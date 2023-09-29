Gemini to Cease Offering Crypto Services in Netherlands in November
The exchange said it is taking the step due to requirements imposed by the De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB).
Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini will stop offering services to customers in the Netherlands from Nov. 17, citing regulatory pressures.
The company said it is taking the step "due to requirements imposed by the De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB)," in a message on its website's support page.
Customers have been asked to ensure they have withdrawn their crypto and fiat balances by Nov. 17.
Gemini added that it hopes to get its business ready to comply with the European Union's (EU) Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) in order to offer services to Dutch customers again.
