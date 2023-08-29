Sam Bankman-Fried's Complaints About Discovery Are 'Misleading,' DOJ Says

Bitcoin
$27,932.40+6.97%
Ethereum
$1,736.38+5.33%
Binance Coin
$228.55+4.81%
XRP
$0.54452377+4.31%
Cardano
$0.27773000+4.76%
Dogecoin
$0.06711700+5.43%
Solana
$21.75+5.79%
Tron
$0.07725858+0.93%
Polkadot
$4.71+2.66%
Toncoin
$1.67+9.13%
Polygon
$0.60206698+6.82%
Litecoin
$69.56+6.89%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000843+2.67%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,938.45+6.89%
Bitcoin Cash
$224.13+17.46%
Avalanche
$10.96+5.43%
Uniswap
$4.84+3.64%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.91+2.30%
Stellar
$0.12468100+4.23%
Chainlink
$6.23+4.55%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.18%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.18%
Monero
$146.27+2.38%
OKB
$44.01+2.47%
Ethereum Classic
$16.96+7.75%
Cosmos
$7.45+2.88%
Hedera
$0.05667831+0.54%
Internet Computer
$3.71+5.79%
Filecoin
$3.56+5.67%
Lido DAO
$1.70+5.28%
Quant
$102.24+0.56%
Cronos
$0.05276796-0.20%
Aptos
$5.99+4.01%
Arbitrum
$0.98705565+3.34%
VeChain
$0.01672582+5.05%
NEAR Protocol
$1.24+4.46%
Optimism
$1.52+6.70%
Maker
$1,040.45+3.24%
Aave
$60.09+3.36%
The Graph
$0.09427725+4.18%
XDC Network
$0.06002648+11.12%
Algorand
$0.10174108+4.98%
Kaspa
$0.03588444+0.81%
USDD
$0.99684015+0.09%
Stacks
$0.51232242+12.45%
EOS
$0.62956056+6.76%
The Sandbox
$0.33738031+5.13%
Tezos
$0.73800000+4.92%
MultiverseX
$26.46+3.75%
Synthetix
$2.09-0.82%
Immutable X
$0.59468566+4.12%
Axie Infinity
$5.03+3.64%
Bitcoin SV
$34.08+9.93%
Theta
$0.64840735+5.79%
Fantom
$0.21715441+6.98%
Injective Protocol
$7.26+5.89%
Decentraland
$0.31807195+5.62%
Radix
$0.05419936+2.66%
ApeCoin
$1.50+2.84%
Render Token
$1.49+5.72%
GateToken
$3.90+1.59%
NEO
$7.52+4.00%
Gala
$0.02060678+4.72%
Kava.io
$0.71964100+4.97%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99620216-0.37%
eCash
$0.00002579+7.49%
Flow
$0.48026081+4.35%
THORChain
$1.60+10.46%
PAX Gold
$1,919.76+0.66%
Rocket Pool
$24.27+3.91%
Klaytn
$0.14238680+3.77%
Chiliz
$0.06453019+4.40%
Frax Share
$6.03-0.05%
IOTA
$0.15809033+5.96%
KuCoin Token
$4.51+3.28%
Curve DAO Token
$0.48846252+1.02%
Casper
$0.03709616+2.43%
BitTorrent
$0.00000042+1.77%
Huobi Token
$2.49+0.96%
Sui
$0.53876754-1.93%
Mina
$0.40263869+2.82%
Luna Classic
$0.00006527+3.25%
dYdX
$2.18+2.16%
GMX
$39.57+5.59%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.84875573+0.95%
Nexo
$0.62235354+5.35%
Flare
$0.01381628+0.43%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.17%
Astar
$0.06130939+3.03%
Dash
$27.45+4.81%
Woo Network
$0.17811194+6.60%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.33+1.99%
Compound
$44.09+4.69%
Zilliqa
$0.01758905+4.51%
Arweave
$4.45+4.74%
Conflux
$0.13801367+10.53%
PancakeSwap
$1.32+3.29%
Gnosis
$106.04+3.12%
1inch Network
$0.26189457+2.96%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18086000+4.62%
Illuvium
$45.43+6.11%
Enjin
$0.25325901+4.21%
SafePal
$0.50329810-1.15%
SEI
$0.13748834+8.12%
Qtum
$2.32+5.23%
