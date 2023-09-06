Tornado Cash Developer Roman Storm Pleads Not Guilty to Money Laundering, Other Charges

Bitcoin
$25,658.50-0.37%
Ethereum
$1,624.15-0.80%
Binance Coin
$213.99-0.52%
XRP
$0.50039215-0.91%
Cardano
$0.25600000-0.53%
Dogecoin
$0.06366239-1.01%
Solana
$19.50-4.46%
Tron
$0.07788556+0.57%
Toncoin
$1.81-1.13%
Polkadot
$4.24-0.67%
Polygon
$0.55248481-1.88%
Litecoin
$62.55-0.94%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000760-1.01%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,775.22-0.66%
Bitcoin Cash
$192.69+0.68%
Avalanche
$9.96+0.06%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.74+1.87%
Chainlink
$6.21+1.57%
Uniswap
$4.41+1.16%
Stellar
$0.11959594-2.67%
TrueUSD
$0.99767349-0.04%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.11%
Monero
$139.19-1.14%
OKB
$41.99-0.98%
Ethereum Classic
$15.36+0.08%
Cosmos
$6.83+0.61%
Hedera
$0.04859310-1.49%
Internet Computer
$3.31+0.57%
Filecoin
$3.26+0.07%
Quant
$99.88+0.83%
Lido DAO
$1.61+0.49%
Cronos
$0.04978952-0.30%
Aptos
$5.53-0.64%
Arbitrum
$0.90190904-0.96%
VeChain
$0.01548248-1.06%
NEAR Protocol
$1.13-0.16%
Optimism
$1.32-1.50%
Maker
$1,105.70-2.15%
Kaspa
$0.03945646+14.08%
The Graph
$0.08696379-1.05%
Aave
$54.91-1.53%
XDC Network
$0.05539068-1.98%
Synthetix
$2.35+2.63%
Algorand
$0.09287176-1.31%
USDD
$0.99562786+0.04%
Tezos
$0.69110000-0.99%
Stacks
$0.46252271-3.03%
EOS
$0.57618555-1.62%
MultiverseX
$24.57-3.00%
The Sandbox
$0.30567933-0.75%
Theta
$0.62529454+0.53%
Immutable X
$0.54428610-1.33%
Axie Infinity
$4.50-1.99%
Bitcoin SV
$30.27-0.51%
Injective Protocol
$6.84-0.33%
Fantom
$0.19991472-2.26%
Radix
$0.05352715+3.29%
GateToken
$3.94-0.36%
Decentraland
$0.29325374-0.26%
NEO
$7.34-2.63%
Render Token
$1.37+0.29%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99996545+0.12%
Kava.io
$0.66928768+0.78%
ApeCoin
$1.31-3.14%
PAX Gold
$1,903.06-0.69%
IOTA
$0.17052386+1.20%
THORChain
$1.55+2.37%
Rocket Pool
$23.17-1.28%
Flow
$0.43674816-1.66%
eCash
$0.00002307-1.78%
Klaytn
$0.13216729-1.42%
Chiliz
$0.05998204-0.99%
Gala
$0.01601089-0.67%
Frax Share
$5.62+0.78%
Sui
$0.49566086+0.81%
Huobi Token
$2.45+0.39%
BitTorrent
$0.00000041-1.35%
Casper
$0.03423258-2.12%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44104457-0.90%
KuCoin Token
$3.93-1.32%
dYdX
$2.07-3.03%
Mina
$0.37060431-2.17%
Luna Classic
$0.00006039-1.06%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.79882400-0.50%
Nexo
$0.58340832-0.35%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.16%
GMX
$33.66+2.40%
Flare
$0.01287913-1.80%
Dash
$25.45-1.98%
Astar
$0.05538878-0.83%
Woo Network
$0.16349246-1.40%
Arweave
$4.25+0.98%
Zilliqa
$0.01633763-0.90%
Compound
$39.83-0.97%
Gnosis
$103.70-2.71%
Enjin
$0.26837719+15.11%
PancakeSwap
$1.23-0.86%
Conflux
$0.12557018-2.11%
Fetch.ai
$0.25088726-2.16%
1inch Network
$0.24689174+0.28%
SafePal
$0.60316835+2.11%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16911000+0.77%
Illuvium
$40.97-1.53%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.03+1.41%
SingularityNET
$0.18801132-0.88%
Loopring
$0.18406545-2.69%
Qtum
$2.17-0.87%
SEI
$0.12540937-0.18%
NEM
$0.02456886+0.77%
Osmosis
$0.35607126-1.15%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.49-1.51%
Helium
$1.51-3.51%
Celo
$0.42562420-2.02%
Mask Network
$2.63-0.30%
Livepeer
$7.24-4.03%
Convex Finance
$2.61-1.90%
Zcash
$24.82+0.65%
Oasis Network
$0.04019221-1.36%
Decred
$13.05-0.93%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.65-1.51%
Beldex
$0.03332716-0.41%
Holo
$0.00104447-0.79%
Ankr
$0.01844536-0.95%
Wemix
$0.57388314-1.78%
JasmyCoin
$0.00374482-0.08%
Yearn Finance
$5,456.34-1.11%
Ravencoin
$0.01512524-1.89%
Aragon
$4.40+0.99%
BLUR
$0.19498175-1.15%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.08%
Stepn
$0.15883246+0.11%
Kusama
$18.95-1.18%
Audius
$0.15182261-1.04%
FLOKI
$0.00001680-1.69%
Golem
$0.16542294+0.67%
Worldcoin
$1.25+16.72%
ICON
$0.16473523+0.27%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19538212-0.09%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40666642-1.53%
Waves
$1.49-0.83%
EthereumPoW
$1.35-0.31%
Siacoin
$0.00281295+0.41%
Balancer
$3.35-2.26%
SXP
$0.24985342-1.38%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32956791-0.32%
Axelar
$0.36404525+1.13%
Band Protocol
$1.04-0.61%
Biconomy
$0.21048125-0.58%
Merit Circle
$0.29881819-5.76%
IoTeX
$0.01443374+2.20%
Wax
$0.03925768+2.70%
Moonbeam
$0.18249020-0.24%
TerraUSD
$0.01194280+0.60%
Kadena
$0.47492143-2.90%
Harmony
$0.00947594-0.96%
Sushiswap
$0.58974330+0.87%
Polymath Network
$0.12560000-3.38%
DigiByte
$0.00662376+0.69%
