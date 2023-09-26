Binance Restarts in Belgium Three Months After Order to Stop

Bitcoin
$26,236.56+0.49%
Ethereum
$1,589.27+0.80%
Binance Coin
$212.30+1.49%
XRP
$0.50046280+1.32%
Cardano
$0.24581014+0.53%
Dogecoin
$0.060776940.00%
Solana
$19.27-0.94%
Tron
$0.08498916+1.01%
Toncoin
$2.17-1.61%
Polkadot
$4.04+0.25%
Polygon
$0.52348549+1.98%
Litecoin
$64.36+0.07%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,240.22-0.21%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000725-1.02%
Bitcoin Cash
$212.77+3.02%
Chainlink
$7.42+2.32%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.80+0.65%
TrueUSD
$0.99920507+0.04%
Uniswap
$4.27+0.68%
Avalanche
$9.03+1.82%
Stellar
$0.11161071-0.44%
Monero
$144.51+0.02%
OKB
$43.02+0.63%
Binance USD
$0.99965421-0.37%
Ethereum Classic
$15.14-0.02%
Cosmos
$7.03+0.70%
Hedera
$0.05012028-0.39%
Filecoin
$3.21+0.19%
Cronos
$0.05013348-0.35%
Lido DAO
$1.48-0.12%
Internet Computer
$2.94-0.28%
Aptos
$5.47-3.80%
Quant
$86.46-2.78%
Maker
$1,339.78+5.38%
VeChain
$0.01656623+0.12%
Arbitrum
$0.81674980+0.24%
NEAR Protocol
$1.10-0.95%
Optimism
$1.26-0.18%
Kaspa
$0.04672266-0.05%
Aave
$61.86-0.50%
The Graph
$0.08707291+0.45%
Algorand
$0.09728484-3.00%
USDD
$0.99835718+0.07%
Immutable X
$0.59075312-2.65%
XDC Network
$0.04889435-1.96%
Stacks
$0.46107844-0.72%
MultiverseX
$24.79+0.94%
Synthetix
$1.97-1.07%
Theta
$0.63480141-0.86%
EOS
$0.56059563-1.49%
The Sandbox
$0.29880016+0.96%
Tezos
$0.64950000-0.54%
Radix
$0.05911177+1.54%
Axie Infinity
$4.55-1.38%
Bitcoin SV
$30.84+0.95%
Injective Protocol
$6.99-0.42%
Render Token
$1.49-3.71%
Decentraland
$0.29354148-0.38%
Fantom
$0.18979375+0.95%
GateToken
$3.87+0.00%
THORChain
$1.71-0.01%
NEO
$7.20-0.87%
Kava.io
$0.61888833-0.49%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99803814-0.34%
PAX Gold
$1,907.05-0.63%
eCash
$0.00002399-0.35%
Flow
$0.44586775-0.39%
Curve DAO Token
$0.51259626-0.29%
KuCoin Token
$4.44-0.98%
Rocket Pool
$21.70+1.31%
Frax Share
$5.72+3.54%
IOTA
$0.14901074-0.10%
ApeCoin
$1.12-0.58%
Chiliz
$0.05807432+0.58%
Huobi Token
$2.47+0.34%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039+0.76%
Mina
$0.37423080-1.76%
Casper
$0.03210976-0.57%
Klaytn
$0.11311327+0.25%
Gala
$0.01338780-0.45%
Luna Classic
$0.00006014-1.64%
Sui
$0.44014360+0.06%
dYdX
$1.91+0.08%
Wemix
$1.04-2.19%
GMX
$35.16+3.70%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.76233173-0.23%
Dash
$26.94+0.89%
Nexo
$0.54972799-1.10%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.24%
Woo Network
$0.16590340-0.44%
Zilliqa
$0.01674205+0.14%
1inch Network
$0.26434828+3.03%
Flare
$0.01096084+0.51%
Compound
$39.39-2.85%
Arweave
$4.11-0.55%
Astar
$0.04988630-2.48%
Conflux
$0.12471874-1.45%
tomiNet
$3.50+7.31%
Gnosis
$98.86+0.71%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16883827-1.13%
PancakeSwap
$1.16+0.86%
Convex Finance
$2.99+1.46%
Celo
$0.46088676-1.98%
SafePal
$0.55825730-0.44%
Illuvium
$38.72-1.48%
Qtum
$2.17+0.33%
NEM
$0.02505744-2.52%
Fetch.ai
$0.21401581-0.17%
Worldcoin
$1.69+0.97%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.60+0.22%
SingularityNET
$0.17760420-0.74%
Enjin
$0.21687069-7.24%
Mask Network
$2.62+0.36%
Loopring
$0.17148220-0.50%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.85290885+8.07%
Helium
$1.47+0.98%
SEI
$0.117280420.00%
Decred
$13.44-0.15%
Oasis Network
$0.04089522-2.01%
Zcash
$25.85-0.92%
Osmosis
$0.31840506-0.04%
Aragon
$4.91-1.02%
Ankr
$0.01930808+1.45%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.35-1.04%
Beldex
$0.03328495-1.65%
Holo
$0.00102778-0.52%
Stepn
$0.15180989+0.50%
Akash Network
$0.81391946+0.33%
Golem
$0.17461442+0.76%
Ravencoin
$0.01461493-0.24%
