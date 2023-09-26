Bitcoin
BEN Token Plunges 30% as Crypto Influencer Ben Armstrong Apparently Arrested

Armstrong has had an apparent fallout with his former business partners, several tweets suggest.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconSep 26, 2023 at 5:30 a.m. UTC
jail (Shutterstock)

jail (Shutterstock)

Crypto influencer Ben Armstrong was arrested on Monday after an apparent confrontation with his former business partner, part of which was live-streamed on X, formerly Twitter.

An online record at the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Department site shows one "Benjamin Charles Armstrong" was arrested, but there are currently no charges listed.

Armstrong was carrying a loaded weapon in the “backseat of his car” and was traveling with one other person, a live-stream snippet on X shows.

BEN tokens, floated by Armstrong earlier this year, dropped 30% as reports of the arrest leaked early on Tuesday.

Armstrong was previously ousted from his media company, BitBoy Crypto, following a unanimous decision, as per an August announcement, which likely led to Monday’s altercation.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.