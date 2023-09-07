CFTC Commissioner Pitches Pilot Program for U.S. Crypto Regulation

Pham, who leads the CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee and established its subcommittee on digital assets, has suggested a number of crypto initiatives since she arrived at the commission, including a proposal with Hester Peirce, her counterpart at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to host joint crypto roundtables with the two regulators. But the CFTC is led by Chairman Rostin Behnam, a Democratic appointee, who hasn’t embraced an industry-friendly posture for the agency.