Genesis Global Capital Files for Over $600M in Unpaid DCG Loans: Court Docs

"The May 9 DCG Request for wire instructions for repayment of the Loans at 10:37 p.m. (ET) on May 9, 2023 does not constitute a 'timely' request as contemplated in the MLA," the DCG filing said. "Because Section II(c)(i) of the DCG MLA contemplates that, following DCG’s request for wire instructions, GGC shall provide the wire instructions no later than the day prior to the Maturity Date of a given Loan, the May 9 DCG Request cannot constitute timely notice with respect to the May 9 Loan or the May 10 Loan (given that it was sent on, not before, the Maturity Date for the May 9 Loan, and was sent approximately 90 minutes before midnight on the day prior to the Maturity Date for the May 10 Loan)."