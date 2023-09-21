Ex-Senator Who Once Shepherded Crypto Legislation Sees No Path in Current Congress

Bitcoin
$26,590.10-1.30%
Ethereum
$1,589.16-1.67%
Binance Coin
$210.75-1.74%
XRP
$0.51047027-1.22%
Dogecoin
$0.06143550-1.22%
Cardano
$0.24710623-1.91%
Toncoin
$2.36-2.83%
Solana
$19.61-2.34%
Tron
$0.08324062-1.22%
Polkadot
$4.02-2.05%
Polygon
$0.52582625-2.74%
Litecoin
$64.59+0.51%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,674.98-1.12%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000726-1.27%
Bitcoin Cash
$207.91-3.17%
Chainlink
$6.72-1.97%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.82+0.35%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.05%
Uniswap
$4.25-2.12%
Stellar
$0.11353025-2.73%
Avalanche
$8.86-1.05%
Monero
$146.54-0.41%
OKB
$43.02-0.42%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.26%
Ethereum Classic
$15.26-1.29%
Cosmos
$7.25+0.01%
Hedera
$0.05057058+0.83%
Filecoin
$3.23-3.42%
Cronos
$0.05095643-0.30%
Lido DAO
$1.49-4.27%
Quant
$90.07-0.34%
Internet Computer
$2.91-2.27%
VeChain
$0.01720991-1.87%
Aptos
$5.10-0.54%
Maker
$1,318.50-1.13%
NEAR Protocol
$1.13+1.63%
Arbitrum
$0.82874182-2.02%
Optimism
$1.30-5.91%
Kaspa
$0.04816408-3.79%
Aave
$62.89-1.79%
The Graph
$0.08805698-1.84%
Immutable X
$0.65993586+21.64%
Algorand
$0.09772188-0.54%
USDD
$0.99897035+0.07%
XDC Network
$0.05185081-4.11%
MultiverseX
$26.01+2.13%
Stacks
$0.47228159-2.04%
Synthetix
$2.05-5.95%
EOS
$0.57541392+0.32%
Tezos
$0.65939993-1.58%
The Sandbox
$0.29428971-1.30%
Bitcoin SV
$31.13-0.51%
Render Token
$1.60+0.07%
Injective Protocol
$7.12-4.46%
Theta
$0.59076551-0.26%
Radix
$0.05737942-0.77%
Axie Infinity
$4.42-2.12%
Decentraland
$0.29566950-0.10%
THORChain
$1.77-0.70%
GateToken
$3.85-0.71%
Fantom
$0.18813626-2.52%
NEO
$7.29-2.32%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99735330-0.58%
Kava.io
$0.62286997-0.27%
PAX Gold
$1,913.57-0.93%
eCash
$0.00002398-4.64%
Flow
$0.43890664-1.12%
KuCoin Token
$4.54+1.28%
Rocket Pool
$20.89-4.50%
IOTA
$0.14795416+0.23%
ApeCoin
$1.11-0.40%
Chiliz
$0.05820779-1.29%
Frax Share
$5.35+2.73%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44682343+2.37%
Huobi Token
$2.39-2.64%
Casper
$0.03298113-2.80%
Mina
$0.37871461-0.43%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038-1.98%
dYdX
$1.99-0.89%
Luna Classic
$0.00005983+4.18%
Sui
$0.43828140-0.53%
Klaytn
$0.10880782-3.44%
Gala
$0.01306347-5.21%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.78952480-1.42%
Nexo
$0.57372031-0.06%
GMX
$34.95-2.76%
Gemini Dollar
$1.02+2.36%
Dash
$26.290.00%
Woo Network
$0.16932739-1.36%
Zilliqa
$0.01722345+5.20%
Astar
$0.05378035+1.53%
Arweave
$4.21-2.47%
Flare
$0.01111148-2.95%
1inch Network
$0.26161502+4.83%
Compound
$38.91-1.09%
Wemix
$0.83477498+3.07%
Conflux
$0.12446107-1.53%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17315000-0.17%
Gnosis
$99.03-2.30%
tomiNet
$3.40+0.86%
PancakeSwap
$1.15-2.01%
SafePal
$0.58824440+5.59%
Fetch.ai
$0.22521356-1.04%
Illuvium
$39.89-1.63%
Qtum
$2.17-1.64%
Enjin
$0.22763291-0.09%
NEM
$0.02522605-2.50%
Celo
$0.44082084-2.49%
Mask Network
$2.72+5.22%
SingularityNET
$0.18066271-1.57%
SEI
$0.12266769-0.89%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.45-2.53%
