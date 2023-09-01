SEC Hasn't Met Requirements to Argue for an Appeal, Ripple Says

The SEC is seeking a federal judge's approval to appeal her ruling finding that Ripple's programmatic sales of XRP did not violate securities law. If Judge Analisa Torres, of the Southern District of New York, signs off on the bid, the SEC will need to convince the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to take up the case. In its filing Friday, Ripple argued that there are no controlling law questions and that an appeal wouldn't lead to a faster resolution of the overall case.