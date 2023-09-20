U.K. Just Passed an Online Safety Bill That Will Apply to the Metaverse

Bitcoin
$27,042.30-0.83%
Ethereum
$1,625.27-1.68%
Binance Coin
$215.39-1.66%
XRP
$0.51441880+0.90%
Cardano
$0.25174911-1.80%
Dogecoin
$0.06212194-1.60%
Toncoin
$2.51+0.02%
Solana
$19.99-1.42%
Tron
$0.08448662-0.16%
Polkadot
$4.10-1.27%
Polygon
$0.54029865-0.51%
Litecoin
$65.54-3.44%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,295.43-0.02%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000732-0.98%
Bitcoin Cash
$212.86-3.46%
Chainlink
$6.80+0.19%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.77+1.94%
Uniswap
$4.37-2.11%
Stellar
$0.11755210-1.78%
Avalanche
$9.06-2.72%
TrueUSD
$0.99861242+0.01%
Monero
$146.62-0.93%
OKB
$43.76-0.64%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.09%
Ethereum Classic
$15.51-2.19%
Cosmos
$7.34-0.84%
Hedera
$0.05029405-1.03%
Filecoin
$3.34-1.21%
Lido DAO
$1.56-2.58%
Cronos
$0.05101780-0.65%
Internet Computer
$3.00-1.11%
Quant
$90.30-2.67%
VeChain
$0.01755210-1.56%
Aptos
$5.14-2.21%
Maker
$1,298.55+2.44%
Optimism
$1.37-2.02%
Arbitrum
$0.84050765-1.06%
Kaspa
$0.05143741+2.65%
NEAR Protocol
$1.11-1.32%
Aave
$61.81-2.28%
The Graph
$0.08909961-0.20%
XDC Network
$0.05442685+4.42%
Algorand
$0.09467596-3.32%
USDD
$0.99768433+0.29%
Synthetix
$2.13-2.48%
Stacks
$0.48051660-3.40%
MultiverseX
$25.64-2.43%
EOS
$0.57341082-1.90%
Tezos
$0.67000000-1.18%
Immutable X
$0.54116616-0.51%
Injective Protocol
$7.43-0.62%
The Sandbox
$0.29938961-1.95%
Theta
$0.60890659-0.89%
Bitcoin SV
$31.10-3.39%
Axie Infinity
$4.51-2.72%
Render Token
$1.59-0.99%
Radix
$0.05663144+0.56%
THORChain
$1.87-3.75%
Decentraland
$0.29566006-1.53%
Fantom
$0.19203962-1.61%
GateToken
$3.86+0.04%
NEO
$7.47-1.12%
eCash
$0.00002547-5.14%
Kava.io
$0.62499600-2.10%
Paxos Dollar
$0.98883445-1.33%
PAX Gold
$1,922.02-0.18%
Flow
$0.44207407-2.69%
KuCoin Token
$4.50+2.20%
Rocket Pool
$22.08-2.79%
ApeCoin
$1.12-3.74%
IOTA
$0.14763833-1.82%
Chiliz
$0.05882693-1.78%
Frax Share
$5.29-2.21%
Huobi Token
$2.45-0.36%
Casper
$0.03431689-2.22%
Curve DAO Token
$0.43856474-2.33%
BitTorrent
$0.00000040-0.35%
Mina
$0.38096592-1.51%
Gala
$0.01401777-3.77%
Klaytn
$0.11402900-2.66%
Sui
$0.44162515-2.72%
dYdX
$1.97-0.99%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.80647697-1.05%
Luna Classic
$0.00005702-2.07%
GMX
$35.60-0.64%
Nexo
$0.56434947+0.12%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.21%
Dash
$26.21-0.81%
Woo Network
$0.17099338-0.61%
Arweave
$4.36-0.32%
Flare
$0.01144246+2.87%
Zilliqa
$0.01623794-2.26%
Astar
$0.05214945+0.31%
Compound
$39.65-1.82%
Conflux
$0.12722271+1.14%
Gnosis
$102.10-1.16%
tomiNet
$3.49-10.57%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17428000-2.11%
1inch Network
$0.24914411-2.43%
PancakeSwap
$1.18-1.36%
Wemix
$0.76960835+15.33%
Fetch.ai
$0.22961738-1.44%
Illuvium
$40.88-0.58%
SafePal
$0.56410054-1.12%
Celo
$0.45516847-1.56%
NEM
$0.02562228-1.26%
Enjin
$0.22958611-2.57%
Qtum
$2.19-2.85%
SEI
$0.12575903-0.45%
SingularityNET
$0.18360918-0.70%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.76-0.97%
Loopring
$0.17659056-2.08%
Convex Finance
$2.69+0.57%
Oasis Network
$0.04307772-0.58%
Mask Network
$2.61-1.02%
Decred
$13.55-1.02%
Helium
$1.44-1.05%
Osmosis
$0.33562931-0.79%
Zcash
$25.87-0.81%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.57-2.16%
Ankr
$0.01943219+2.17%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.81421296-0.61%
Akash Network
$0.85135484-2.74%
Holo
$0.00104625-0.83%
Worldcoin
$1.42-0.11%
Beldex
$0.03294837-2.65%
Stepn
$0.15447873-2.23%
Ravencoin
$0.01522321-1.37%
Yearn Finance
$5,421.27-1.32%
Aragon
$4.40+0.04%
Golem
$0.17409014-0.51%
Kusama
$19.18-1.26%
Audius
$0.15188711-2.53%
JasmyCoin
$0.00348899-1.49%
Livepeer
$5.80-2.54%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.71%
SXP
$0.28943295+5.56%
ICON
$0.17126499-1.20%
Merit Circle
$0.35062901+0.13%
BLUR
$0.17251787-2.24%
FLOKI
$0.00001576-1.93%
Waves
$1.55-1.43%
Siacoin
$0.00289306-0.68%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.38919679-1.30%
IoTeX
$0.01510973-1.05%
Band Protocol
$1.06-2.05%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32347843+0.83%
Balancer
$3.24-3.75%
EthereumPoW
$1.29-2.17%
Axelar
$0.33973276-2.21%
Wax
$0.04060132-0.87%
Biconomy
$0.20703090-1.96%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17085879-1.17%
Moonbeam
$0.16856662-0.54%
Harmony
$0.01003062-0.12%
Kadena
$0.49724742-0.50%
TerraUSD
$0.01240152-1.22%
Sushiswap
$0.61756714-1.56%
MAGIC
$0.47426484-1.69%
Kyber Network
$0.60767926+1.27%
Polymath Network
$0.12180000-2.95%
DigiByte
$0.00659213-0.71%
Horizen
$7.59-0.68%
Lisk
$0.73594962-1.59%
Skale
$0.02253784-2.63%
API3
$1.09-1.04%
UMA Protocol
$1.40-0.87%
Gains Network
$3.21-1.75%
Amp