Loopring
$0.17466960-0.80%
Oasis Network
$0.04319840-0.59%
Helium
$1.51+7.18%
Convex Finance
$2.63-1.55%
Zcash
$26.07+0.42%
Decred
$13.10-3.60%
Osmosis
$0.32648404-1.93%
Worldcoin
$1.51+1.00%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.52+0.04%
Ankr
$0.01900813-1.46%
Akash Network
$0.86503050+1.25%
Holo
$0.00105199+0.61%
Beldex
$0.03272187-0.12%
Merit Circle
$0.39471267+0.48%
Ravencoin
$0.01521768+0.10%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.77953127-3.41%
Stepn
$0.15021042-2.12%
Golem
$0.17549422-0.52%
JasmyCoin
$0.00361672+3.99%
Kusama
$19.36-0.81%
Aragon
$4.34-0.65%
BLUR
$0.18215793+5.60%
Yearn Finance
$5,156.88-3.18%
Audius
$0.14990056-1.49%
ICON
$0.17202899-3.77%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.62%
Livepeer
$5.60-3.18%
SXP
$0.27754090-3.70%
Waves
$1.56-0.01%
FLOKI
$0.00001548-1.72%
Siacoin
$0.00290683-2.43%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.39245306+0.99%
EthereumPoW
$1.35+4.04%
Band Protocol
$1.06-0.80%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32426866-0.73%
IoTeX
$0.01472247-2.76%
Axelar
$0.33689145-0.34%
Wax
$0.04046588-2.83%
Balancer
$3.14-3.05%
Biconomy
$0.20199966-1.53%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16688823-2.21%
Harmony
$0.00990453-1.00%
TerraUSD
$0.01243815+0.42%
Moonbeam
$0.16267824-2.50%
Kadena
$0.47753214-2.76%
Sushiswap
$0.60840744+0.08%
Kyber Network
$0.60987882-3.48%
Polymath Network
$0.12280000-0.08%
MAGIC
$0.45698169-1.72%
Lisk
$0.74256305-1.08%
Skale
$0.02252188-0.33%
DigiByte
$0.00638516-2.73%
API3
$1.10-0.02%
Horizen
$7.40-1.61%
UMA Protocol
$1.39-1.32%
Amp
$0.00170482+0.09%
Gains Network
$3.16-1.61%
Cartesi
$0.12909471+0.94%
Stargate Finance
$0.45777194+2.13%
Nervos Network
$0.00273450-1.91%
Status
$0.02250096-1.57%
OriginTrail
$0.22704695-6.96%
PlayDapp
$0.14794807-2.73%
Joe
$0.23965029-1.57%
Nano
$0.60709643-1.68%
Coin98
$0.14113454-0.09%
Liquity
$0.86108300+1.41%
Numeraire
$12.74+0.28%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01581890+6.96%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.18-2.44%
Bluzelle
$0.18221149-8.64%
iExec RLC
$1.03-0.19%
Steem
$0.16583329-2.81%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-2.23%
Stormx
$0.00620929-6.82%
Radiant Capital
$0.21622141-3.31%
Radworks
$1.35-0.17%
Spell Token
$0.00053831-7.12%
Marlin
$0.00811383-0.97%
Core
$0.40585739+6.78%
Celer Network
$0.01150469-0.87%
Bitgert
$0.00000016+1.79%
Stella
$0.07791576-0.30%
Powerledger
$0.14407616-3.06%
OMG Network
$0.43887885-1.77%
Sweat Economy
$0.00779135+5.61%
Galxe
$1.30-1.36%
Syscoin
$0.08404994-1.75%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.76445979-1.28%
Civic
$0.07469042-3.48%
Bancor
$0.40557293-0.31%
Celsius
$0.13836483-1.91%
Dent
$0.00060930-1.22%
WINkLink
$0.00006051-2.58%
Synapse
$0.30119225-4.00%
Chromia
$0.09824561-1.48%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01593242-0.89%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.80+1.10%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00137072-4.59%
MetisDAO
$12.89-13.68%
Verge
$0.00337072-1.03%
NKN
$0.08544765+0.46%
SPACE ID
$0.19133562-3.29%
Hashflow
$0.30999093-2.27%
Gitcoin
$0.88713024-2.52%
Secret
$0.25242518-0.04%
Bifrost
$0.03735542+0.34%
COTI
$0.04142329+0.44%
Storj
$0.35996269-7.82%