Osmosis
$0.39260993+2.83%
Helium
$1.67+1.50%
Loopring
$0.19177914+4.52%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.60+5.21%
Convex Finance
$2.94+3.38%
Mask Network
$2.85+7.41%
SingularityNET
$0.18935227+5.55%
NEM
$0.02582949+4.19%
Celo
$0.45396726+5.50%
Fetch.ai
$0.21385792+2.89%
Zcash
$26.74+6.87%
Oasis Network
$0.04302644+6.34%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.33+4.02%
Decred
$13.90+5.58%
Livepeer
$7.22-1.05%
Ankr
$0.02046915+3.77%
BLUR
$0.22780828+2.40%
Holo
$0.00112585+4.84%
Beldex
$0.03575699+2.89%
Ravencoin
$0.01607596+1.87%
Yearn Finance
$5,701.38-0.68%
Stepn
$0.16893760+3.70%
FLOKI
$0.00001852+4.84%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+4.36%
Wemix
$0.58173525+1.43%
Kusama
$19.99+1.69%
Audius
$0.15890414+5.52%
JasmyCoin
$0.00357152+3.38%
Golem
$0.17279743+3.26%
ICON
$0.17737793+5.24%
Worldcoin
$1.32+9.31%
Aragon
$4.19+2.58%
Waves
$1.61+5.49%
SXP
$0.27654029+5.20%
Balancer
$3.69+4.45%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.43842945+5.42%
EthereumPoW
$1.43+2.31%
Siacoin
$0.00296539+2.72%
Band Protocol
$1.13+0.41%
Moonbeam
$0.20580349+2.96%
Ocean Protocol
$0.33078142+4.20%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18430913+2.06%
Wax
$0.04174434+2.99%
Merit Circle
$0.30194078+1.07%
Biconomy
$0.21353287+3.22%
IoTeX
$0.01461825+5.19%
Axelar
$0.35010382-1.39%
Harmony
$0.01062737+4.97%
TerraUSD
$0.01280598+3.22%
Polymath Network
$0.13560000+0.44%
Sushiswap
$0.62719737+4.26%
Kadena
$0.48988467+0.61%
DigiByte
$0.00710739+2.37%
Stargate Finance
$0.55491655+0.49%
Horizen
$7.84+14.55%
Amp
$0.00195630+0.76%
Gains Network
$3.61+4.83%
Core
$0.69810571+2.52%
Skale
$0.02296726+3.64%
Lisk
$0.73679919+3.40%
UMA Protocol
$1.42+2.92%
Kyber Network
$0.54496411+2.81%
Nervos Network
$0.00283203+4.93%
Cartesi
$0.12654483+3.76%
OriginTrail
$0.24145408-24.21%
API3
$1.06-1.80%
PlayDapp
$0.15603774+2.86%
Joe
$0.24808861+5.39%
Nano
$0.63224107+3.41%
Bitgert
$0.00000021+2.98%
Synapse
$0.44048389+8.80%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015+13.43%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.34+3.38%
Liquity
$0.85609628+7.35%
Coin98
$0.13882497+7.21%
iExec RLC
$1.05+8.65%
Radiant Capital
$0.24371914+4.01%
Steem
$0.16494673+2.29%
OMG Network
$0.51595009+5.92%
Numeraire
$11.43+2.70%
Syscoin
$0.09996394+22.33%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01444482+6.02%
Celer Network
$0.01242316+8.87%
Radworks
$1.36+3.02%
Marlin
$0.00823788+2.46%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.84481379+6.79%
Bancor
$0.44338911+8.34%
Dent
$0.00066577+4.99%
Verge
$0.00373581+10.16%
WINkLink
$0.00006387+2.03%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00147787+2.92%
Powerledger
$0.14157258+1.84%
Secret
$0.27940960+3.85%
Hashflow
$0.33379060-0.06%
Civic
$0.07259131+2.46%
NKN
$0.08918512+7.56%
SPACE ID
$0.20161274+6.55%
Galxe
$1.22-0.89%
Stormx
$0.00515218-0.44%
Sweat Economy
$0.00722150+0.50%
Bifrost
$0.04026835+5.76%
Gitcoin
$0.91670805+5.90%
MOBOX
$0.26368199+3.62%
Celsius
$0.12946385+2.84%
Chromia
$0.09557025+4.96%
MetisDAO
$12.43+3.44%
Sun Token
