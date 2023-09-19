CZ Denies Binance.US Used Ceffu or Binance Custody in Apparent Contradiction

Bitcoin
$27,290-0.15%
Ethereum
$1,648.86-0.69%
Binance Coin
$217.72-1.05%
XRP
$0.51138872+1.10%
Cardano
$0.25639520+0.65%
Dogecoin
$0.06314296+0.90%
Toncoin
$2.51+0.33%
Solana
$20.06-0.13%
Tron
$0.08434829-0.35%
Polkadot
$4.13-1.51%
Polygon
$0.54237923+1.75%
Litecoin
$67.90+1.24%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,400.89+0.66%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000741+0.69%
Bitcoin Cash
$219.26-1.06%
Chainlink
$6.85+1.64%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.73+1.60%
Uniswap
$4.45+0.23%
Avalanche
$9.21-0.82%
Stellar
$0.11807486-0.83%
TrueUSD
$0.99827479-0.18%
Monero
$147.90+0.94%
OKB
$44.11+0.77%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.22%
Ethereum Classic
$15.79-1.18%
Cosmos
$7.55+1.86%
Hedera
$0.05085550-0.79%
Filecoin
$3.41+0.24%
Lido DAO
$1.60+1.38%
Internet Computer
$3.04+0.79%
Cronos
$0.05117809-0.75%
Quant
$91.98-0.31%
VeChain
$0.01781656+0.17%
Aptos
$5.19-2.65%
Maker
$1,256.89-0.22%
Optimism
$1.39-1.58%
Arbitrum
$0.84342764+0.60%
NEAR Protocol
$1.13+0.34%
Kaspa
$0.04906633+2.22%
Aave
$62.47+1.04%
The Graph
$0.08910018+1.32%
Algorand
$0.09749373-0.92%
XDC Network
$0.05273306+0.14%
USDD
$0.99716330+0.06%
Stacks
$0.49733251+0.50%
Synthetix
$2.16-0.64%
MultiverseX
$26.23+0.17%
EOS
$0.57939031+0.26%
Immutable X
$0.55071013+2.51%
Tezos
$0.67800000-0.10%
The Sandbox
$0.30508684-0.21%
Injective Protocol
$7.48+1.23%
Theta
$0.61639088+0.71%
Bitcoin SV
$31.79-0.64%
Axie Infinity
$4.61+0.66%
Render Token
$1.62-0.03%
THORChain
$1.93-1.61%
Radix
$0.05588863-2.19%
Decentraland
$0.29913639+1.20%
Fantom
$0.19416047-0.31%
NEO
$7.66+2.60%
GateToken
$3.86-0.19%
eCash
$0.00002659+0.68%
Kava.io
$0.64097065+0.41%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.26%
PAX Gold
$1,925.53+0.70%
Flow
$0.45011687-0.53%
Rocket Pool
$22.69-1.53%
KuCoin Token
$4.46+2.48%
ApeCoin
$1.15+0.10%
IOTA
$0.14998975+1.25%
Chiliz
$0.05957543-0.21%
Frax Share
$5.44+0.79%
Casper
$0.035093400.00%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44769381+1.07%
Huobi Token
$2.46+0.07%
Gala
$0.01452322-0.87%
BitTorrent
$0.00000040-0.04%
Mina
$0.38696171+0.71%
Klaytn
$0.11653279-1.89%
Sui
$0.45084530+0.38%
dYdX
$1.99+1.19%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.81271714-0.62%
Luna Classic
$0.00005798-0.48%
GMX
$36.44+3.89%
Nexo
$0.55537831-3.30%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.41%
Dash
$26.45-0.38%
Woo Network
$0.17299551+0.39%
tomiNet
$3.84-2.17%
Arweave
$4.37-1.60%
Zilliqa
$0.01650131+0.66%
Astar
$0.05215376+0.68%
Flare
$0.01107328-0.61%
Compound
$39.87-0.02%
Gnosis
$102.75-0.10%
Conflux
$0.12670934+2.97%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17707000+1.41%
1inch Network
$0.25412599-0.78%
PancakeSwap
$1.19-1.17%
Fetch.ai
$0.23499858+0.61%
SafePal
$0.57140980+1.08%
Illuvium
$41.04-1.13%
Qtum
$2.24+0.97%
Celo
$0.45894650+2.71%
Enjin
$0.23434035+0.24%
NEM
$0.02601547+0.46%
SingularityNET
$0.18588525+1.34%
SEI
$0.12467524-1.09%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.75-1.80%
Loopring
$0.17894477-0.31%
Oasis Network
