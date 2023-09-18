Binance’s U.S. Exchange Bucks SEC’s Document Requests Amid Investigation

Bitcoin
$26,803.43+1.26%
Ethereum
$1,638.95+1.20%
Binance Coin
$215.69-0.22%
XRP
$0.50483834+2.55%
Cardano
$0.25205283+2.42%
Dogecoin
$0.06196839+0.81%
Toncoin
$2.42+4.91%
Solana
$19.71+4.98%
Tron
$0.08412592+0.84%
Polkadot
$4.12+1.39%
Polygon
$0.52700408+2.08%
Litecoin
$66.29+4.84%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,926.01+1.03%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000729+2.04%
Bitcoin Cash
$217.45+4.57%
Chainlink
$6.65+9.12%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.61+0.26%
Uniswap
$4.36+2.69%
Stellar
$0.11795600+1.82%
Avalanche
$9.15+0.72%
TrueUSD
$0.99951774-0.07%
Monero
$145.47-0.43%
OKB
$43.76+1.56%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.04%
Ethereum Classic
$15.74+2.90%
Cosmos
$7.35+5.62%
Hedera
$0.05090269+2.76%
Filecoin
$3.36+1.73%
Lido DAO
$1.55+3.51%
Cronos
$0.05111603-0.10%
Internet Computer
$2.99+3.01%
Quant
$91.46+1.14%
VeChain
$0.01737475+1.66%
Aptos
$5.20-0.41%
Maker
$1,236.54-0.76%
Optimism
$1.38+1.53%
Arbitrum
$0.83136594+5.34%
NEAR Protocol
$1.11+1.69%
Kaspa
$0.04889478+7.09%
Aave
$60.77+3.31%
The Graph
$0.08718443+3.78%
Algorand
$0.09696326+2.85%
XDC Network
$0.05246924-0.38%
USDD
$0.99682304-0.11%
Synthetix
$2.17+2.23%
Stacks
$0.48056520+6.67%
MultiverseX
$25.83+1.83%
EOS
$0.57259213+2.97%
Tezos
$0.67400000+2.59%
Immutable X
$0.53854129+3.87%
The Sandbox
$0.30200904+2.46%
Injective Protocol
$7.37+5.61%
Bitcoin SV
$31.39+2.64%
Theta
$0.60231602+1.33%
Axie Infinity
$4.55+1.68%
Render Token
$1.58+1.58%
Radix
$0.05613402+2.44%
THORChain
$1.90+2.95%
Decentraland
$0.29347986+2.21%
Fantom
$0.19174087+1.18%
GateToken
$3.85+0.05%
NEO
$7.37+3.46%
eCash
$0.00002543+13.01%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.37%
Kava.io
$0.63122066-0.40%
PAX Gold
$1,921.10+0.53%
Flow
$0.44570913+2.50%
Rocket Pool
$22.76+0.52%
ApeCoin
$1.14+3.95%
KuCoin Token
$4.34+0.99%
IOTA
$0.14790252-0.61%
Chiliz
$0.05877933+3.39%
Frax Share
$5.36+3.06%
Casper
$0.03473021+2.49%
Huobi Token
$2.45+0.23%
Gala
$0.01440436+2.40%
Curve DAO Token
$0.42798390+0.83%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039+0.06%
Klaytn
$0.11721284+1.21%
Mina
$0.38162307+2.97%
Sui
$0.44501268+2.77%
dYdX
$1.95+1.62%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.80536767+1.42%
Luna Classic
$0.00005763+1.16%
Nexo
$0.56231309+0.36%
GMX
$34.40+7.35%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.63%
Dash
$26.21+1.44%
Woo Network
$0.16891831+2.78%
tomiNet
$3.86-1.66%
Arweave
$4.37+2.06%
Zilliqa
$0.01626772+2.57%
Flare
$0.01107517-0.03%
Compound
$39.58+3.75%
Astar
$0.05079400+3.63%
Gnosis
$102.38+1.43%
1inch Network
$0.25187619+2.11%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17160000+2.16%
PancakeSwap
$1.18+0.34%
Conflux
$0.12142043+1.85%
Fetch.ai
$0.22960489+1.39%
Illuvium
$40.82-0.01%
SafePal
$0.56198125-0.22%
Enjin
$0.23260701+5.11%
NEM
$0.02579791+2.94%
Qtum
$2.21+4.04%
Celo
$0.44241652+4.88%
SEI
$0.12511753+1.73%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.77+1.18%
SingularityNET
$0.18091446+2.91%
Loopring
$0.17711642+1.67%
Wemix
$0.67348038+18.48%
Convex Finance
$2.63+2.39%
Mask Network
$2.58+1.67%
Oasis Network
$0.04159017+5.15%
Osmosis
$0.33720897+1.59%
Decred
$13.40+1.27%
Helium
$1.42+3.71%
Zcash
$25.55+1.03%
Akash Network
$0.90100492+3.44%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.56+2.56%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.80998796+0.66%
Ankr
$0.01862042+1.38%
Stepn
$0.15657463+2.77%
Beldex
$0.03333205-0.54%
Holo
$0.00103711+1.70%
Yearn Finance
$5,471.53+0.85%
Ravencoin
$0.01514642+3.72%
Worldcoin
$1.38+10.08%
Golem
$0.17401709+1.28%
Kusama
$19.11+2.41%
Aragon
$4.28-0.46%
JasmyCoin
$0.00351435+1.37%
Audius
$0.15262664+2.00%
Livepeer
$5.84+1.21%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+2.87%
ICON
$0.16943959+2.94%
BLUR
$0.17351537+0.18%
FLOKI
$0.00001578+2.20%
SXP
$0.27076714+0.60%
Waves
$1.56+3.55%
Merit Circle
$0.33642881+11.47%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.39382806+1.65%
Siacoin
$0.00283453+0.89%
Balancer
$3.32+3.48%
IoTeX
$0.01503034+2.16%
Band Protocol
$1.05+4.14%
EthereumPoW
$1.30+0.87%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31573078+1.80%
Axelar
$0.34002021-0.96%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17318014+0.00%
Wax
$0.04066972-0.63%
Biconomy
$0.20723123+2.87%
Moonbeam
$0.16851131+2.56%
TerraUSD
$0.01257325+2.89%
Kadena
$0.49129736-1.60%
Sushiswap
$0.62571427+2.50%
Harmony
$0.00976967+2.24%
MAGIC
$0.48541197+1.68%
Polymath Network
$0.12440000-0.08%
DigiByte
$0.00652920+4.38%
Kyber Network
$0.59135551+1.78%
Skale
$0.02268160-1.83%
Lisk
$0.72731278+0.98%
Horizen
$7.30+3.23%
API3
$1.07+2.69%
UMA Protocol
$1.38+2.47%
Gains Network
$3.22+3.08%
Amp
$0.00170417+1.47%