$0.00546477+2.64%
Request
$0.06740069+3.69%
Keep Network
$0.09204145+6.27%
Ren
$0.05040867+5.82%
COTI
$0.04096389+4.36%
Spell Token
$0.00040894+3.80%
Bluzelle
$0.11617569+7.02%
WazirX
$0.10426790+3.39%
XYO Network
$0.00327326+2.18%
Verasity
$0.00433026+2.50%
MOON
$0.40072846+21.07%
Boba Network
$0.12362999+2.32%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$5.99+5.99%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22542237+5.78%
Badger DAO
$2.13+5.21%
ARPA
$0.04221514+4.14%
Aavegotchi
$0.80979322+1.25%
Raydium
$0.18216523+2.07%
Origin Protocol
$0.07996678+6.85%
Adventure Gold
$0.51136525+4.75%
Rally
$0.00764496-1.39%
Alien Worlds
$0.01034001+3.56%
SuperRare
$0.06122572+6.69%
LCX
$0.04781454+4.94%
LooksRare
$0.06754519+7.81%
Orchid
$0.06214480+1.50%
Maple
$4.63+1.51%
CEEK VR
$0.04393378+1.61%
Storj
$0.24630953+6.29%
Voyager Token
$0.11958482+8.05%
TrueFi
$0.03282859+3.70%
Moonriver
$4.45+0.51%
Index Chain
$0.04512565+2.57%
RACA
$0.00010042+1.78%
GAS
$2.32+1.78%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.44166473+5.81%
Reef
$0.00138020+2.27%
Ethernity
$1.49+2.83%
Saitama
$0.00063117-0.28%
Travala.com
$0.52909545+2.99%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11998661-0.19%
Polkastarter
$0.26780478+4.07%
DIA
$0.22988645+2.89%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.61+1.51%
CLV
$0.03278976+3.66%
Enzyme
$16.17+4.38%
Keep3rV1
$46.83+3.08%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19398955+2.62%
Virtua
$0.02062483+2.43%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+4.10%
Alchemix
$10.96+1.90%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13875152+2.26%
Onyxcoin
$0.00079600+2.32%
Star Atlas
$0.00148988+0.69%
BarnBridge
$2.15+3.95%
MXC
$0.00743614-3.18%
district0x
$0.02346753+5.51%
0x
$0.17927866+4.63%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.06+2.11%
Velas
$0.00616237-13.64%
Decentral Games
$0.02033646+2.77%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000075+2.17%
Serum
$0.03889169+0.93%
Harvest Finance
$21.55+1.78%
StaFi
$0.24822991+4.65%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00318706+1.72%
Bonk
$0.00000027+4.93%
Rarible
$0.96810623+1.33%
Augur
$1.24+1.77%
Tamadoge
$0.00880215+9.77%
Tokemak
$0.52814065+2.75%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00978995-1.69%
Quantstamp
$0.00996926+1.14%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01430815+2.80%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04053202+1.98%
FTX Token
$1.05+1.83%
Braintrust
$0.30645010-3.07%
Pepe
$0.00000089+1.85%
BitDAO
$0.43694091+2.39%
Threshold
$0.01920144+5.96%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08615917+4.84%
Human
$0.04548438+3.26%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-2.37%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.11+0.52%
Hamster
$0.00000000-0.10%
PayPal USD
$0.99744694-0.17%
Tether
$0.99981553+0.04%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.09%
Dai
$1.00+0.04%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Sam Bankman-Fried's Complaints About Discovery Are 'Misleading,' DOJ Says

