Crypto Firms, Banks Asked to Discuss UK Debanking, Regulator Says
While crypto firms have struggled to access banking services in the country, a wide-ranging FCA report on debanking follows allegations from broadcaster Nigel Farage that his bank account was shuttered due to his political views.
Drive the Crypto Policy Conversation ForwardOctober 24, 2023 • Convene • Washington D.C.Register Now
The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority says it facilitated discussions between banks and crypto firms that have been struggling to access banking services in a controversial Tuesday report addressing reasons for debanking in the country.
The report, which follows allegations from broadcaster and former politician Nigel Farage that his bank account was shuttered over his political views, said "the most common reported reasons for personal and business account applications being declined, suspended or terminated were financial crime suspicions identified, due diligence concerns, and inactive/dormant accounts."
Some crypto firms have been struggling to open a bank account in the U.K. and companies like NatWest have said they won't open bank accounts for crypto firms.
The FCA report, which compiled data from 34 credit institutions and payment firms, said that crypto was among the industries that some payment account providers did not give banking access to. Although it has "limited time" to dedicate to businesses obtaining bank accounts, the FCA said it has taken steps where it can to influence decisions to ensure market integrity.
Dialogue between crypto firms and banks "can help ensure a fair and balanced approach is taken, clarify approaches and the reasons behind decisions taken, and explore appropriate ways of mitigating concerns and potential risks," the report said.
Multiple media outlets reported Monday that the FCA report was going to say it found no evidence that banks closed accounts over customers' political stances, with Farage calling the report "total nonsense."
"Given the limitations of the data, we have not been able to draw detailed conclusions on the types of personal or business customers affected by suspensions, terminations and declines," the report said, adding that the cases flagged where the "expression of political or any other opinion" may have been a factor in account closure didn't pan out and were instead mostly due to customer behavior including racism.
"What we expect and what the regulations expect to adhere to are a risk-based approach on taking on ... customers not a broad brush approach," Emad Aladhal, director at the FCA said in a briefing held on Tuesday.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.