$0.04376610+4.54%
Convex Finance
$2.72+2.06%
Mask Network
$2.62-0.27%
Decred
$13.63+0.44%
Wemix
$0.66464451-0.10%
Osmosis
$0.34115106+0.43%
Helium
$1.46+2.28%
Zcash
$25.88-0.88%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.71+0.47%
Ankr
$0.01896551+0.71%
Beldex
$0.03390723+1.56%
Akash Network
$0.86374438-3.96%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.81371905-0.98%
Holo
$0.00105087+0.59%
Stepn
$0.15629078-0.89%
Ravencoin
$0.01538309+0.54%
Yearn Finance
$5,476.01-0.92%
Worldcoin
$1.35-4.60%
Golem
$0.17550065-0.05%
Aragon
$4.38+1.23%
Kusama
$19.33-0.02%
JasmyCoin
$0.00357842+0.44%
Audius
$0.15494429+0.48%
Livepeer
$5.92+0.29%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+2.16%
ICON
$0.17187623+0.43%
BLUR
$0.17608314-0.53%
FLOKI
$0.00001599-0.47%
SXP
$0.27411738+0.92%
Waves
$1.57+0.76%
Merit Circle
$0.33482391+0.84%
Siacoin
$0.00290774+0.85%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.39311772-1.14%
Band Protocol
$1.08+1.26%
IoTeX
$0.01531542+0.74%
Balancer
$3.32-0.97%
EthereumPoW
$1.31-1.08%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32156965+0.73%
Axelar
$0.34474120+0.68%
Biconomy
$0.20887667+0.11%
Wax
$0.04072580-0.49%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17282213-0.07%
Harmony
$0.01008692+1.76%
Moonbeam
$0.16822223-0.79%
Kadena
$0.50122345+1.58%
TerraUSD
$0.01249794+0.30%
Sushiswap
$0.62435328-2.78%
MAGIC
$0.48390395-1.83%
Polymath Network
$0.12320000-1.52%
DigiByte
$0.00666924+0.50%
Skale
$0.02298639-2.88%
Horizen
$7.61+3.09%
Kyber Network
$0.59079683-1.53%
Lisk
$0.73915432+0.73%
UMA Protocol
$1.41+1.42%
API3
$1.08-0.19%
Gains Network
$3.27+0.49%
Amp
$0.00171533-0.67%
Cartesi
$0.12988079+1.40%
Stargate Finance
$0.45590493-2.19%
Nervos Network
$0.00279241+1.42%
OriginTrail
$0.23952088-0.09%
Status
$0.02257379+0.97%
PlayDapp
$0.14980615-0.12%
Bluzelle
$0.20291135+24.17%
Joe
$0.24488160+1.09%
Nano
$0.62441085+0.07%
Coin98
$0.14294595+2.28%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.39-0.67%
Numeraire
$12.59-0.06%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01587316+3.68%
Liquity
$0.82156658-0.75%
iExec RLC
$1.05+0.70%
Stormx
$0.00684045+22.02%
Steem
$0.16732624+1.09%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-1.90%
Radiant Capital
$0.23217864+4.30%
Spell Token
$0.00058042+14.14%
Radworks
$1.37-0.33%
Marlin
$0.00833514-0.22%
Core
$0.41925289-0.66%
Celer Network
$0.01174053+0.99%
OMG Network
$0.46318063+3.26%
Stella
$0.07892042+0.88%
Bitgert
$0.00000016-1.57%
Synapse
$0.33183075+1.28%
Galxe
$1.35+9.35%
Syscoin
$0.08681037-0.46%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.78126836+0.71%
Powerledger
$0.14142389-0.50%
WINkLink
$0.00006305+2.74%
Bancor
$0.41468139-0.92%
Storj
$0.41528393+9.74%
Dent
$0.00062334+1.62%
Celsius
$0.13930864-1.26%
Civic
$0.07352423+1.15%
Chromia
$0.10011331-4.10%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00138937+0.12%
Verge
$0.00349137+1.54%
Hashflow
$0.32838088+1.15%
SPACE ID
$0.20035403-1.79%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01577079-1.80%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.75+1.37%
NKN
$0.08678802-0.33%
Sweat Economy
$0.00717706-1.01%
Gitcoin
$0.90244930-1.44%
Secret
$0.25732117+1.56%
Bifrost
$0.03783991-2.61%
