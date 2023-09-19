CZ Denies Binance.US Used Ceffu or Binance Custody in Apparent Contradiction

BAM “relies on wallet custody software developed by BHL to maintain the digital asset wallets that hold much of its customers’ assets,” said a Sept. 12 court filing by Binance.US, which is seeking to shake off SEC charges it operated an unregistered crypto exchange, adding that when the company later “learned that BHL was planning to market the software commercially under the name ‘Ceffu,’ it adopted the name as a shorthand reference to the software, including in correspondence with the SEC."