Sam Bankman-Fried Can Ask DOJ Witnesses About Drug Use

"The alleged manipulation of the cryptocurrency tokens, which resulted in an alleged manipulation of Alameda’s balance sheet, was an act 'done in furtherance of the alleged conspiracy' and therefore is considered 'part of the very act charged,'" he wrote. "Moreover, defendant’s alleged directive to [former Alameda Research CEO Caroline] Ellison to manipulate the price of FTT is direct evidence of their 'relationship of mutual trust.' The probative value of this evidence outweighs any risk of unfair prejudice. It is admissible."