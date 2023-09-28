Bitcoin
Here's the Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Schedule

The court will only meet four days most weeks, the calendar shows.

By Nikhilesh De
AccessTimeIconSep 28, 2023 at 8:08 p.m. UTC
Sam Bankman-Fried leaving court on February 16, 2023 (Liz Napolitano/CoinDesk)

Sam Bankman-Fried leaving court on February 16, 2023 (Liz Napolitano/CoinDesk)

Sam Bankman-Fried's trial is scheduled to start on Oct. 3, but the actual opening arguments are projected to begin a day later, a newly released court trial calendar shows.

The document, posted to the public court docket on Thursday, shows that while most of October and the first week of November are dedicated to the trial, the court will not be in session between Oct. 20 and Oct. 25. Nov. 3 will also be a day off, as will Oct. 9 and Nov. 10 -- both of which are public holidays.

During a hearing earlier Thursday, Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is overseeing the trial, asked the prosecution and defense to estimate how long they expect their respective cases to last. Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Kudla said the Department of Justice estimated their case taking four to five weeks. Mark Cohen, representing Bankman-Fried, said the defense's case was more streamlined and -- if the defense chooses to present a case -- they could take up to a week and a half.

The calendar might be extended as a result, the judge noted, but in any event the consensus seems to be that the trial will end by Thanksgiving in late November.

During that same hearing, the judge denied a defense motion to have Bankman-Fried temporarily released for the duration of the trial. The onetime FTX executive has pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud and conspiracy.

The trial will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, when voir dire begins.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Nikhilesh De
Nikhilesh De

Nikhilesh De is CoinDesk's managing editor for global policy and regulation. He owns marginal amounts of bitcoin and ether.

Follow @nikhileshde on Twitter

