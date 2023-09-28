Bitcoin
Policy

Coinbase Receives Regulatory Approval to List Perpetual Futures Trading to Users Outside US

The company has been looking to expand globally and announced its international exchange in May this year.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconSep 28, 2023 at 12:36 p.m. UTC
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong (Coinbase)

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong (Coinbase)

Coinbase International Exchange has acquired regulatory approval from Bermuda's financial regulator to enable eligible non-US retail customers to trade perpetual futures, a company said in a blog on Thursday.

Thanks in part to Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) the exchange plans to offer eligible customers access to perpetual futures contracts on Coinbase Advanced in the coming weeks.

The company has been looking to expand globally and announced its international exchange in May this year and listed BTC and ETH perpetual futures contracts.

Perpetual futures is a derivative market that continues to roll without expiry.

"As announced in the Phase II of our “Go Broad, Go Deep” strategy, we are dedicated to partnering with high-bar global regulators to build a crypto regulatory framework that allows crypto technology to continually drive innovation," the blog said.

Read more: Coinbase, Tarred as an Illicit Exchange by the SEC, Quietly Got Regulated Elsewhere in the U.S.

Edited by Oliver Knight.


Camomile Shumba
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.