COTI
$0.04189919-0.24%
Sun Token
$0.00537322-0.51%
MOBOX
$0.23975240-0.01%
Ren
$0.05004140+0.89%
MetisDAO
$11.45+1.48%
Request
$0.06394890-0.42%
Origin Protocol
$0.09725251+2.73%
Keep Network
$0.08754674+5.77%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.65841094+7.53%
ARPA
$0.04425276+2.68%
WazirX
$0.09424431+0.60%
Adventure Gold
$0.55672919-0.43%
Aergo
$0.09720190-0.31%
Badger DAO
$2.11-0.02%
TrueFi
$0.03930525+5.38%
Aavegotchi
$0.81842926+3.81%
Verasity
$0.00400370-0.31%
XYO Network
$0.00294727-1.50%
Gods Unchained
$0.16533094-1.34%
Covalent
$0.06645096+0.16%
Raydium
$0.17485573-2.32%
Boba Network
$0.11334352-2.97%
Yield Guild Games
$0.20869523+4.00%
SuperRare
$0.06228983-0.12%
Acala Token
$0.04802300-0.71%
Orchid
$0.06488711-1.73%
Alien Worlds
$0.01018361+1.65%
Voyager Token
$0.12683302-0.85%
Maple
$4.69-1.69%
Index Chain
$0.04750928+2.13%
GAS
$2.61+4.96%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01035100-2.98%
MOON
$0.30640883+3.56%
Moonriver
$4.00+1.59%
Litentry
$0.68915248+2.77%
LooksRare
$0.05761847+1.54%
CEEK VR
$0.03763210-0.77%
LCX
$0.04030603+0.63%
Reef
$0.00135686+4.53%
Rally
$0.00614482-0.35%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13408817-6.89%
RACA
$0.00009004+2.24%
Saitama
$0.00066758+4.88%
Ethernity
$1.53-0.13%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04639894+3.85%
DIA
$0.24691181+3.60%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.84+0.83%
Polkastarter
$0.26183972+0.87%
Travala.com
$0.46784193+0.98%
Alchemix
$12.30-0.81%
CLV
$0.03204233-0.06%
Velas
$0.00934799+2.66%
MXC
$0.00956199+0.16%
Keep3rV1
$44.40-0.62%
BENQI
$0.00529620+1.41%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18327863+1.38%
Star Atlas
$0.00145591+0.88%
BarnBridge
$2.20-1.45%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13547463+0.30%
Virtua
$0.01900226-0.94%
Enzyme
$13.96+0.84%
Onyxcoin
$0.00076693-2.19%
Aurora
$0.05150792+0.48%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+0.67%
0x
$0.18063445-1.78%
district0x
$0.02192083-7.90%
Harvest Finance
$22.46-1.19%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.87-0.14%
StaFi
$0.26001113+2.26%
Decentral Games
$0.01795641-1.62%
Serum
$0.03441793-3.85%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00293833-0.21%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000051+2.27%
Rarible
$0.91775012+0.71%
Tamadoge
$0.00906777-1.50%
Augur
$1.09+0.32%
Bonk
$0.00000020-2.73%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00941659+3.40%
Quantstamp
$0.01026349-0.71%
Tokemak
$0.39684312-0.73%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01292006-1.52%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04466356+3.84%
FTX Token
$1.05-1.16%
Braintrust
$0.32073995+0.11%
Pepe
$0.00000064-0.32%
BitDAO
$0.41888326+0.67%
Threshold
$0.01855112+5.88%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08923013+1.83%
Human
$0.04393992-5.71%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+0.82%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.02+2.09%
Hamster
$0.00000000-2.02%
PayPal USD
$1.00-0.16%
Highstreet
$1.40+2.74%
Tether
$1.00+0.11%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.19%
Dai
$1.00+0.05%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