Sun Token
$0.00524149-2.16%
MOBOX
$0.23136961-1.83%
Request
$0.06258636-1.25%
Adventure Gold
$0.61906316+5.79%
Keep Network
$0.08635678+0.35%
Origin Protocol
$0.09187481-4.21%
Ren
$0.04601200-5.78%
Aergo
$0.09933834-2.02%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.59414402-6.00%
ARPA
$0.04330712+0.41%
Covalent
$0.06986129+0.96%
WazirX
$0.09099703-2.21%
Gods Unchained
$0.16784663+1.56%
XYO Network
$0.00291623+0.19%
Verasity
$0.00386958-1.17%
Maple
$5.03+1.80%
Boba Network
$0.11511456+0.81%
Badger DAO
$1.99-2.78%
Yield Guild Games
$0.21279512-5.58%
Aavegotchi
$0.76260464-4.37%
Raydium
$0.16855511-1.81%
TrueFi
$0.03606344-4.71%
SuperRare
$0.06132140-1.73%
Acala Token
$0.04646240-0.44%
Orchid
$0.06281463-6.73%
Alien Worlds
$0.01002391-0.95%
Index Chain
$0.04652981+0.21%
Voyager Token
$0.12120815-4.06%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00999349-0.43%
GAS
$2.41-7.31%
CEEK VR
$0.03739248-2.32%
RACA
$0.00009150+0.75%
MOON
$0.28811324-1.14%
Moonriver
$3.81-2.04%
Litentry
$0.66112533-0.60%
LCX
$0.03908122-1.59%
Reef
$0.00132282-1.79%
Rally
$0.00599885-4.20%
Saitama
$0.00067049+0.91%
LooksRare
$0.05458678-3.92%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12977989-1.59%
Ethernity
$1.48-3.31%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.94+4.81%
DIA
$0.24496181-0.80%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04452902-3.78%
Polkastarter
$0.25323191-2.69%
Travala.com
$0.44535238-1.92%
Alchemix
$11.84-1.77%
CLV
$0.03066069-1.57%
MXC
$0.00914921-2.95%
Velas
$0.00872953-2.77%
Keep3rV1
$42.62-1.75%
BarnBridge
$2.23+1.56%
BENQI
$0.00514239-0.86%
Star Atlas
$0.00145932-2.22%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17543904-1.15%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13296763-2.92%
Onyxcoin
$0.00076583-0.69%
Virtua
$0.01814562-3.49%
Enzyme
$12.86-5.14%
Aurora
$0.05140584-0.58%
0x
$0.18167872+0.13%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.76%
StaFi
$0.26575854-0.17%
Harvest Finance
$21.97-2.20%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.83-0.87%
district0x
$0.01747987-24.20%
Decentral Games
$0.01759055-1.65%
Serum
$0.03219697-2.82%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00291927-0.39%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000050-2.99%
Rarible
$0.90133492-5.04%
Tamadoge
$0.00867158-3.32%
Bonk
$0.00000020-3.29%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00954368-1.08%
Quantstamp
$0.00988923-1.59%
Tokemak
$0.37183333-3.71%
Augur
$0.74748129-31.25%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01257852-3.34%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04089805-4.13%
FTX Token
$1.03+0.42%
Braintrust
$0.31317832+0.19%
Pepe
$0.00000062-0.92%
BitDAO
$0.39884517+0.59%
Threshold
$0.01814482-2.15%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08499418-1.78%
Human
$0.04669385-1.47%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-0.83%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.01+0.08%
Hamster
$0.00000000-2.06%
PayPal USD
$0.99662011-0.53%
Highstreet
$1.31-1.78%
Tether
$0.99993078-0.10%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.26%
Dai
$1.00-0.16%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Ex-Senator Who Once Shepherded Crypto Legislation Sees No Path in Current Congress