$0.00170271-0.79%
Cartesi
$0.12889014-0.70%
OriginTrail
$0.24081529+1.06%
Stargate Finance
$0.44856122-2.13%
Nervos Network
$0.00274382-2.15%
Status
$0.02240525-0.90%
PlayDapp
$0.14835824-1.92%
Bluzelle
$0.20360452-0.34%
Nano
$0.62428696-0.35%
Joe
$0.24159058-1.67%
Coin98
$0.14061733-1.39%
Numeraire
$12.61-0.68%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.33-2.42%
Liquity
$0.83926973+1.40%
Steem
$0.16870059+1.24%
iExec RLC
$1.03-1.04%
Stormx
$0.00676107-0.27%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01496575-8.38%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+0.07%
Spell Token
$0.00058079+2.29%
Radiant Capital
$0.22345386-4.94%
Radworks
$1.36-1.54%
Celer Network
$0.01171925-0.18%
Marlin
$0.00817539-2.58%
Stella
$0.07802475-0.91%
OMG Network
$0.45089341-2.62%
Bitgert
$0.00000016-1.72%
Powerledger
$0.14458874+2.18%
Syscoin
$0.08584383-1.87%
Core
$0.38255202-9.47%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.77444223-0.34%
Synapse
$0.31917164-4.71%
Galxe
$1.30+5.81%
WINkLink
$0.00006250-0.06%
Dent
$0.00062240-0.02%
Civic
$0.07414665+0.88%
Bancor
$0.40948537-1.39%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01650257+2.85%
Celsius
$0.13956510-0.65%
Chromia
$0.10000236-1.79%
Sweat Economy
$0.00737301+0.95%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00137675-0.93%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.79-1.04%
Verge
$0.00342728-3.01%
SPACE ID
$0.19771259-2.40%
Hashflow
$0.31993501-2.00%
NKN
$0.08510050-2.90%
MetisDAO
$12.67+11.63%
Storj
$0.38354101-7.23%
Gitcoin
$0.90500017-0.87%
Secret
$0.25516228+0.15%
Bifrost
$0.03780798-1.26%
COTI
$0.04150538-2.00%
Sun Token
$0.00534556-1.04%
MOBOX
$0.23506271-2.16%
Ren
$0.04877743-4.43%
Origin Protocol
$0.09688734+1.02%
Request
$0.06290886-2.62%
Keep Network
$0.08793948+2.90%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.64653670+1.40%
Aergo
$0.10009831+2.73%
Adventure Gold
$0.56054062-0.79%
WazirX
$0.09378214-0.41%
ARPA
$0.04335133-1.39%
Aavegotchi
$0.80532638-1.63%
Badger DAO
$2.07-1.81%
Verasity
$0.00395711-1.60%
Gods Unchained
$0.16633514+0.54%
XYO Network
$0.00291025-1.43%
TrueFi
$0.03792057-0.18%
Orchid
$0.06769401+1.72%
Covalent
$0.06562147-0.99%
Raydium
$0.17214259-2.07%
Boba Network
$0.11385210+0.89%
SuperRare
$0.06299265+0.91%
Yield Guild Games
$0.20610888+0.54%
Acala Token
$0.04742185-0.94%
Maple
$4.77+1.91%
Voyager Token
$0.12684323+0.35%
Alien Worlds
$0.01000565-1.86%
GAS
$2.61+3.91%
Index Chain
$0.04655694-2.68%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01006428-3.67%
Moonriver
$3.97+0.53%
CEEK VR
$0.03804363+0.77%
LooksRare
$0.05765711+0.09%
MOON
$0.29333197-4.78%
LCX
$0.04018898+0.96%
Litentry
$0.66429935-3.09%
Reef
$0.00134487+1.14%
Rally
$0.00612121-0.51%
RACA
$0.00009085+1.88%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13269386-1.74%
Saitama
$0.00066664+1.68%
Ethernity
$1.54+0.27%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04668472+2.71%
DIA
$0.24670566+3.65%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.82-2.95%
Polkastarter
$0.25999093-1.73%
Alchemix
$12.25-1.49%
Travala.com
$0.45694537-2.59%
CLV
$0.03171481-0.93%
MXC
$0.00951911-1.72%
Velas
$0.00899835-5.11%
Star Atlas
$0.00155437+7.08%
Keep3rV1
$43.22-2.79%
BENQI
$0.00523950-0.14%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18061016-2.17%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13658457+1.02%
BarnBridge
$2.20-1.24%
Virtua
$0.01882290-1.56%
Onyxcoin
$0.00077369-0.47%
Enzyme
$13.74-1.92%
Aurora
$0.05187966-0.54%
district0x
$0.02310000+3.04%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+0.08%
0x
$0.17869049-3.60%
StaFi
$0.27172502+4.52%
Harvest Finance
$22.57-1.21%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.87-0.44%
Decentral Games
$0.01785425-0.72%
Serum
$0.03336751-5.73%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00295771+0.79%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000052+0.39%
Rarible
$0.94977501+3.53%
Tamadoge
$0.00896776-0.50%
Bonk
$0.00000020+1.24%
Augur
$1.08-0.50%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00979525-6.88%
Quantstamp
$0.01001881-0.99%
Tokemak
$0.38930741-0.50%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01284498+0.09%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04312179-0.63%
FTX Token
$1.02-2.40%
Braintrust
$0.31513923-2.37%
Pepe
$0.00000063-3.05%
BitDAO
$0.41586636-0.71%
Threshold
$0.01824345-0.28%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08692216-3.05%
Human
$0.04790075+8.39%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+1.69%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.01-0.47%
Hamster
$0.00000000+1.38%
PayPal USD
$0.99955850-0.03%
Highstreet
$1.34-2.59%
Tether
$1.00+0.02%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.08%
Dai
$1.00+0.13%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

