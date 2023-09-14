Dueling Digital Dollar Bills Debated in Congressional Hearing on U.S. CBDC

A U.S. CBDC would be issued by the Federal Reserve and operate like a purely digital counterpart to the nation’s hard currency, though there are plenty of questions of how transactions would be handled, tracked and even limited by the watchdogs. The idea is in the very early stages of research, Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Michael Barr said recently, and he vowed that the central bank wouldn’t take a step forward without signoff from the White House and an authorizing bill from Congress – which would need a significant degree of Republican support that’s unlikely to be forthcoming at this stage.