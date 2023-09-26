Market Maker KeyRock Secures Swiss Anti-Money Laundering Clearance
The Brussels-based crypto firm joins the likes of BitGo in being approved by standards body VQF.
Drive the Crypto Policy Conversation ForwardOctober 24, 2023 • Convene • Washington D.C.Register Now
KeyRock has received Swiss regulatory clearance from a government-approved standards body, according to a Tuesday statement by the company.
The market maker, based in Belgium, joins the likes of crypto firm Bitcoin Suisse and custodian BitGo in registering with VQF, a financial standards organization approved by Swiss regulators to monitor compliance with anti-money laundering standards.
“Securing the VQF membership reinforces Keyrock’s stance on upholding rigorous regulatory standards within the crypto space,” KeyRock Chief Executive Officer Kevin de Patoul said in a statement. “Our focus remains steadfast on ensuring both compliance and trust in our services.”
Earlier this year, de Patoul announced he was moving to Geneva, but added that the company would remain based in Brussels, Belgium. KeyRock, which succeeded in raising $72 million even in the bumpy wake of crypto exchange FTX’s collapse late last year, now says it has operations in over 85 exchanges across more than 400 markets.
VQF says it’s the largest and oldest self-regulatory organization in Switzerland and is approved by financial regulator FINMA to monitor compliance with anti-money laundering laws.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.