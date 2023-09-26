Kraken Pushes Forward on Expansion in Spain, Ireland With Key Regulatory Steps

“We see a firm foundation for crypto in Europe, which has forward-looking regulation that enables us to grow with confidence," said Curtis Ting, Kraken’s vice president of global operations. "We are grateful for the constructive approach to regulating industry growth set by the Central Bank of Ireland and the Bank of Spain. In both Ireland and Spain, we are excited to become part of their vibrant local fintech sectors. We also look forward to continuing our investments in Europe more broadly.”