Stargate Finance
$0.45668337-0.02%
Cartesi
$0.12698061+1.72%
OriginTrail
$0.23911787+3.18%
Nervos Network
$0.00271594+3.18%
Status
$0.02228132+2.21%
PlayDapp
$0.14997950+2.33%
Nano
$0.61533868+1.08%
Joe
$0.23969851+2.54%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.37+3.06%
Numeraire
$12.56+1.82%
Coin98
$0.13766265+2.37%
Liquity
$0.80827679+2.29%
Bluzelle
$0.18240121+19.83%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01515034+2.96%
iExec RLC
$1.02+2.81%
Steem
$0.16533463+1.88%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-0.66%
Radworks
$1.37+1.31%
Radiant Capital
$0.21885236+2.18%
Marlin
$0.00825836+0.34%
Core
$0.41112641+8.49%
Celer Network
$0.01138860+1.18%
Bitgert
$0.00000016-0.39%
Stella
$0.07716036+3.14%
Synapse
$0.32738084+3.71%
Syscoin
$0.08638033+1.75%
OMG Network
$0.44177615+3.27%
Stormx
$0.00554405+2.88%
Powerledger
$0.14169174+2.18%
Chromia
$0.10393113+2.86%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.76282856+2.29%
Bancor
$0.41057760+1.79%
Spell Token
$0.00049433+5.64%
WINkLink
$0.00006149+1.45%
Celsius
$0.13773689+2.35%
Dent
$0.00060494+1.07%
Civic
$0.07214398+1.15%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01604639+2.44%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00138483+2.02%
SPACE ID
$0.19871057-1.10%
Hashflow
$0.32275224+3.88%
Verge
$0.00341151+3.29%
Galxe
$1.21-0.60%
NKN
$0.08635502+3.55%
Sweat Economy
$0.00716218+0.48%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.60-0.69%
Gitcoin
$0.89701851+2.59%
Bifrost
$0.03852516+0.94%
Secret
$0.25302854+2.41%
Storj
$0.36658065+1.55%
COTI
$0.04135315+1.39%
Sun Token
$0.00537490-0.07%
MOBOX
$0.23693976+0.08%
MetisDAO
$11.42+10.17%
Request
$0.06373569+1.17%
Ren
$0.04891145+3.67%
Origin Protocol
$0.09447431+8.04%
Keep Network
$0.08164436-2.70%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.60525920+2.43%
WazirX
$0.09375113+2.22%
Aergo
$0.09690842-2.13%
Aavegotchi
$0.82774057+7.20%
Adventure Gold
$0.54530570+2.62%
ARPA
$0.04263979+0.91%
XYO Network
$0.00297504+1.27%
Badger DAO
$2.06-0.53%
Covalent
$0.06710544+1.28%
Verasity
$0.00395310+1.36%
Gods Unchained
$0.16592694+1.44%
Raydium
$0.17370131+0.38%
TrueFi
$0.03727238+6.90%
Orchid
$0.06700327+5.37%
Boba Network
$0.11303072-1.04%
SuperRare
$0.06216441+2.07%
Acala Token
$0.04766368+2.45%
Maple
$4.79-1.26%
Voyager Token
$0.12701192+1.83%
Yield Guild Games
$0.19790063+2.38%
Alien Worlds
$0.00993116+2.59%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01065275-0.99%
Index Chain
$0.04590456+2.48%
GAS
$2.46+0.40%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.14075476-1.71%
Moonriver
$3.91+0.64%
MOON
$0.29468916-5.35%
CEEK VR
$0.03755531+0.87%
LCX
$0.04010312+3.36%
Litentry
$0.66810257+3.47%
LooksRare
$0.05680055+3.42%
Rally
$0.00611192-1.71%
RACA
$0.00008807+0.85%
Reef
$0.00129009+1.76%
Ethernity
$1.52+1.18%
Saitama
$0.00063540+1.03%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.80+1.79%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04405939+1.44%
Polkastarter
$0.26029985+1.63%
DIA
$0.23234665-0.01%
Travala.com
$0.46150316+0.13%
MXC
$0.00989973-5.31%
Velas
$0.00961050+9.43%
Alchemix
$12.24-1.81%
CLV
$0.03171907+0.56%
Keep3rV1
$43.55-1.01%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18204657+2.49%
BENQI
$0.00517074+0.55%
BarnBridge
$2.23-0.54%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13641386+3.97%
Enzyme
$14.10+3.26%
Virtua
$0.01894674-0.92%
Star Atlas
$0.00143965+0.31%
Onyxcoin
$0.00077963-3.93%
Aurora
$0.05208274-2.65%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+1.02%
0x
$0.18194606+1.64%
Harvest Finance
$22.57-2.13%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.86-0.38%
StaFi
$0.25306757-3.60%
Decentral Games
$0.01821558+3.24%
Serum
$0.03463223-2.94%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00292741+1.40%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000049-1.78%
district0x
$0.01454807-36.47%
Rarible
$0.90902945+0.88%
Tamadoge
$0.00914975+1.75%
Bonk
$0.00000021+2.04%
Augur
$1.09+0.14%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01012966+12.88%
Quantstamp
$0.01016930-0.59%
Tokemak
$0.39873160+1.52%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01329816+3.35%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04283888+2.17%
FTX Token
$1.05+1.07%
Braintrust
$0.31936866-0.05%
Pepe
$0.00000063+1.27%
BitDAO
$0.42514991+1.12%
Threshold
$0.01743781+2.84%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08686626+2.24%
Human
$0.04545891-11.39%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+4.17%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.01+0.14%
Hamster
$0.00000000+0.60%
PayPal USD
$1.00-0.15%
Highstreet
$1.37+7.66%
Tether
$0.99993074-0.04%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.06%
Dai
$1.00-0.09%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Binance’s U.S. Exchange Bucks SEC’s Document Requests Amid Investigation