JasmyCoin
$0.00357627-2.61%
Yearn Finance
$5,192.44+0.46%
Moonbeam
$0.22826187-7.78%
Kusama
$18.77-0.06%
ICON
$0.17265276+0.59%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.10%
Audius
$0.14574780-1.83%
BLUR
$0.17023691+0.50%
SXP
$0.27842898-0.50%
Livepeer
$5.49-0.41%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.41494222-0.18%
Merit Circle
$0.34319475+5.82%
FLOKI
$0.00001570-0.09%
Siacoin
$0.00294983+2.35%
Waves
$1.52-1.18%
EthereumPoW
$1.32-1.01%
Band Protocol
$1.04-1.35%
IoTeX
$0.01477509-1.44%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31836002-0.87%
Axelar
$0.33441385+0.86%
Balancer
$3.18+0.66%
Biconomy
$0.20857257+1.46%
Wax
$0.04043659-0.18%
Kyber Network
$0.69388226+8.80%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15700747-2.48%
TerraUSD
$0.01254643-0.30%
Harmony
$0.00946958-0.60%
Kadena
$0.47099064-1.11%
Sushiswap
$0.58564444-0.49%
MAGIC
$0.46939210+2.62%
Polymath Network
$0.12160000-1.54%
Horizen
$7.54-0.18%
Lisk
$0.72592413+0.04%
DigiByte
$0.00632549-0.81%
API3
$1.09-1.86%
Skale
$0.02176363-0.39%
UMA Protocol
$1.38+1.33%
Gains Network
$3.16+1.00%
Stargate Finance
$0.45613154-1.25%
Amp
$0.00165635+0.45%
Cartesi
$0.12451128-1.08%
Nervos Network
$0.00269595-0.27%
Status
$0.02257075+1.43%
OriginTrail
$0.22822142-0.44%
Coin98
$0.14419157+3.00%
PlayDapp
$0.14988125+0.30%
Joe
$0.24473400+0.67%
Nano
$0.61987940+1.72%
Stormx
$0.00742494+17.63%
Liquity
$0.85524374+2.13%
Numeraire
$12.53-0.09%
Bluzelle
$0.18897919+2.68%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01522765+0.91%
Steem
$0.16917765+0.16%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.04-1.86%
iExec RLC
$0.98639958-1.99%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+1.20%
Celer Network
$0.01249625+1.48%
Marlin
$0.00842768-0.61%
Radiant Capital
$0.21562390+2.73%
Radworks
$1.32-0.28%
Core
$0.40497608-3.20%
Sweat Economy
$0.00812622+3.11%
Powerledger
$0.14696715+0.69%
Galxe
$1.35+1.36%
MetisDAO
$14.38+4.86%
Spell Token
$0.00050558+0.39%
Stella
$0.07563671-1.79%
OMG Network
$0.44272461+0.04%
Bitgert
$0.00000016+0.25%
Syscoin
$0.08514137-1.63%
Civic
$0.07479381-1.16%
Synapse
$0.31118541+0.62%
Celsius
$0.13808403+0.50%
WINkLink
$0.00006057-0.48%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.73700439-2.54%
Dent
$0.00060116-1.10%
Bancor
$0.39614083-0.82%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00138338-0.05%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01589495-0.49%
SPACE ID
$0.19569106-0.50%
NKN
$0.08472638-0.44%
Chromia
$0.09408235-0.61%
Storj
$0.38067392+14.54%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.49-2.56%
COTI
$0.04337607-0.77%
Verge
$0.00328804-2.04%
Hashflow
$0.30497404+0.61%
Secret
$0.25118266-1.52%
Gitcoin
$0.86891685-0.10%
Adventure Gold
$0.68351032+4.21%
Covalent
$0.08423976-2.44%
Sun Token
$0.00529757+0.78%
Bifrost
$0.03649940-1.97%
MOBOX
$0.23191164+0.57%
Request
$0.06277205-0.71%
Keep Network
$0.08570538-0.47%
Ren
$0.04562605+0.54%
Origin Protocol
$0.08864407+0.45%
Aergo
$0.10024710+0.79%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.60080858-1.37%
WazirX
$0.09370190+0.26%
ARPA
$0.04246410-1.48%
XYO Network
$0.00287661+0.11%
Maple
$5.06+3.54%
Aavegotchi
$0.77488795-0.70%
Badger DAO
$1.99-1.04%
Raydium
$0.17034810-0.85%
Acala Token
$0.04835745-2.45%
Verasity
$0.00373681-1.05%
Gods Unchained
$0.15643833-6.53%
Yield Guild Games
$0.20557920-0.67%
Boba Network
$0.10846134-0.18%
SuperRare
$0.06028239-0.41%
Orchid
$0.06266267-0.51%
Index Chain
$0.04833025-0.78%
Alien Worlds
$0.00990797-0.89%
Voyager Token
$0.12022885-0.75%
TrueFi
$0.03301291-0.87%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00982388+1.55%
Moonriver
$4.06-7.41%
GAS
$2.35+0.34%
LCX
$0.04037725+1.20%
Rally
$0.00616704+1.67%
CEEK VR
