NFL Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Two YouTube Influencers Settle FTX Case
NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence and YouTube influencers Kevin Paffrath and Tom Nash agreed to undisclosed terms, while BitBoy has been dismissed from the case.
As Sam Bankman-Fried prepares for a trial defense in Manhattan next month, three celebrity promoters of his failed FTX cryptocurrency exchange have opted to settle the case, according to court filings.
NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence and YouTube influencers Kevin Paffrath and Tom Nash agreed to settle the case on undisclosed terms. The final court order acknowledging the settlement and removing them from the case is awaiting a sign-off from U.S. Judge K. Michael Moore.
Other celebrities who have been sued for promoting FTX include the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and Steph Curry. Lawyers leading the case against the celebrities said in the filing that they are engaged in confidential discussions, and there is a “likelihood that other FTX settlements will be reached,” according to court filings.
Court filings also show that crypto influencer Ben "BitBoy" Armstrong has been dismissed from the case. Armstrong "has not served an answer or motion for summary judgment," the filing says.
