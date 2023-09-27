Sam Bankman-Fried Can Grill Former FTX Insiders on Drug Use in Court

Separately, as reported Tuesday, Bankman-Fried is once again trying to get himself out of jail – this time starting Oct. 2 and through the duration of his trial. The FTX founder has been locked up since August after Judge Kaplan ruled he’d likely tried to tamper with witnesses. Earlier this month, his request to overturn that decision was denied, and last week, an appeals court refused to alter the ruling. But, in a Monday letter, lawyers for the disgraced crypto CEO asked a New York court to let him stay at a temporary residence in the city with a security guard anyway.