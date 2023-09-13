Mila Kunis Web Series Stoner Cats Faces SEC Enforcement Action for 'Unregistered' NFT Offerings

The order alleges that the company behind the animated show, Stoner Cats 2 (SC2), reaped at least $8 million in sales from 100,000 Stoner Cat NFTs representing characters from its eponymous animated web show concept in July 2021. The company's public promotions of the digital art collectibles before and after the collection's initial sale "tied the success of the show to the value of the NFTs," fueling investors' expectations to profit off them, the SEC's filing shows.