FTX Customers, Investors Will Testify Against Sam Bankman-Fried, DOJ Says

The letter did not identify any of the prospective witnesses or say how many the DOJ intends to call. A second letter said the customer witnesses are likely to testify for less than 30 minutes each "and will involve minimal, if any, exhibits." The DOJ identified former FTX Chief Technology Officer Gary Wang, former FTX Head of Engineering Nishad Singh and former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison as three cooperating witnesses who all pled guilty to charges tied to the exchange and will testify. Another former FTX executive, Ryan Salame, pleaded guilty to charges but hadn't agreed to testify as of a few weeks ago. The DOJ is also planning to call forward at least another two witnesses to testify under a grant of immunity, but has not publicly identified them yet.