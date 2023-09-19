JPEX Drama Shows Need for Crypto Regime, Hong Kong Leader Says
The territory’s leader urged investors to use licensed platforms and promised more education about crypto risks.
Drive the Crypto Policy Conversation ForwardOctober 24, 2023 • Convene • Washington D.C.Register Now
The freezing of funds on Hong Kong-based crypto exchange JPEX shows the need for strong crypto licensing laws, the territory’s leader, John Lee, told reporters Tuesday.
Hong Kong police arrested six people including two social media influencers after more than a thousand complaints involving a total of $128 million were filed about the exchange, the South China Morning Post reported Monday.
“This incident highlights the importance that when investors want to invest in virtual assets, then they must invest on platforms that are licensed" and regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), Lee said according to remarks published on his website. “We will be doing more public education for investors to know the risks.”
The SFC accused JPEX of operating without a license, and the crypto exchange has said its “unfair” treatment by regulators could jeopardize Hong Kong’s ambitions to become a Web3 hub.
While some are concerned about a tighter grip that could potentially be imposed by crypto-skeptic Beijing, Hong Kong’s regime has been compared favorably with those such as the U.S. that don’t offer the same regulatory clarity, by companies such as Ripple.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.