Stargate Finance
$0.52969805-0.25%
API3
$1.14+4.71%
Horizen
$7.30-1.16%
Amp
$0.00182938-1.15%
Skale
$0.02171013+1.02%
UMA Protocol
$1.38-1.33%
Lisk
$0.69633595-0.68%
Kyber Network
$0.54621542+1.38%
Gains Network
$3.20+0.38%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$4.04+3.86%
Numeraire
$14.55+5.22%
Nervos Network
$0.00274897-0.45%
Cartesi
$0.12377357-3.57%
OriginTrail
$0.23171408-1.05%
Core
$0.54933827-1.75%
Joe
$0.25064403+0.49%
Nano
$0.62844606-2.81%
Liquity
$0.87312936+3.99%
PlayDapp
$0.14545134+1.46%
Coin98
$0.14095676+0.20%
iExec RLC
$1.09-0.48%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014+0.39%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$10.57+24.41%
Bitgert
$0.00000019-1.15%
Steem
$0.15877924-0.95%
Radiant Capital
$0.22367605-2.27%
Radworks
$1.33-3.66%
Synapse
$0.34848429-8.12%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01333637+1.52%
Celer Network
$0.01150681+0.78%
Marlin
$0.00791905+1.09%
Bancor
$0.43585855+2.65%
Gitcoin
$1.03-0.36%
OMG Network
$0.44764523-4.72%
Sweat Economy
$0.00789019-7.73%
Syscoin
$0.08500127-1.55%
Hashflow
$0.34547138+0.14%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.76628910-2.88%
SPACE ID
$0.20967489-2.92%
WINkLink
$0.00006172+0.58%
Celsius
$0.13868755+10.47%
Bluzelle
$0.14235254-11.81%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00140794-1.42%
Dent
$0.00060693-1.51%
Powerledger
$0.13358663-0.12%
NKN
$0.08758783-5.35%
Civic
$0.06888990-0.90%
Verge
$0.00332925-1.38%
Bifrost
$0.03938909+4.24%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.75026842+6.99%
Secret
$0.25592958-1.57%
Stormx
$0.00479846-0.40%
Galxe
$1.11-1.41%
MOBOX
$0.24353756-0.99%
Chromia
$0.08742241-2.95%
Sun Token
$0.00526052-0.44%
Request
$0.06555126-2.01%
MetisDAO
$11.31-2.17%
COTI
$0.03950963-0.86%
Spell Token
$0.00039829+1.60%
Keep Network
$0.08446604-0.92%
Ren
$0.04530696-0.38%
WazirX
$0.09762516-1.17%
ARPA
$0.04487778+2.00%
XYO Network
$0.00309419-0.35%
Verasity
$0.00409358-0.59%
Adventure Gold
$0.54558777+1.55%
Aavegotchi
$0.81051193-0.05%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22000631-0.78%
Badger DAO
$2.05-1.44%
Boba Network
$0.11773413-0.53%
Raydium
$0.17574548-1.69%
Alien Worlds
$0.01060637+3.42%
Origin Protocol
$0.07622079-0.35%
SuperRare
$0.06116782-0.77%
Orchid
$0.06300518+1.89%
Index Chain
$0.04844198+3.50%
Maple
$4.41+0.55%
MOON
$0.32668740-3.46%
Voyager Token
$0.11779221-2.58%
Reef
$0.00150063+4.63%
Rally
$0.00674962-2.93%
CEEK VR
$0.04035503-0.45%
Storj
$0.23262455-0.52%
TrueFi
$0.03105261+0.55%
LCX
$0.04214270-2.84%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.40+24.90%
Moonriver
$4.16-2.49%
RACA
$0.00009590+0.20%
GAS
$2.25-2.41%
Ethernity
$1.55+3.30%
LooksRare
$0.05437223-2.22%
Saitama
$0.00065343+0.72%
DIA
$0.23398804+3.03%
Polkastarter
$0.25379167-1.17%
Travala.com
$0.47366468-0.97%
CLV
$0.03198886-1.78%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.10489002+1.32%
MXC
$0.00915114-1.67%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19009682-2.91%
Virtua
$0.02002772-0.60%
Keep3rV1
$43.48-0.32%
Alchemix
$10.83-3.63%
BarnBridge
$2.22+1.69%
Enzyme
$14.11-3.47%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13401814+0.41%
Star Atlas
$0.00144052-1.00%
Onyxcoin
$0.00077073+0.39%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.36%
district0x
$0.02408222+0.20%
0x
$0.17475642-0.91%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.93-0.31%
Harvest Finance
$21.60-1.92%
Velas
$0.00579601-2.96%
StaFi
$0.24322419-4.14%
Decentral Games
$0.01848765+0.32%
Serum
$0.03459789-2.26%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000062-3.28%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00305764-1.44%
Tamadoge
$0.01079277+1.13%
Rarible
$0.93556932+2.23%
Bonk
$0.00000023-3.39%
Augur
$1.11+1.43%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00943591-2.16%
Tokemak
$0.44490567+1.25%
Quantstamp
$0.00996560+1.60%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01323240-2.63%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04290760+3.60%
FTX Token
$1.05+0.14%
Braintrust
$0.30416193+2.14%
Pepe
$0.00000079-2.26%
BitDAO
$0.42362889-4.60%
Threshold
$0.01705052-2.38%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08505094-0.57%
Human
$0.04629214-5.14%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-0.93%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.04-0.46%
Hamster
$0.00000000-1.51%
PayPal USD
$1.00+0.66%
Tether
$0.99955546-0.01%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.04%
Dai
$1.00-0.06%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Tornado Cash Developer Roman Storm Pleads Not Guilty to Money Laundering, Other Charges

