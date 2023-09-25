Sam Bankman-Fried (Probably) Won’t Get a 115-Year Prison Sentence

“At bottom, [fraud cases] – even if they involve cryptocurrency or these complicated things – they can be really simple. They can be about ‘did he lie to these people, investors, lenders, customers? And when he did, did he thing it was wrong?’” Estes said. “I think there's a way to simplify it … both for the prosecution and the defense, and that’s ultimately what the case will come down to. And it’s interesting that even as we move to complicated assets and all these novel things in the financial industry, the heart of a fraud case is actually pretty similar.”