Prosecutors push back on the ex-FTX CEO’s claims that they’re dumping too many documents on him, responding that the evidence had been at his fingertips for months.

By Sam Kessler, Elizabeth Napolitano
AccessTimeIconAug 29, 2023 at 4:51 p.m. UTC
Sam Bankman-Fried outside a courthouse in July 2023. (Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

Sam Bankman-Fried outside a courthouse in July 2023. (Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

Drive the Crypto Policy Conversation Forward
October 24, 2023 • Convene • Washington D.C.Where the industry establishes the digital economy’s legal, regulatory and compliance best practices for the future.Register Now
  • Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried wants the court to bar "millions" of pages of documents from being used as evidence this late in the case, but prosecutors are countering that he's long had access to them.
  • The Department of Justice is also alleging that Bankman-Fried has potentially mislabeled documents to keep them from being used.

Federal prosecutors have challenged FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s allegations that prosecutors dumped “millions” of pages worth of potential evidence on the former CEO’s defense team just two months ahead of his criminal trial, a Tuesday court filing shows.

The letter to Judge Lewis Kaplan comes after Bankman-Fried requested on Friday that the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York bar a large stack of documents from being admitted as evidence at his October trial. In the letter, prosecutors allege that the millions of pages of discovery flagged by Bankman-Fried have been accessible to the former executive through his Google accounts for months.

Bankman-Fried “cannot plausibly claim to be prejudiced by the Government’s

production of these materials, as he had months prior to being detained to mine them for materials relevant to his defense,” prosecutors said in the filing.

Still, Bankman-Fried on Friday (and again on Monday) pleaded for Judge Kaplan to bar the federal government from introducing evidence produced after July 1, 2023, arguing he wouldn’t have enough time to review all the materials before trial. He also argued that his confinement to a high-security prison in Brooklyn, NY, would limit his access to the most recent swath of documents prosecutors have shored up.

Sam Bankman-Fried is currently in pre-trial detention at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, where he landed after losing his bail earlier this month. Judge Kaplan revoked Bankman-Fried’s bail after ruling the former executive’s alleged leaking of the private writings of Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison to the New York Times and efforts to contact his co-conspirators constituted witness tampering and a “threat to the community.”

Prosecutors used Bankman-Fried’s leaking of documents from his Google Drive account to argue that he still had access to the account – where the discovery materials came from – until very recently.

“He identified documents from his Google accounts that he believed would discredit one of the Government’s cooperating witnesses and provided them to a widely read publication,” the DOJ said in its filing.

Withholding evidence

In the filing, prosecutors also alleged Bankman-Fried took actions to thwart the government’s attempts to gain access to evidence. Bankman-Fried may have mislabeled certain documents as “privileged” to “improperly shield relevant evidence from the Government.” Specifically, they suggest the FTX founder may have asserted privilege over communications involving his lawyer parents even though he never technically employed them as legal counsel.

“[T]he defendant’s parents received millions of dollars in property paid for by the company, and the defendant’s father was present with the defendant in the final days of the company, while it was collapsing,” the DOJ said in its letter. “There is thus strong reason to believe that documents shared with the defendant’s parents in particular contain evidence relevant to the charged offenses.”

Bankman-Fried faces seven charges, including several counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to securities and commodities fraud.

Read more: All of Sam Bankman-Fried's Proposed Expert Witnesses Should Be Barred From Testifying: DOJ

Edited by Nikhilesh De and Jesse Hamilton.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Sam Kessler
Sam Kessler

Sam is CoinDesk's deputy managing editor for tech and protocols. He reports on decentralized technology, infrastructure and governance. He owns ETH and BTC.

Follow @skesslr on Twitter
Elizabeth Napolitano
Elizabeth Napolitano

Elizabeth Napolitano is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Follow @LizKNapolitano on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.