$0.03694571-0.10%
RACA
$0.00009056+0.43%
Litentry
$0.65447360-1.73%
MOON
$0.28322214-3.19%
Saitama
$0.00066841-3.22%
Reef
$0.00129571-2.60%
Ethernity
$1.51+0.07%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12743157+4.16%
DIA
$0.25202558+1.51%
LooksRare
$0.05102131-1.26%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.86+0.09%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04486205-0.91%
Polkastarter
$0.25793154-8.02%
Travala.com
$0.46633730+3.14%
CLV
$0.03286300-1.22%
Alchemix
$12.23-1.01%
Enzyme
$16.25+7.31%
Keep3rV1
$45.82+3.02%
BarnBridge
$2.29+1.97%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18202642+0.62%
BENQI
$0.00518841-0.10%
Virtua
$0.01897782+0.36%
Star Atlas
$0.00143611-0.42%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13417687+0.26%
MXC
$0.00801293-1.28%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075290-0.63%
Velas
$0.00769486-3.03%
Aurora
$0.05090824-0.25%
district0x
$0.02300000+0.20%
0x
$0.18260526+0.50%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+0.58%
StaFi
$0.27480347-3.57%
Harvest Finance
$22.49+1.03%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.79-0.51%
Serum
$0.03338968+1.21%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00288383+1.31%
Decentral Games
$0.01562199-2.38%
Rarible
$0.89681772+1.73%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000041+3.46%
Bonk
$0.00000021+3.68%
Tamadoge
$0.00813374-6.13%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00914323-4.65%
Quantstamp
$0.00992655-1.41%
Tokemak
$0.34769663-2.26%
Augur
$0.59725100-3.31%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01288440+0.41%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04413930-2.97%
FTX Token
$1.24-3.27%
Braintrust
$0.31956399+0.27%
Pepe
$0.00000070+0.66%
BitDAO
$0.41497186+4.01%
Threshold
$0.01786858-0.99%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08330519-3.18%
Human
$0.04882252+2.73%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+0.24%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.01-0.14%
Hamster
$0.00000000+2.02%
PayPal USD
$1.00+0.29%
Highstreet
$1.28-0.91%
Tether
$0.99903288-0.12%
USDC
$0.99970699-0.31%
Dai
$0.99937064-0.20%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Binance Restarts in Belgium Three Months After Order to Stop

In June, the exchange was told to stop serving Belgian clients by the Financial Services and Markets Authority.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconSep 26, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. UTC
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CoinDesk)

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CoinDesk)

Drive the Crypto Policy Conversation Forward
October 24, 2023 • Convene • Washington D.C.Where the industry establishes the digital economy’s legal, regulatory and compliance best practices for the future.Register Now

Crypto exchange Binance has reopened registrations and access to products and services in Belgium three months after the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) ordered it to stop providing services in the country.

"Various Binance products and services are accessible again to Belgian users who have accepted our new Terms of Use," the company said in a tweet on Monday.

In June, the FSMA ordered the exchange to stop serving Belgium clients, saying it was providing services from outside the European Economic Area and this was in violation of a prohibition. Last month, the company said it will serve its users in the country from its Polish entity, Binance Poland.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.



DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Camomile Shumba
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.