CZ Denies Binance.US Used Ceffu or Binance Custody in Apparent Contradiction

Binance.US previously told a DC court it used custody software offered by Binance’s international arm that was later rebranded Ceffu.

By Jack Schickler
AccessTimeIconSep 19, 2023 at 2:25 p.m. UTC
Updated Sep 19, 2023 at 3:14 p.m. UTC
Drive the Crypto Policy Conversation Forward
October 24, 2023 • Convene • Washington D.C.Where the industry establishes the digital economy’s legal, regulatory and compliance best practices for the future.Register Now

Crypto tycoon Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has denied that his exchange Binance’s U.S. arm used a custody software provided by its international counterpart, in an apparent contradiction with previous statements by Binance.US in legal filings.

Binance Custody, a wallet service later rebranded Ceffu, is at the center of a probe by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is seeking assurances that the U.S. exchange’s assets won’t be transferred overseas.

“For the record, Binance.US does not use, and have NEVER used Ceffu or Binance Custody,” CZ, who is Binance's founder and chief executive officer, said in a Tuesday post on social network X, previously Twitter, the day after the SEC and Binance.US squared off in a Washington, DC court on the issue.

That stands in stark contrast to previous statements made by lawyers for the U.S. exchange – identified as BAM in court filings –which said that Binance.US had used custody software provided by international arm Binance Holdings Ltd (BHL), a program that was later marketed as Ceffu.

BAM “relies on wallet custody software developed by BHL to maintain the digital asset wallets that hold much of its customers’ assets,” said a Sept. 12 court filing by Binance.US, which is seeking to shake off SEC charges it operated an unregistered crypto exchange, adding that when the company later “learned that BHL was planning to market the software commercially under the name ‘Ceffu,’ it adopted the name as a shorthand reference to the software, including in correspondence with the SEC."

"While BAM referred to the BHL software as 'Ceffu,' it never suggested that it licensed software from any entity other than BHL," the filing by Binance.US added. "BAM has been clear that it relies on wallet custody software licensed from BHL in all its correspondence with the SEC and submissions to this Court."

In a further court filing the SEC says is Binance.US' Digital Asset and Custody Operations Policy, the U.S. firm states that it licensed custody software and support services from Ceffu, which the document says was previously BHL, again appearing to contradict CZ's tweet.

A Binance.US custody policy filed by the SEC appears to contradict CZ's claim
A Binance.US custody policy filed by the SEC appears to contradict CZ's claim

Ceffu – rebranded from Binance Custody in February – last week denied that it had provided services to Binance.US, or that it operated in the country at all, but its relationship to Binance remains a gray area.

An Aug. 3 screengrab of the Ceffu website, detected and published by the SEC, suggests Ireland-based Binance Institutional Holdings Limited controls the custodian's trademarks and data and describes a Singaporean entity named Binance Institutional SG Pte as one of its operating arms. References to Binance appear to have been removed in an Aug. 8 website update.

Binance.US and CZ have not responded to requests for further clarity.

Read more: Binance Is Supposedly Separate From Crypto Custodian Ceffu. The SEC Has Questions

UPDATE (Sept. 19, 15:04 UTC): adds reference to Binance.US custody policy

Edited by Sandali Handagama.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jack Schickler
Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Follow @jackschickler on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.