Former Sen. Pat Toomey is pessimistic about legislation moving through this term, but it may be more likely in the next Congress.

By Jesse Hamilton
AccessTimeIconSep 21, 2023 at 6:31 p.m. UTC
Former Republican Sec. Patrick Toomey says he doesn't think the current Senate is able to pass crypto legislation. (Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock/CoinDesk)

Former Republican Sec. Patrick Toomey says he doesn't think the current Senate is able to pass crypto legislation. (Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock/CoinDesk)

Drive the Crypto Policy Conversation Forward
October 24, 2023 • Convene • Washington D.C.Where the industry establishes the digital economy’s legal, regulatory and compliance best practices for the future.Register Now
  • One of crypto’s best friends in the previous U.S. Senate, Pat Toomey, says he doesn’t see how this Senate will move on crypto.
  • Coinbase’s policy chief counters that the lack of a clear position from Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown might be a good thing.

Former U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who tried and failed to push his own crypto legislation through Congress before leaving at the start of the year, can’t see how the current Senate will have any better luck, despite recent progress in the House of Representatives.

Though the digital assets industry is desperate for regulatory clarity in the U.S., and is fighting legal skirmishes with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) while it waits for answers, the long-awaited congressional solution isn’t coming any time soon, Toomey predicted at a Georgetown Law seminar Thursday on national security and digital assets. And the fact that the House Financial Services Committee has cleared multiple crypto bills for floor votes probably won’t make a difference, he said, even if they’re approved by the overall House.

“I don't see a path forward in the Senate, regardless of how the vote goes in the House,” he said, though he thinks a bill on stablecoins would have the best chance.

Any crypto legislation likely needs to clear the Senate Banking Committee, where Toomey was the top Republican. But its chairman, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), hasn’t made any moves toward legislating, even as fellow members pitch crypto bills and the House Financial Services Committee keeps churning out its own.

Brown has been highly critical of the consumer dangers posed by cryptocurrencies, but he’s been careful not to mention or touch any specific legislative response. That may actually be a good omen, says Faryar Shirzad, the chief policy officer at Coinbase Inc. (COIN).

“He hasn't committed at all on what to do,” Shirzad said in an interview on Thursday. “I might actually take that as a really good sign,” he said, because despite Brown’s criticism, he hasn’t just dismissed it.

“Those of us who've been involved in legislation, it's really kind of a one-day-at-a-time exercise,” Shirzad said.

However, Brown urged regulators in a letter last week to use their existing powers to crack down on crypto firms skirting the laws – reinforcing Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler’s view that his agency needs to deal now with the businesses in breach of securities regulations. And the SEC seems happy to comply with Brown, as demonstrated by its crypto enforcement chief saying this week that the regulator has every intention of continuing its enforcement assault against more industry players.

Toomey, who now sits on the global advisory council at Coinbase, sees some hope for resolving the major sticking point of stablecoin legislation: the fight over how the issuers should mainly be regulated, whether by the Federal Reserve or the state agencies. The Biden administration has been insistent, according to those familiar with the legislative negotiations, that the Fed have the dominant role.

“I do think it’s possible to reach an agreement with the administration,” he said. He added that “it’s not impossible to bridge that divide,” and he said he thinks Democratic lawmakers including Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), the House Financial Services Committee's ranking Democrat will get on board once the White House is happy.

Still, he said he doesn’t see the stablecoin effort surviving this Congress.

“In the next Congress, I think it's quite possible to get something done,” Toomey concluded.

Read More: Most Important U.S. Senator for Crypto’s Future Tells Regulators to Use Existing Powers

Edited by Nikhilesh De.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jesse Hamilton
Jesse Hamilton

Jesse Hamilton is CoinDesk's deputy managing editor for global policy and regulation. He doesn't hold any crypto.

Follow @jesseahamilton on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.