The crypto exchange is fighting to avoid handing over certain documents to the regulator, arguing the SEC’s requests are “overbroad.”

By Elizabeth Napolitano
AccessTimeIconSep 18, 2023 at 8:33 p.m. UTC
Pile of paper documents on background, close up (artisteer/Getty Images)

Pile of paper documents on background, close up (artisteer/Getty Images)

Binance’s U.S. entity is pushing back against regulators’ requests for records pertaining to its business practices, intensifying a legal tug-of-war over the company’s internal documents, a Monday court filing shows.

In the filing, BAM Trading’s lawyers alleged the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s document requests are “overbroad” and too much of an “inconvenience” for the exchange to honor. The SEC is requesting the documents to build its case against BAM, which it sued in June for allegedly operating an unregistered securities exchange.

“BAM objects to the [SEC’s] requests to the extent that they are vague, ambiguous, overbroad, lacking in particularity or oppressive,” BAM’s lawyers wrote in the filing.

The SEC has requested a wide range of documents from BAM, from records of the company’s handling of customer assets to statements attesting to the company’s reserves and general financial health. But, those requests have been duly ignored, the regulator alleged.

One of the requests was tied to the exchange’s alleged use of a custodying service called Ceffu to move U.S. customers’ funds abroad in violation of the firm’s agreement to refrain from doing so.

Read more: Binance Is Supposedly Separate From Crypto Custodian Ceffu. The SEC Has Questions

BAM’s lawyers, however, alleged those requests were “unduly burdensome,” forcing BAM to take on “significant expense[s],” according to the filing. In addition, some of the documents are either not in the exchange’s possession or fall “outside the scope” of what is pertinent to the SEC’s investigation, the lawyers alleged.

It is common for firms under investigation by federal agencies to deny requests for information on the grounds that they are too broad or cumbersome for their staff. And, while the pushback is not always successful, it can create significant delays in a case.

Still, regulators have not yet shown signs of letting up on their demands. Earlier Monday, the SEC filed a complaint alleging that BAM had “slow-rolled small productions of documents and information, and stonewalled on entire categories of information” to hinder the agency’s investigation into the exchange’s custodying of customer assets.

Edited by Nikhilesh De.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Elizabeth Napolitano
Elizabeth Napolitano

Elizabeth Napolitano is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Follow @LizKNapolitano on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.