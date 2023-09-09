DOJ Claims About Sam Bankman-Fried's Laptop Access Are 'Inaccurate', Defense Alleges

"Effectively, Mr. Bankman-Fried had no access to the internet for the entire 5-hour period," the letter said. "... Despite the Government’s efforts, there does not appear to be a way to solve the internet access problem in the cellblock. That means that Mr. Bankman-Fried has no way to review and search documents the discovery database or the AWS database before trial. The defendant cannot prepare for trial with these kinds of limitations."