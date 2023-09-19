FTX Bankruptcy Estate Sues Sam Bankman-Fried's Parents, Joseph and Barbara, to Claw Back 'Misappropriated Funds'

"FTX Trading paid $18,914,327.82, inclusive of taxes, fees, and costs, for Blue Water, to which Bankman and Fried received title, as well as various expenses related to Blue Water totaling more than $90,000," the filing said, as one example. The filing also alleged that "Bankman’s command of tax law and unique understanding of the FTX Group’s muddled corporate structure allowed him to facilitate the transfer of a cash gift totaling $10 million to himself and Fried consisting of Alameda Ltd. funds."