U.K. Just Passed an Online Safety Bill That Will Apply to the Metaverse

The bill requires companies to assess the likelihood that children will encounter harmful content in virtual worlds and have measures in place to mitigate such risks.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconSep 20, 2023 at 10:05 a.m. UTC
United Kingdom Flag (Unsplash)

United Kingdom Flag (Unsplash)

Drive the Crypto Policy Conversation Forward
October 24, 2023 • Convene • Washington D.C.Where the industry establishes the digital economy’s legal, regulatory and compliance best practices for the future.Register Now

U.K. Lawmakers on Tuesday passed a new bill covering internet safety that will also apply to the metaverse.

The Online Safety Bill, introduced last March, includes requirements for companies to assess the likelihood of clients encountering illegal content and of children encountering content that could be harmful to them. Companies are also required to come up with ways to mitigate these risks.is expected to boost both freedom and safety online, a government press release said.

As the metaverse – a collection of virtual worlds – grows thanks in part to Facebook's grand rebranding to Meta, U.K. policymakers have viewed it necessary that the online safety bill applies to virtual spaces.

“The metaverse is in scope of the bill, which, as noble Lords know, has been designed to be technology neutral and future-proofed to ensure that it keeps pace with emerging technologies,” Lord Stephen Parkinson, a member of the Parliament's upper house and minister at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, said during a July debate on the bill.

It will now need to be approved by King Charles and will come into force immediately unless a later date is set.

Read more: UK's New Online Safety Bill Applies to the Metaverse, Lawmakers Agree

Edited by Sandali Handagama.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Camomile Shumba
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.