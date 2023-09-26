Bitcoin
Policy

Kraken Pushes Forward on Expansion in Spain, Ireland With Key Regulatory Steps

Kraken obtained a registration from Spain's central bank, while its Irish subsidiary secured a license.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconSep 26, 2023 at 1:40 p.m. UTC
Crypto exchange Kraken said it attained a virtual asset service provider registration in Spain from the country's central bank.

The exchange will soon be able to offer crypto exchange and custodial wallet services to Spanish residents. Kraken's Irish subsidiary also obtained an e-money institution (EMI) license in Ireland from the central bank there which will enable it to expand its "EUR fiat services in partnership with banks," in the country and across Europe, according to a press release Tuesday.

Exchanges have been looking to expand in Europe since the European Union clarified its regulatory approach to crypto. Recently Coinbase registered in Spain. The EU's comprehensive legislation for crypto the markets in crypto assets regulation (MiCa) is set to take effect in 2024.

“We see a firm foundation for crypto in Europe, which has forward-looking regulation that enables us to grow with confidence," said Curtis Ting, Kraken’s vice president of global operations. "We are grateful for the constructive approach to regulating industry growth set by the Central Bank of Ireland and the Bank of Spain. In both Ireland and Spain, we are excited to become part of their vibrant local fintech sectors. We also look forward to continuing our investments in Europe more broadly.”

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Camomile Shumba
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.