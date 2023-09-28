Coinbase Receives Regulatory Approval to List Perpetual Futures Trading to Users Outside US
The company has been looking to expand globally and announced its international exchange in May this year.
Coinbase International Exchange has acquired regulatory approval from Bermuda's financial regulator to enable eligible non-US retail customers to trade perpetual futures, a company said in a blog on Thursday.
Thanks in part to Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) the exchange plans to offer eligible customers access to perpetual futures contracts on Coinbase Advanced in the coming weeks.
The company has been looking to expand globally and announced its international exchange in May this year and listed BTC and ETH perpetual futures contracts.
Perpetual futures is a derivative market that continues to roll without expiry.
"As announced in the Phase II of our “Go Broad, Go Deep” strategy, we are dedicated to partnering with high-bar global regulators to build a crypto regulatory framework that allows crypto technology to continually drive innovation," the blog said.
