Here's the Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Schedule

During a hearing earlier Thursday, Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is overseeing the trial, asked the prosecution and defense to estimate how long they expect their respective cases to last. Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Kudla said the Department of Justice estimated their case taking four to five weeks. Mark Cohen, representing Bankman-Fried, said the defense's case was more streamlined and -- if the defense chooses to present a case -- they could take up to a week and a half.