Prosecutors allege that Storm and fellow developers Roman Semenov and Alexey Pertsev helped bad actors launder over $1 billion in stolen crypto.

By Elizabeth Napolitano, Nikhilesh De
AccessTimeIconSep 6, 2023 at 4:24 p.m. UTC
Updated Sep 6, 2023 at 4:39 p.m. UTC
(Shutterstock)

(Shutterstock)

Drive the Crypto Policy Conversation Forward
October 24, 2023 • Convene • Washington D.C.Where the industry establishes the digital economy’s legal, regulatory and compliance best practices for the future.Register Now

NEW YORK — Tornado Cash developer Roman Storm pleaded "not guilty" to charges of conspiring to operate a money transmitter or facilitate money laundering and sanctions evasion in a court appearance Wednesday.

Storm, a dual U.S. and Russian citizen, will be released on a $2 million personal recognizance bond secured by his residence in Washington state and co-signed by one “financially responsible” person, Judge Katherine Polk Failla said at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The Tornado Cash co-founder will remain under house arrest at his Washington home, and will receive regular drug testing. He is not allowed to own a firearm or contact any co-defendants, witnesses or alleged victims. Storm can only travel between his home base and the central district of California, the southern and eastern districts of New York and New Jersey for pre-trial hearings.

Storm was arrested two weeks ago on charges of conspiracy to facilitate money laundering, operate an unlicensed money transmitter and violating sanctions. Prosecutors allege that he, alongside fellow developers and cofounders Roman Semenov and Alexey Pertsev, helped bad actors launder over $1 billion in stolen crypto, including "hundreds of millions" for North Korea, through their work building Tornado Cash.

Read more: Tornado Cash Indictments May Prove to Be Just a Localized Storm After All

Pertsev was arrested last year by authorities in The Netherlands, where he remains awaiting trial. Semenov was indicted alongside Storm, but has not been arrested as of press time.

Brian Klein, a partner at Waymaker LLP representing Storm, previously said in a statement that federal officials were using a "novel legal theory" to prosecute someone for developing code.

UPDATE (Sept. 6, 2023, 16:40 UTC): Adds additional details from Wednesday's hearing.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Elizabeth Napolitano
Elizabeth Napolitano

Elizabeth Napolitano is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Follow @LizKNapolitano on Twitter
Nikhilesh De
Nikhilesh De

Nikhilesh De is CoinDesk's managing editor for global policy and regulation. He owns marginal amounts of bitcoin and ether.

Follow @nikhileshde on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.