in-principal approval as a payments institution license holder from Singapore last year.

The company said it had been quietly increasing its presence in Singapore. Last year it established a tech hub for Coinbase in the country and has since hired and trained product managers and engineers working on Web3. Its venture capital arm has also invested in over 15 Web3 startups in the country over the last three years. Singapore is the hub for Coinbase's Asia-Pacific institutional business.

"At Coinbase, we see thoughtful and practical regulation as a key ingredient for growth that will ultimately help fulfill the potential of this financial and technological revolution," the company said in its blog.

The company has been expanding internationally and has been targeting countries that have clear rules for the crypto industry. The Coinbase International Exchange acquired regulatory approval from Bermuda's financial regulator, and Coinbase registered with Spains central bank last week.

Edited by Oliver Knight.

Camomile Shumba
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter

