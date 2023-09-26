BEN Token Plunges 30% as Crypto Influencer Ben Armstrong Apparently Arrested
Armstrong has had an apparent fallout with his former business partners, several tweets suggest.
Crypto influencer Ben Armstrong was arrested on Monday after an apparent confrontation with his former business partner, part of which was live-streamed on X, formerly Twitter.
An online record at the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Department site shows one "Benjamin Charles Armstrong" was arrested, but there are currently no charges listed.
Armstrong was carrying a loaded weapon in the “backseat of his car” and was traveling with one other person, a live-stream snippet on X shows.
BEN tokens, floated by Armstrong earlier this year, dropped 30% as reports of the arrest leaked early on Tuesday.
Armstrong was previously ousted from his media company, BitBoy Crypto, following a unanimous decision, as per an August announcement, which likely led to Monday’s altercation.
